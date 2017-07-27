Listen Live
National
Ohio State Fair ride accident: 5 things to know about the Fire Ball ride
Close

Ohio State Fair ride accident: 5 things to know about the Fire Ball ride

Ohio State Fair Ride Accident Kills One, Injures Six

Ohio State Fair ride accident: 5 things to know about the Fire Ball ride

By: WHIO.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio -  A man was killed and seven people were injured while riding the Fire Ball at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus on Wednesday.

>> Watch the news report here

Here are five things to know about the ride: 

1. The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a permit for the Fire Ball to Amusements of America, a carnival operator, on Wednesday, according to state documents obtained by WHIO

>> 1 dead after ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

2. The Fire Ball swing riders 40 feet about the fair midway — the area where games, rides, entertainment and food booths are grouped — and spins them at 13 revolutions per minute, according to the company website

3. The state’s chief ride inspector, Mike Vartorella, said he and his four-person crew signed off on the Fire Ball. Vartorella called the Fire Ball "a spectacular piece" of equipment on Wednesday. 

>> Read more trending news

4. The Fire Ball received a “satisfactory” rating on its daily inspection report on Wednesday. The inspection report includes a total of 25 points of inspection that must be reviewed daily, including checking the attachment brackets on the seat, making sure the ride will not start with a seat fault light on, and checking operational controls, according to state documents obtained by WHIO.

5. The Fire Ball debuted in 2002 and is one of Amusements of America’s most popular thrill rides, according to the company’s website.

