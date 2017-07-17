Listen Live
heavy-rain-night
83°
H 87
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night
83°
Partly Cloudy
H 87° L 70°
  • heavy-rain-night
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    71°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 89° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Ohio man’s car catches fire days after ‘check engine’ light came on
Close

Ohio man’s car catches fire days after ‘check engine’ light came on

Ohio man’s car catches fire days after ‘check engine’ light came on
Photo Credit: matsou/Getty Images

Ohio man’s car catches fire days after ‘check engine’ light came on

By: Rick McCrabb, Dayton Daily News
Photo Credit: matsou/Getty Images

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -  A car parked at a Steak ‘N Shake in Middletown, Ohio, caught fire Monday morning, according to the Middletown Division of Fire.

>> Read more trending news

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the 2000 Buick Park Avenue Ultra was unoccupied with heavy fire visible in the engine compartment, according to the fire report.

Before the fire could be extinguished, it extended through the hood and front right tire, officials said.

READ: Son set fire to Middletown house after father found dead, police say

The vehicle owner, Anthony Monk, told officials he got off working the night shift at a local convenience store and met a friend for breakfast after work. Monk said that while pulling into the lot, he noticed smoke coming from under the hood. He then called 911 from inside the restaurant.

He said the “check engine” light had come on several days prior.

Deputy Fire Chief David K. Adams said there were no injuries.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Ex-Texas officer indicted on murder charge in teen's death
    Ex-Texas officer indicted on murder charge in teen's death
    A white former Texas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge in the April shooting death of a black teenager who was leaving a party, prosecutors said Monday. Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced that a grand jury indicted former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. Oliver was fired in May for violating department policies after police department officials reviewed body camera footage of the incident, which showed Oliver shooting his rifle into a moving vehicle that was traveling away from him and another officer. Edwards, a high school freshman, was leaving the party with his two teenage brothers and two other teens. Police arrived at the scene in Balch Springs, a suburb about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of downtown Dallas, to investigate an underage drinking complaint when they heard unrelated gunshots and spotted the vehicle leaving. Shots from Oliver's rifle pierced the front passenger window, hitting Edwards in the head as he sat in the front seat. Johnson said Oliver also was indicted on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public official related to the other four teens who were in the car. Lee Merritt, an attorney who represents Edwards' family, said the indictments are just 'one step on the road to justice for Jordan Edwards and Jordan's family.' 'We're looking forward to a conviction and proper sentencing,' Merritt said, adding he would consider anything that doesn't involve serious jail time as less than adequate. Oliver's attorney, Jim Lane, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Monday. The Dallas County Sheriff's Department charged Oliver with murder in May, less than a week after the shooting. Oliver turned himself in and posted bond. Last month, Oliver was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant in an unrelated incident, where he is accused of displaying a gun during a traffic accident. Oliver was off duty in Dallas when another vehicle rear-ended his and, according to a police report, he pulled his service weapon and kept it pointed at the ground. A Dallas officer who responded to that incident didn't file charges, but officials with the district attorney's office said last month that it 'showed a pattern of behavior.' The district attorney's office asked for Oliver's previous bond to be increased, saying he was considered a danger to the community. Oliver paid bond in the two charges for the off-duty Dallas incident and the increased bond for the murder charge in June.
  • Mother badly burned, abandoned by husband, gets support from community
    Mother badly burned, abandoned by husband, gets support from community
    A woman who spent 51 days in an intensive care burn unit with burns covering 40 percent of her body and was then abandoned by her husband is getting an amazing gift from her community. Courtney Waldon was badly burned on Sept. 30, 2016, when her husband poured gasoline on a campfire that had gone out. Then, two weeks after she was released from the hospital, her husband said he “just couldn’t handle it” and abandoned Waldon and her 4-year-old daughter. >> Read more trending news Waldon has had several surgeries, and doctors estimate she needs at least a dozen more. Her medical bills are over $2 million, yet she has no income and may never be able to work again, so she had to give up her home. She is also having laser surgery monthly. The surgery costs $11,000 each time. Her parents said they thought she would never again own a home of her own, but once Jon Ellis, pastor of The Refuge Ministries of West Georgia, heard about Waldon, he and others in the community started to build the young mother a house. The house is two stories and being built on the family’s land with donated funds. The volunteers have completed construction on the exterior and some of the interior framing. A GoFundMe page for Waldon has raised more than $218,000. “I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for your prayers and your donations,” Waldon posted on the page four months ago. “I am truly humbled by everyone’s generosity!” She has tattoo on her arm that reads, “I survived because the fire inside of me burned brighter than the fire around me.”
  • Six Flags Over Georgia retiring iconic roller coaster
    Six Flags Over Georgia retiring iconic roller coaster
    Six Flags Over Georgia announced today the iconic wooden roller coaster, the Georgia Cyclone, will go away forever after Sunday, July 30. The Georgia Cyclone is nearly 100 feet tall and reaches speeds of 50 miles per hour. The classic coaster has given nearly 8.7 million rides since opening in 1990. Six Flags Over Georgia is open daily through August 6.  Gene Petriello, spokesman for Six Flags Over Georgia said while he couldn’t discuss what might replace the ride, he said in an e-mail, “each year we add a new ride to the park and we will continue to deliver innovative and thrilling rides for our guests like we did this year with the all-new ‘Justice League Battle For Metropolis.’”    The Georgia Cyclone was far from the first coaster at the park. Opened in 1990, it is a mirror image of the legendary Coney Island Cyclone. Considered a classic roller coaster ride,  generations of families have ridden the Georgia Cyclone together over the years. The ride was extremely popular when it first opened but the ride has been overshadowed by more modern rides including Goliath and Superman.   RELATED:  Six Flags Over Georgia: Decades of thrills   If you go to Six Flags: Six Flags Over Georgia is west of Atlanta on I-20 outside of I-285 (275 Riverside Parkway, Austell). Open daily May 20 through Aug. 6, then most weekends through Jan. 2, 2018. Hours vary; check website for details. General admission is $67.99 at the gate, $47.99 for under 48” currently, but discounts are available online at www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. For more information: 770-739-3400, www.Sixflags.com/overgeorgia 
  • Police search for father they say left 4-year-old, baby in car after chase
    Police search for father they say left 4-year-old, baby in car after chase
    Police are looking for a father they say led them on a car chase and then ran left behind his own daughter and a 1-year-old child. The Fairburn Police Department gave Channel 2's Liz Artz a stack of arrest warrants on Demario Evans, 28. Last week, police told Artz that Evans had led them on a brief car chase. Body camera video captured the moments after they say Evans blew through a stop sign. Police told Artz that Evans popped the tire of his black Dodge Avenger, and that's when they say he took off on foot, the officer not far behind. Detective Charles Israel was at the scene within minutes. He said he doesn't know why Evans ran, but that he left behind his 4-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old girl. TRENDING STORIES: High school student, friend killed in crash because of speed, police say Six Flags closing famous roller coaster Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, drug charges in Georgia 'I want my daddy; he's going to jail,' the 4-year-old girl said. Heartbreaking police body camera video shows a police officer talking to the 4-year-old girl. 'Come with me, I'm going to take care of you OK?' the officer said. 'Do you want some water?' he asked the child. Israel told Artz the officer who pursued Evans did not know children were in the car at the time of the chase. 'She's a smart officer,' Israel said. 'I think she would have heightened that into whether to continue her pursuit.' He told Artz the brief chase was text book procedure. 'It could be a suspended chase, leaving behind his 4-year-old daughter and baby,' Israel said. Detectives told Artz they purchased some food for the 4-year-old girl to eat while they tried to track down her mother to come pick her up from police headquarters. Police said a woman was in the passenger seat. She's not charged with a crime. Artz stopped by her house Monday. Someone was there, but would not answer the door. The day of the chase she told police she tried to get Evans to stop.
  • Not a tweet storm, but a real storm coincidentally named Don
    Not a tweet storm, but a real storm coincidentally named Don
    It's not a tweet storm but a real storm. The newest potentially dangerous swirl of hot air is a tropical storm in the Atlantic named Don. And it's a total coincidence that the storm bears a common nickname for the president of the United States. Tropical storms and hurricanes are named several years in advance in a non-political way by an international committee of meteorologists. This is the second time there's been a Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic — 2011's Don fizzled out before it hit land. 'I hadn't even thought about that,' said Max Mayfield, the former National Hurricane Center director who chaired the committee that added the name Don to the storm list in 2006. 'I guarantee you that it has no connection to Donald Trump.' The president goes by the full name Donald. The storm is the shortened name, not the longer one. When he was called about the name Don for a storm, Mayfield chuckled and said it wasn't named after any of the meteorologists he knew. He had to be reminded that the president is named Donald. National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen confirmed the name was not a political choice. There's a long established international system to name storms. The World Meteorological Organization, part of the United Nations, has a committee in each storm basin that creates six lists of storm names for each ocean region. They rotate through six years so 2017's storm names are the same as those from 2011 and 2005. They include English, Spanish, French and Dutch names because those are the languages spoken in the storm basin, and they alternate between male and female names. When a storm causes lots of damage, the meteorologists retire that name and come up with a new one to plug in the six-year cycle. In 2005, Hurricane Dennis raked much of the Florida panhandle and was retired along with Katrina, Rita, Stan and Wilma in that record year. Because Dennis was an English male name, the United States got to suggest another English male name. Mayfield said Don, like other names, wasn't chosen about anyone in specific. It is unlikely that Don the storm will be retired. The hurricane center's forecast discussion calls the storm 'small,' ''not particularly well organized' and likely to dissipate in 72 hours. But storm watches and warnings were issued for Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia. Hurricanes have had names since 1951, mostly to distinguish different storms. The first two years involved military substitutes for letters, such as Alpha, Baker and Charlie. After two years, the system was switched to female names, and males were added in 1979. Eighty-two storm names have been retired, including last year's Matthew and Otto, with the most starting with the letter 'I,' as in Irene. When Bill Clinton was president, there was a Hurricane Bill in 1997. In 1992, when George H.W. Bush was president, there were not enough storms to get to Georges, the seventh name on that year's list. The name Georges was retired after 1998, before George W. Bush became president. This year was bound to put storm names under a political microscope. In the eastern Pacific the eighth name on this year's list is 'Hilary.' ___ Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears . His work can be found here .
  • High school student, friend killed in crash because of speed, police say
    High school student, friend killed in crash because of speed, police say
    Family and friends are mourning after a crash killed two teenagers. The crash happened at the intersection of Kenvilla Drive and Lawrenceville Highway around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. According to police, there were four teenagers in one car and a 37-year-old woman in an SUV. Police said teenage driver Sani Velani, 16, was speeding down Lawrenceville Highway. When the SUV tried to turn, the vehicles collided, killing Velani and passenger Afaan Asif, 15. Police told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes the Parkview High School student was speeding, and that's what caused the crash. Nearly a dozen friends met Fernandes at the crash site to tell her all about Velani. TRENDING STORIES: Watch out drivers: Troopers look to crack down on speeders Family says son was killed over just a few dollars Driver runs over boy, 4, on Florida beach Aaron Carter arrested on DUI, drug charges in Georgia Some of the girls couldn't handle the situation, and they stayed back, crying. They said the two teenagers who died at the intersection will be missed by hundreds of students at Parkview High School. Close friends of Velani and Asif are devastated by the news of their deaths. 'He was fun to be around,' Charan Ranachandran said. 'He was a happy guy, always smiling.' Velani's friends say his death is perplexing. 'He's a good driver, I always felt safe when he was driving,' Ranachandran said. Anju Rani has known Asif's family since he was a little boy. 'Afaan is an angel, he was such a sweet child,' Rani said. 'I remember him from the time he was 2 years old … and he's just like my son. And he was very good at studies, he was a well mannered and disciplined child.' Witnesses told police Velani was weaving in and out of traffic before the crash.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.