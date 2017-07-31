Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H 87
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 67°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 67°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Ohio grandfather’s ‘No Drugs Today’ protest draws praise
Close

Ohio grandfather’s ‘No Drugs Today’ protest draws praise

Denny Matheny of Parkamo Ave put a sign in his yard today in an effort to curb the drug problem in his neighborhood

Ohio grandfather’s ‘No Drugs Today’ protest draws praise

By: Wayne Baker and Greg Lynch, Journal-News

HAMILTON, Ohio -  Dennis Matheny says he is so fed up with the drug activity in his Hamilton, Ohio, neighborhood that he sat outside Monday in the 80-plus degree temperatures to send a warning to anyone thinking of selling or buying drugs.

>> Read more trending news

Sitting behind a table with a large sign reading “No Drugs Today,” Matheny, 69, told the Journal-News that Parkamo Avenue, where he lives, has become known in the city as “Heroin Alley.”

Close

Ohio grandfather’s ‘No Drugs Today’ protest draws praise

“It used to be a great neighborhood and now heroin has just about destroyed it,” Matheny said. “I’ve seen people die (on their back porch) and I have seen them overdose right here on the corner and have found needles right here on the corner and have had to pick them up.”

Matheny’s peaceful protest drew the interest of Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit, who stopped by to discuss the issue with the resident.

“I think it is great,” Bucheit said of Matheny’s efforts. “He cares about this neighborhood, and he and I and some neighbors got together and I think we have a good plan moving forward. We are going to sit down coming up later this week and we are going to clean this neighborhood up.”

Bucheit said that the area is a problem spot for drugs and he is hoping that residents across the city will help “be the eyes of police,” as Matheny was doing on Monday in order to help combat drugs. 

Matheny’s granddaughter Sarah Houston, 27, said many people in the neighborhood have responded in a positive way.

“This is really positive and every motorist driving past and the neighbors have been really supportive,” Houston said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    A Gwinnett County couple is accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different north Georgia counties, stealing dozens of guns from cars. The pair is now in custody as police try to figure out how they could hit so many fire stations in such a short period of time. 'We believe one of the main things the suspects were looking for were firearms,' Cobb County's police chief, Mike Register, said. Register says their suspects believed firefighters likely kept firearms in their cars and that's what they were looking for during their five-month-long crime spree. 'But what happened to the 40 guns now missing?' Channel 2's Ross Cavitt asked. 'That's still an ongoing portion of the case,' Register said. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Investigators say good old-fashioned police work combined with new technologies helped lead to the Gwinnett County couple. As far as they know, neither Elijah Ross nor Ayana Forest had any connections to firefighters, but the two made firefighters' jobs that much more difficult. 'Very discouraging for them, you know,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. 'They are out doing their job serving the citizens and trying to protect them the best they can, only to find out they return from a call or wake up in the morning to find their cars have been broken into and their personal items stolen,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. Police allege the couple hit 44 locations in 17 counties, breaking into more than 160 cars. 'Although they won't say how many, if any, of the guns they have recovered, they believe they were destined for the black market,' Maj. Jeff Adcock said.
  • Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    The former coach of a Gwinnett County high school student who drowned in the Chattahoochee river on Sunday told Channel 2's Tony Thomas he cannot believe he is gone. Teenagers who knew Mountain View High School student Perez Tamfu, 17, were back jumping off Settles Bridge Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the soccer player drowned in the Chattahoochee. 'I think that's one thing that is really affecting everybody, just the loss of not just a teammate, but a friend as well,' former coach Shane Pulliam said. Pulliam was Tamfu's soccer coach until just a month ago. He got word of the accident shortly after it happened. TRENDING STORIES: Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife', police say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Police search for escaped inmate out of Atlanta 'He made good grades, and he worked hard,' Pulliam said. 'Always had a smile on his face. Always made everyone laugh. Just had a big heart.' Gwinnett firefighters say Tamfu and other Mountain View teammates were jumping off the bridge Sunday night when Tamfu got into trouble in the 50-degree water. Several people tried to save him. 'We've learned since then several of his friends tried to perform a rescue (but) he went back underwater after being combative as they described and did not resurface,' Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. Officials said Tamfu was not wearing a life jacket. Tamfu is the second Gwinnett high school soccer player to die in the past few days . Parkview's Michael Jones died from medical issues while at club soccer practice.
  • Lawsuit: Kim Kardashian’s selfies might cost her $100 million
    Lawsuit: Kim Kardashian’s selfies might cost her $100 million
    You’d expect Kim Kardashian to have something like the LuMee, an illuminated smartphone case that uses light to help the user take a perfect selfie. It comes in two versions, depending on how much light is desired. >> Read more trending news She even used the product when she took a selfie with Hillary Clinton. One version is $39.95, the other — with lights on both sides of the phone case — is $69.95. >> RELATED: Kim Kardashian and “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli are apparently friends now Kardashian’s not just a proud owner, however, but a representative of the product. For over a year, she’s plugged the LuMee — and now a holder of a copyright is coming after her to the tune of $100 million, claiming that LuMee stole his idea and Kardashian is responsible for the success of the product. A man named Hooshmand Harooni claims to hold a copyright to an “integrated lighting accessory and case for a mobile phone device,” reports TMZ. He’s suing her company, Kimsaprincess Inc., to recoup lost profits. TMZ reports that a rep for the Kardashians says the suit has “no merit,” and is “just another attempted shakedown. Kim has done absolutely nothing wrong.”
  • Patient says he got someone else's medical records
    Patient says he got someone else's medical records
    A man tells Channel 2 Action News he was recently discharged from Grady Memorial Hospital and discovered when he got home, he had someone else's discharge papers. The medical packet contained names, addresses and Social Security numbers. 'Grady needs to get it together,' one of the men said. 'We sincerely apologize and regret that this situation has occurred,' Grady Memorial said in a statement. Channel 2's Rikki Klaus spoke to both men affected by the incident, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. 'Grady needs to get it together.' Man receives another patient's health history, test results. https://t.co/CDqXHwBS59 Live report: 11p pic.twitter.com/YwGsoFjtas-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 1, 2017
  • Ohio grandfather’s ‘No Drugs Today’ protest draws praise
    Ohio grandfather’s ‘No Drugs Today’ protest draws praise
    Dennis Matheny says he is so fed up with the drug activity in his Hamilton, Ohio, neighborhood that he sat outside Monday in the 80-plus degree temperatures to send a warning to anyone thinking of selling or buying drugs. >> Read more trending news Sitting behind a table with a large sign reading “No Drugs Today,” Matheny, 69, told the Journal-News that Parkamo Avenue, where he lives, has become known in the city as “Heroin Alley.” “It used to be a great neighborhood and now heroin has just about destroyed it,” Matheny said. “I’ve seen people die (on their back porch) and I have seen them overdose right here on the corner and have found needles right here on the corner and have had to pick them up.” Matheny’s peaceful protest drew the interest of Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit, who stopped by to discuss the issue with the resident. “I think it is great,” Bucheit said of Matheny’s efforts. “He cares about this neighborhood, and he and I and some neighbors got together and I think we have a good plan moving forward. We are going to sit down coming up later this week and we are going to clean this neighborhood up.” Bucheit said that the area is a problem spot for drugs and he is hoping that residents across the city will help “be the eyes of police,” as Matheny was doing on Monday in order to help combat drugs.  Matheny’s granddaughter Sarah Houston, 27, said many people in the neighborhood have responded in a positive way. “This is really positive and every motorist driving past and the neighbors have been really supportive,” Houston said.
  • Hawaii allows first lab to begin testing medical marijuana
    Hawaii allows first lab to begin testing medical marijuana
    Hawaii approved its first laboratory to begin testing samples of medical marijuana 17 years after use of the drug was legalized in the state. On Monday, the state Department of Health certified Honolulu-based lab Steep Hill Hawaii. That brings Hawaii closer to the long-awaited date when dispensaries can sell their products. Hawaii was among the first states to legalize medical marijuana in 2000. But the state didn't legalize dispensaries until 2015, leaving about 17,000 patients to grow or obtain the drug on their own. Then medical marijuana dispensaries began opening in Hawaii this summer, but they could not sell their products because the state had not certified any labs to conduct the required testing. So they conducted outreach instead. 'This is a big milestone, and it couldn't have come any sooner, because many people within the industry were getting frustrated and a little angry at the time it has taken to get to this point,' said state Sen. Will Espero, a Democrat. 'But now that we are here, hopefully the next phase in terms of sales will happen quickly and everything will go smoothly.' Once the lab receives samples, it will take about four days to test and return products to dispensaries for sale, said Dana Ciccone, owner of Steep Hill Hawaii. Then the dispensary will undergo one final inspection by the Department of Health with the product present, department spokeswoman Janice Okubo said. That on-site inspection and accompanying paperwork could take 24 to 48 hours, she said. Steep Hill worked tirelessly over the past year to receive certification so patients could finally access safe, legal cannabis, Ciccone said in an email. 'Today is a big step in the right direction for Hawaii's Medical Cannabis industry,' he said. The product at Honolulu-based dispensary Aloha Green has been ready for months, and dispensary CEO James H.Q. Lee said he hopes to begin the lab testing process Tuesday. 'We've been waiting, so that's very good news. I think the patients will be happy,' Lee said. But Lee still has questions about what size sample to prepare, and he hasn't gotten a definitive answer from the Department of Health, he said. Maui Grown Therapies also is ready to begin testing its product, said Teri Freitas Gorman, director of community relations and patient affairs at the dispensary. 'We've been waiting for this day for quite some time, and now that it's here it's very exciting news for us,' she said. 'Being on a neighbor island, there's a little bit of a logistical hurdle that we have to overcome, but we'll overcome it.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.