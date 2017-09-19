FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio - An Ohio firefighter who posted a racially charged comment on social media last week has resigned.
Tyler Roysdon submitted his resignation as a volunteer firefighter in Franklin Township on Monday, according to township officials.
Trustees President Brian Morris confirmed Roysdon’s resignation.
Fire Chief Steve Bishop indefinitely suspended Roysdon on Sept. 12 after learning of the racially charged comment, which had been posted to Facebook.
Roysdon, 20, indicated in the post that if he had to choose between saving a dog or a black man from a burning building that he would save the dog first because “one dog is more important than a million (expletive),” he wrote, using a racial slur.
A disciplinary hearing before the township board of trustees, on a charge of conduct unbecoming a township employee, had been scheduled for Sept. 27.
Morris said last week that he was unsure, given Roysdon’s comments, whether he was fit to continue as a firefighter.
“He blatantly said on social media that he wouldn’t do that,” Morris said. “Even if you take race out of it, it still would be wrong. I’m disgusted in what he said.
“I want people to realize this is only one man’s comment. We have a great group of men (firefighters) and disgusting comments from one individual does not represent the entire fire department.”
Over the past few days, the presidents of the NAACP branches in Dayton and in Middletown have called for Roysdon’s termination.
WHIO contributed to this report.
