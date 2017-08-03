Officials pinpoint cause of exploding manhole covers in Detroit

DETROIT - Authorities raced to the Greektown neighborhood of Detroit Wednesday night after receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens about exploding manhole covers.
One manhole cover flew 10 stories into the air, landing on the roof of a hotel, WXYZ reported. A restaurant and hotel were evacuated due to the smoke created by the explosions.
DTE Energy told WXYZ that an "underground cable failure" caused pressure to increase and led to the blown manhole covers.
No injuries were reported.
Repair work is ongoing, DTE Energy officials said.
