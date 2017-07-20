Listen Live
Officer finds girl's stolen toy, takes it on adventure before returning it
Officer finds girl's stolen toy, takes it on adventure before returning it

Officer finds girl's stolen toy, takes it on adventure before returning it
Photo Credit: Mattel/Getty Images
FILE PHOTO - The Harry Potter baby dragon is on display in an undated photo.

Officer finds girl's stolen toy, takes it on adventure before returning it

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LA PLATA, Md. -  A little girl’s stolen toy is back home with its owner after a wild night with a Maryland police officer.

Sunday, dad Jason Hendricks posted video to his Facebook page showing his daughter’s dragon and dinosaur being taken from their porch, WRC reported.

The case of the missing dragon eventually caught the attention of police officer Robert Bagley.

Bagley told WRC that the person in the video looked familiar and knew what areas she frequents. When he checked out the locations, he didn’t come across the woman, but did find the toy on the curb.

It was around 2 a.m., so too late to bother the Hendricks family. Bagley did what anyone would do: He took the toy on an adventure around La Plata.

First up, a stop at the emergency room for a quick Doc McStuffins-like checkup. The dragon had a broken arm, so what better place to get patched up.

Then Bagley and his new dragon friend went on a search for the other missing toy.

They even stopped by the fire department to throw a little shade.

The dragon was deputized into service during the ride-along.

There was one last stop for the dragon before he was returned home.

And while the dragon’s friend ,“Big Green Dino” was still missing, the little girl was all smiles to get her toy back.

    
