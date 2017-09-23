A police officer who fathered a child with a 15-year-old girl was suspended without pay and charged with aggravated sexual assault, according to the Camden County Prosecutor.

Det. Rafael Martinez, 32, had sex on multiple occasions with the girl from September 2016 through Aug. 18, according to The Star-Ledger.

Martinez admitted he was the father and signed the baby’s birth certificate when the child was born in mid-August, according to the Ledger. A DNA test confirmed he is the father, according to the Ledger.

Martinez, who had worked four and a half years with the Camden County Police, was charged with aggravated sexal assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He could face up to 15 years in jail.