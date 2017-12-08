‘Obese’ squirrel caught stealing treats left out for delivery drivers

Each year, Michelle Boudreaux sets out hand cleaner, tissues, candy and other snacks for the myriad of delivery drivers who stop by the house during the holiday season.

There’s never been an issue with her generosity being taken advantage of... until this year.

She noted on her blog that a basket filled with expensive chocolates was raided within hours. So, the family set up a camera to catch the culprit.

“That’s when we spot the fattest squirrel,” she wrote. “I mean, this squirrel is so obese—a jolly ol’ chap—he must be prepping for a decade of winters. Even my rat terrier dog took one look and said, ‘Nope,’”

She caught the rodent in the act Wednesday as it was trying to take more chocolate and lip balm.

"We now have our chocolate in a jar that requires opposable thumbs,” she wrote.

On Thursday, she put out a bowl of walnuts, popcorn and pumpkin seeds. The squirrel ate everything except the seeds.

