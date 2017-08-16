Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H 91
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Partly Cloudy
H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Obama's Charlottesville response becomes most-liked tweet of all time
Close

Obama's Charlottesville response becomes most-liked tweet of all time

Obama’s Tweet about Charlottesville Most-Liked Tweet of All Time

Obama's Charlottesville response becomes most-liked tweet of all time

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

Former President Barack Obama’s response to the deadly, racially charged unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend has become the most popular tweet of all time.

>> Read more trending news

Obama took to Twitter on Saturday after a rally organized by white supremacist groups turned violent, leaving a 32-year-old woman dead and multiple people injured.

>> Related: Trump condemns KKK, white supremacists days after deadly Charlottesville attack

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion," Obama wrote, quoting late South African President Nelson Mandela in a series of tweets. “People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love … for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite."

By Wednesday morning, the tweet had more than 3.1 million likes, rising above Ariana Grade’s response in May to a deadly bombing at one of her shows in Manchester to become the most-liked tweet of all time. Grande’s tweet, which has more than 2.7 million likes, was previously ranked No. 1, according to Favstar, a company that tracks Twitter usage.

Police arrested James Alex Fields Jr., 20, Saturday after authorities identified him as the suspect accused of slamming into a pair of parked vehicles and running down counterprotesters demonstrating against the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. The rally was organized to protest the removal of a Confederate memorial from the city’s Emancipation Park.

>> Related: Who is James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack?

The crash claimed the life of Heather Heyer, a Charlottesville resident who was attending the counterprotest with friends.

In the aftermath of the attack, President Donald Trump was roundly criticized for his failure to call out white supremacists for the violence. He instead said that there were “many sides” to blame.

He attempted to mollify critics two days later, saying at a news conference that “racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything that we hold dear as Americans.”

Close

Obama's Charlottesville response becomes most-liked tweet of all time

Related

Former President of the United States of America Barack Obama after a discussion about democracy at Church Congress on May 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)
Close

Obama's Charlottesville response among most-liked tweets of all time

Photo Credit: Steffi Loos/Getty Images
Former President of the United States of America Barack Obama after a discussion about democracy at Church Congress on May 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Steffi Loos/Getty Images)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Andrew Young, other civil rights leaders to endorse mayor, speak about Charlottesville
    Andrew Young, other civil rights leaders to endorse mayor, speak about Charlottesville
    Civil rights leaders are coming together Wednesday to endorse a mayor and speak out against the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Andrew Young and Dr. C.T. Vivian are declaring their support for Ceasar Mitchell for mayor at a news conference at Paschal’s Restaurant in Atlanta. They are also planning to speak about the incident in Charlottesville that left three people dead and dozens injured. They will also plan to address the petition to rename Confederate Avenue and other landmarks in Atlanta. Watch the news conference LIVE on WSBTV.com at 9:30 a.m. -- We'll have continuing coverage on Channel 2 Action News throughout the day
  • 5 missing after Army helicopter reported down off coast of Hawaii
    5 missing after Army helicopter reported down off coast of Hawaii
    U.S. Coast Guard and Army officials were responding Wednesday morning to reports of a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter off the coast of Hawaii. >> Read more trending news The helicopter had five crew on board when it reportedly went down, Coast Guard officials said. Officials spotted a debris field just before 11:30 p.m. local time Tuesday near Oahu’s Kaena Point.
  • Man dies after kitchen fire spreads to upstairs bedroom
    Man dies after kitchen fire spreads to upstairs bedroom
    A man died Tuesday evening after a kitchen fire spread to an upstairs bedroom at a south Fulton County home, officials said. The fire occurred on Ponderosa Court just outside College Park, Fulton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Butler said.  TRENDING STORIES: Man accused of choking, body-slamming child Here's where you can get FREE glasses for the Total Solar Eclipse There are 32 active hate groups in Georgia, report says Butler said the victim, believed to be between his 40s and 50s, is the brother of the homeowner, who was not home. Two others lived in a basement portion of the home, but were able to escape, Butler said. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
  • Confederate monuments removed overnight in Baltimore
    Confederate monuments removed overnight in Baltimore
    Confederate monuments in Baltimore were quietly removed and hauled away on trucks in darkness early Wednesday, days after a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that was sparked by plans to take down a similar statue there. Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh told The Baltimore Sun that crews began removing the city's four Confederate monuments late Tuesday and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. 'It's done,' Pugh told the newspaper. 'They needed to come down. My concern is for the safety and security of our people. We moved as quickly as we could.' Video taken by WBAL-TV shows workers using a crane to lift the towering monument to Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. 'Stonewall' Jackson onto a flatbed truck in the dark. Pugh said Monday that she had contacted two contractors about removing the monuments, but declined to say when they would come down, saying she wanted to prevent the kind of violence seen in Charlottesville, Virginia. Pugh said at the time that she wants the statues to be placed in Confederate cemeteries elsewhere in Maryland. A commission appointed by the previous mayor recommended removing a monument to Marylander Roger B. Taney, the Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision denying citizenship to African-Americans, as well as a statue of two Virginians — the Confederate generals Lee and Jackson. Instead, former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake put up signs calling them propaganda designed to falsify history and support racial intimidation. Baltimore's swift removal of the monuments comes days after what is believed to be the largest gathering of white supremacists in a decade — including neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members. They descended on Charlottesville for a rally prompted by the city's decision to remove a monument to Lee. Violent clashes broke out between white nationalists and counterprotesters and a woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people who were there to condemn the white nationalists. A memorial service for 32-year-old Heather Heyer is scheduled Wednesday morning at a downtown Charlottesville theater.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.