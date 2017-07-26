NYPD widow gives birth to slain cop’s baby 3 years after his murder

Her husband was killed in the line of duty, but nearly three years after his death, Pei Xia Chen has given birth to a baby girl, WPIX reported.

Wenjian Liu and his partner Rafael Ramos were shot and killed while they sat inside their marked cruiser in December 2014.

>> Read more trending news

Ismaaiyl Brinsley killed himself after gunning down the two officers. He had written anti-police posts on social media, many in reference to the death of Eric Garner, CBS News reported.

Liu and his wife Chen were married for only three months before he was killed. When he was killed, she had asked the hospital to take steps so she could have his child one day, WPIX reported.

Slain NYPD cop’s wife gives birth to their baby nearly 3 years after his death https://t.co/wLp5zMRpee pic.twitter.com/7enfzvMfiF — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 26, 2017

She got pregnant via in-vitro fertilization, using sperm frozen after Liu’s death.

Liu and Chen’s baby girl Angelina, nicknamed Angel, was born on July 25.

Liu’s father told WPIX that he is happy finally after his son’s death, saying that she looks like his dad.

