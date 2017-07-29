NYC police: Financially strapped couple jump to death

Blaming a “financial spiral,” a New York chiropractor and his wife jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of a Manhattan office building Friday, the New York Post reported.

Glenn Scarpelli, 53, and Patricia Colant, 50, left suicide notes explaining how they “cannot live with” their “financial reality,” police said.

The couple jumped at around 5:45 a.m. from the Madison Avenue building where they worked. Both put their suicide notes in their pockets, the Post reported.

The title of Scarpelli’s typed suicide note said “We had a wonderful life” in capital letters, the Post reported.

But the note took a dark turn, describing the couple’s “financial spiral,’’ the Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

“I just don’t understand why this would happen; why they would do this to their kids,” said Adam Lamb, a chiropractor who was friends with the couple for 16 years, the Post reported

Records show the couple, who lived in the Financial District, were deep in debt and had dozens of federal and state tax liens, the Post reported.