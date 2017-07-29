Listen Live
Care-a-Thon 2017:

Thank you for your support! You helped us raise over $1,750,000 for The Aflac Cancer Center!

NYC police: Financially strapped couple jump to death
NYC police: Financially strapped couple jump to death

NYC police: Financially strapped couple jump to death
NYC police: Financially strapped couple jump to death

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK -  Blaming a “financial spiral,” a New York chiropractor and his wife jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of a Manhattan office building Friday, the New York Post reported.

Glenn Scarpelli, 53, and Patricia Colant, 50, left suicide notes explaining how they “cannot live with” their “financial reality,” police said.

The couple jumped at around 5:45 a.m. from the Madison Avenue building where they worked. Both put their suicide notes in their pockets, the Post reported.

The title of Scarpelli’s typed suicide note said “We had a wonderful life” in capital letters, the Post reported.

But the note took a dark turn, describing the couple’s “financial spiral,’’ the Post reported, citing unnamed sources.

“I just don’t understand why this would happen; why they would do this to their kids,” said Adam Lamb, a chiropractor who was friends with the couple for 16 years, the Post reported

Records show the couple, who lived in the Financial District, were deep in debt and had dozens of federal and state tax liens, the Post reported.

  NYC police: Financially strapped couple jump to death
    NYC police: Financially strapped couple jump to death
    Blaming a “financial spiral,” a New York chiropractor and his wife jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of a Manhattan office building Friday, the New York Post reported. >> Read more trending news Glenn Scarpelli, 53, and Patricia Colant, 50, left suicide notes explaining how they “cannot live with” their “financial reality,” police said. The couple jumped at around 5:45 a.m. from the Madison Avenue building where they worked. Both put their suicide notes in their pockets, the Post reported. The title of Scarpelli’s typed suicide note said “We had a wonderful life” in capital letters, the Post reported. But the note took a dark turn, describing the couple’s “financial spiral,’’ the Post reported, citing unnamed sources. “I just don’t understand why this would happen; why they would do this to their kids,” said Adam Lamb, a chiropractor who was friends with the couple for 16 years, the Post reported Records show the couple, who lived in the Financial District, were deep in debt and had dozens of federal and state tax liens, the Post reported.
  Delta tests automated boarding gates at Hartsfield-Jackson
    Delta tests automated boarding gates at Hartsfield-Jackson
    Delta Air Lines is testing automated boarding gates and a new boarding process at a few gates at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atlanta-based Delta said it is running the three-month pilot project on three gates on Concourse T. Passengers at gates T1, T2 and T3 will see mobile agent podiums and gate agents with handheld devices to make seat changes and handle other tasks. They will also use turnstile-type 'E-gates' that allow passengers to 'self-board' by scanning their smart phone or boarding pass. The podiums for agents take up less space than gate counters, allowing more space for seats at the gate and boarding. The gates also have boarding pillars that show where passengers should line up for different boarding groups, aimed at better organizing the boarding line. TRENDING STORIES: Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins The airline said it will get feedback from customers and employees during the test. 'These developments will also accelerate the culture of hospitality by minimizing barriers between agents and customers, driving even more personal engagements and exceptional customer service,' said Delta chief operating officer Gil West in a written statement. The airline began testing boarding pillars earlier this year at five gates on Concourse B. The pillars are similar to the posts now used by Southwest Airlines to organize passengers lining up to board for its open seating system. Delta also tested automated boarding gates several years ago but initially found they 'didn't move the needle the way we hoped.' But the airline continued to experiment with different boarding systems. The test Delta is doing now will continue later this year with a second phase focused on integrating biometric boarding, similar to how the airline is now allowing some passengers at Washington's Reagan National airport to board with their fingerprints. That phase will also focus on 'increased agent mobility and 'the customer's digital experience at the gate.
  Missing DeKalb grandmother had previously feared for her life
    Missing DeKalb grandmother had previously feared for her life
    The search is expected to resume Saturday for a 78-year-old DeKalb County woman who is reported missing. See the documents we uncovered showing she wanted protection on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM. Millicent Williams, 78, was last seen at her home on Brookgreen Point in DeKalb County. When police searched the home for a welfare check Thursday, they found blood inside. Police called her disappearance 'highly suspicious.' Her grandson, 37-year-old Gregory Williams, is facing charges of alleged kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking in her disappearance. On Friday, DeKalb police searched wooded areas, along the banks of a small lake and along walking trails. They also brought in all-terrain vehicles and looked from above using a helicopter. TRENDING STORIES: Spelman student killed in crash involving drunk driver, police say Police search for gunman who shot woman, Uber driver Woman dies days after boyfriend's killing, birth of twins Investigators said the grandson allegedly had something to do with his grandmother's disappearance. They think he didn't go far from the home the two shared or from the shopping center where police found him in the victim's car. He was arrested after blood and other evidence were found inside the house. 'Because the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unique, it does justify bringing out the equipment and the people to look for her,' police spokesperson Shiera Campbell said.
  Mario Cantone nails impersonation of Anthony Scaramucci
    Mario Cantone nails impersonation of Anthony Scaramucci
    Anthony Scaramucci’s colorful language in his New Yorker interview was great fodder for comedian Mario Cantone’s dead-on impersonation of the new White House communications director.  >> Read more trending news  Hours after Scaramucci’s interview, in which he ripped White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief political strategist Steve Bannon, Cantone went to work on Comedy Central’s “The President Show” on Thursday, CBS News reported. 'I'm gonna fire so many people,' Cantone said in his role as Scaramucci, who was speaking with Darrell Hammond, who played President Donald Trump on the show. 'I don't know who it's going to be, Reince, but I'm gonna get to the bottom of the leakage in the White House. You hear me, Reince?' 
  Oklahoma parents charged with child neglect after toddler found on street
    Oklahoma parents charged with child neglect after toddler found on street
    Child neglect charges were filed against the parents of an Oklahoma toddler found wandering down a west Tulsa street earlier this year. >> Read more trending news A passerby found the 18-month-old child and called police. Investigators found the parents living in a nearby house and, during a welfare check, found urine and feces in every room. There was also no running water and open electrical wires. The toddler and her older sister reportedly had untreated bug bites and were poorly dressed. Officials said the home has bedbugs and roaches. Daniel Robertson and Elizabeth Nelson were charged with child neglect this week. Neither has been arrested yet. The children were placed into state custody in February.
  Iranians: U.S. Navy ship fired warning flares in Persian Gulf
    Iranians: U.S. Navy ship fired warning flares in Persian Gulf
    A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier fired warning flares at Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf on Friday, according to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. >> Read more trending news In a statement Saturday, the IRGC navy said the American ship was “unprofessional and provocative,” CNN reported. The USS Nimitz and a second American ship approached the Iranian ships, the IRGC navy said. The Iranian vessels ignored the flares, and the U.S. ships later left the area, CNN reported. Pentagon spokesman U.S. Navy Capt. Jeff Davis previously told reporters that there had been 35 incidents of unsafe or unprofessional behavior by Iranian vessels in 2016, CNN reported.
