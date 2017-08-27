Listen Live
National
Nursing home residents rescued from floodwaters in Texas after viral photo
Nursing home residents rescued from floodwaters in Texas after viral photo

Nursing home residents rescued from floodwaters in Texas after viral photo
Flood water surround homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas. Areas throughout Southeast Texas are experiencing flooding that emergency officials have called a once-in-a-500-year flood.

Nursing home residents rescued from floodwaters in Texas after viral photo

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A catastrophe of untold magnitude is still unfolding in Southeast, Texas as flood waters inundate a large swath of the Houston/Galvaston area following Hurricane Harvey.

The pictures of the disaster are stunning, including one of a nursing home that shows residents sitting in waist-deep water.

The photo, which shows residents at La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas went viral Sunday.

The Galvaston County Daily News reports 15 people were evacuated from the home.

“We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” Dickinson’s emergency management coordinator David Popoff told the newspaper.

Relatives of the nursing home’s owner posted the photo on Twitter, hoping they could get emergency help and they did. 

Six people are confirmed dead in Texas so far after Hurricane Harvey slammed ashore along the Gulf coast Friday night.

Forecasters are predicting some areas in the region could see more than 50 inches of rain when the weather clears later this week.

News

  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  • GBI: Georgia deputy fatally shoots man who ran from traffic stop
    GBI: Georgia deputy fatally shoots man who ran from traffic stop
    A 47-year-old man was shot and killed by a Greene County sheriff’s deputy after the man ran from a traffic stop Friday, the GBI said. The deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Charles David Robinson, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a news release. The incident happened near Highway 77 and Penfield Road in Woodville. The deputy pursued Robinson on foot. “An altercation occurred between the deputy and Robinson,” Miles said. “During the altercation, the deputy shot Robinson.” RELATED: Driver in Cobb crash dies after cop deploys his Taser Robinson was taken to St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro, where he pronounced dead, Miles said. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur.  The deputy, who was not identified, was treated and released at a hospital in Athens. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  The GBI will investigate the incident, which is standard in cases involving police use of force. The results will be turned over to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office. The GBI has investigated 55 cases involving police shootings in 2017. This figure does not include use-of-force cases not involving shootings. Greene County is about 77 miles east of downtown Atlanta. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Hurricane Harvey the latest threat to flood-prone Houston
    Hurricane Harvey the latest threat to flood-prone Houston
    Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast some 175 miles (280 kilometers) from Houston, but the nation's fourth-largest city has never needed a direct strike from a catastrophic storm to flood. Regularly inundated by floodwaters ever since its settlement in the mid-1800s, Houston looked on warily even before Harvey roared ashore. In Houston, the chronic deluges that have repeatedly swamped its neighborhoods are getting worse and more costly — not just for locals, but for federal taxpayers. An Associated Press analysis of government data found last year that if the county that is home to Houston were a state, it would have ranked in the top five or six in every category of repeat flood losses. That's defined as any property with two or more losses in a 10-year period each totaling at least $1,000. Nationally, repeat federal flood relief payouts averaged about $3,000 per square mile (2.5 square kilometers). But in greater Houston, the payouts were nearly a whopping $500,000 per square mile (2.5 square kilometers). Harvey, which blasted ashore as a major Category 4 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm, has swamped roads and paralyzed neighborhoods throughout the city. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said more than 2,000 calls for help had been received by midday Sunday. Flooding was so bad that residents were being urged to seek refuge on their roofs. The National Weather Service said Sunday that some parts of Houston may receive a Texas record of 50 inches (1,270 millimeters) of rain. Here's a look at some of the reasons Houston has been so susceptible to flooding: ___ GEOGRAPHY Founded on the banks of the Buffalo Bayou, Houston barely rises above sea level. Making matters worse, its flat terrain and clay soil are prone to the flooding of a humid climate that produces extreme rainfall. At least three dozen major floods have been recorded since Houston's founding, including one in April 2016 that claimed eight lives. ___ INADEQUATE INFRASTRUCTURE Floods prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build reservoirs in the 1940s in the western area of Harris County, which encompasses Houston. That addressed some problems, yet few notable flood-control efforts have been undertaken since, experts told the AP last year. Houston in recent decades has focused on improving drainage and building thousands of detention ponds, concrete-lined pools capturing stormwater and piping it out. But, residents say, some developers have skimped on the flood-prevention systems. ___ MANAGING GROWTH In the last quarter century, greater Houston has added a million people and its commercial development has cut in half the amount of wetlands per capita that could soak up stormwater runoff. Paved land generates five times more runoff, and those surfaces in Harris County increased by more than 25 percent during that same time, researchers have said. Houston is also the only major U.S. city without zoning, and critics say local leaders have been pro-developer. ___ CLIMATE SHIFTS As if Houston's natural elements weren't challenging enough, intense downpours, measuring at least 10 inches (250 millimeters), have doubled in frequency during the last three decades. Rising average temperatures have packed 7 percent more moisture into the atmosphere over Houston. Contributing to that is warmer water in the Gulf of Mexico.
  • Astronaut tweets space view of Hurricane Harvey, offers prayers
    Astronaut tweets space view of Hurricane Harvey, offers prayers
    “Houston, we have a hurricane.” >> Read more trending news That’s the message astronaut Jack D. Fischer sent to his Twitter followers early Saturday from aboard the International Space Station. Fischer, a native of Colorado and graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, posted the words with an image of Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall in Texas on Friday night. “Our thoughts & prayers are with folks feeling Harvey’s wrath, as dawn breaks after a long night of rain,” Fischer also wrote. >> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Statesman is on the ground on the Texas coast, in Houston, in Victoria and across Central Texas Fischer also tweeted a picture of the storm as seen from orbit Friday morning. Harvey hit Texas as a Category 4 hurricane late Friday. By Saturday morning, the storm had been downgraded to Category 1 and has since atrophied to tropical storm status. The storm has already cut a swath of devastation on the Texas coast, causing massive damage in Rockport. Meanwhile, Houston waits to see what the storm will bring its way. In Central Texas, steady rainfall is expected to continue through the weekend. See more views of Hurricane Harvey from space below.
  • Psychic scams elderly man out of $147,000 to ‘cleanse his soul,’ police say
    Psychic scams elderly man out of $147,000 to ‘cleanse his soul,’ police say
    A New Jersey psychic is accused of scamming an elderly man out of $147,000 claiming he needed to undergo a 14-step Chakra cleansing program to rid his body of demons.  >> Read more trending news Galloway Township Police said the man met with Sally “Kim” Wando, 49, of Galloway, at her business, Village Psychic, on the Jersey Shore. During their first meeting, investigators said Wando charged the victim $5,000, and told him he would need a 14-step program to complete the cleansing of his soul, with each step costing $10,500. The victim told police that Wando said he had eight evil spirits, which would only further torment him if he did not undergo the treatment. She also told him that his problem would only worsen, if he told anyone about their arrangement, police said. Wando allegedly told the victim to deposit the money into a bank for the purpose of buying a car. The money was then deposited into a car business owned by the psychic’s son, according to investigators.  >> Related: Florida psychic accused of scamming veteran, widow out of $155,000 Wando and her son, Frank Marco, 24, of Ventnor, New Jersey were both charged with second-degree theft by deception and conspiracy to commit theft
  • With Trump pardon, Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble
    With Trump pardon, Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble
    In his 24 years as metro Phoenix's sheriff, Joe Arpaio survived scandals and dodged investigations that would easily have sunk the careers of many politicians. He locked up journalists and made criminal cases against political adversaries who tangled with him, investigated judges and misspent $100 million in jail funds. He let investigations into child rape cases languish because officers were pulled away, in part, to help in Arpaio's immigrant efforts. Arpaio was found to have violated the civil rights of Latinos in a racial-profiling case expected to cost taxpayers $92 million by next summer. His critics felt like they finally won a measure of accountability against the lawman after he was found guilty earlier this month on a misdemeanor contempt charge for flouting the courts in carrying out his signature immigration patrols. But their victory was upended when a pardon by his most powerful political ally — President Donald Trump — allowed Arpaio to wiggle out of legal jeopardy again. 'Arpaio played up to Trump, and Trump is a good old boy, and he doesn't give a damn about us — only likes people of his own mind and from his base,' said Mary Rose Wilcox, a former county official who was charged with crimes in a now-discredited corruption case brought by Arpaio. 'He wanted red meat, and Arpaio was that red meat.' For Arpaio, the pardon is the ultimate vindication after repeatedly complaining that he was being unfairly targeted for merely enforcing the law in arresting immigrants in the country illegally. He celebrated the victory at an Italian restaurant with his wife and said he'll discuss more about his future early next week. The former sheriff vowed to remain active politically, and issued a fundraising appeal for his legal defense fund within an hour or two of the pardon's announcement Friday afternoon. Arpaio, reached Saturday, declined to comment further. A judge nominated to the bench by former President George W. Bush ordered Arpaio to stop his immigration patrols in 2011 amid allegations that his officers were racially profiling Latinos. The judge later found Arpaio's office systematically profiled Latinos and recommended a criminal charge against the sheriff for prolonging the patrols 17 months after he had ordered them stopped. The pardon drew widespread condemnation among Latinos, Democrats and even some Republicans who believe the move is offensive to immigrants at a time of deep racial divisions in the aftermath of the violence in Charlottesville. Some conservatives said it was a long-overdue action to preserve the legacy of a man they say was punished for doing his job. 'It's a misdemeanor equal to a barking-dog complaint,' said Tom Morrissey, a former chairman of the Arizona Republican Party. 'To spend millions of taxpayer dollars to go after Sheriff Joe for doing his job, I think, was kind of ridiculous.' The reality is that taxpayers in Phoenix and its suburbs will pay for Arpaio's racial profiling for years to come. The overall profiling case against Arpaio and his office has already cost taxpayers $66 million on items such as attorney fees, officer training and an alert system to spot problematic behavior by sheriff's deputies. Over the next year, it will cost an additional $26 million, largely for adding officers to the effort to comply with a court-ordered overhaul of the agency. The financial toll is expected to continue until the sheriff's office comes in full compliance for three straight years with court-ordered changes. The sheriff's office was deemed 40 percent compliant in the first phase of the overhaul and 58 percent compliant in its second phase, according to the latest report measuring the agency's progress. Taxpayers have footed another $82 million in judgments, settlements and legal fees for the sheriff's office, covering issues such as lawsuits over deaths in his jails and the lawman's failed investigations of political enemies. That tally includes $3.5 million paid to a family of a developmentally disabled girl who was molested while Arpaio's office did not investigate her abuser. 'Joe Arpaio received a pardon yesterday,' Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo, a longtime Arpaio critic, said Saturday. 'The taxpayers did not receive a pardon.' While Arpaio had long defied predictions of his political demise, the costs of the profiling case and the criminal case against the Republican sheriff are believed to have contributed to his loss in November to Democrat Paul Penzone, a little-known retired Phoenix police sergeant. Arpaio suffered a cruel irony on election night: He lost the heavily Republican Maricopa County by nearly 13 percentage points, while Trump — who shares similar views on immigration as Arpaio — won by more than 3 percentage points. Morrissey blamed a steady stream of negative news about Arpaio from local reporters for Arpaio's loss. 'It was day after day after day of the media attacking him,' Morrissey said. Wilcox offered a different explanation: Voters grew tired of Arpaio's legal problems and penchant for self-promotion, but were not familiar with Trump. Arpaio's 'abuses were so well documented that finally people said we had enough,' Wilcox said. 'They didn't know Trump.' ___ Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud. His work can be found at https://www.apnews.com/search/jacques%20billeaud.
