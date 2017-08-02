Listen Live
National
Now hiring: Disney looks to fill work-from-home positions
By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you have ever wanted to work for Disney, but can’t make the move to Orlando or Anaheim to live your dream, Disney may have a position for you from the comfort of your own home.

Disney Store is the latest company to offer work-from-home jobs, KTRK reported.

It will be part-time and applicants must live in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas or Nevada, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Employees, or what Disney calls cast members, will field calls and emails to help resolve issues, according to the job posting.

Potential employees must have phone and email access, the ability to use multiple browsers and have a flexible schedule that could include evenings, holidays and weekends. They must have at least a high school diploma or equivalent.

Click here for more on how to apply.

