Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested twice in one week

Notorious jewel thief Doris Payne has been arrested yet again.

Payne was arrested Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a probation violation from a previous arrest, according to DeKalb County officials.

>> Read more trending news

WSBTV’s Tyisha Fernandes reported Payne was arrested Monday at the Walmart on Chamblee Tucker Road in DeKalb County. She's charged with theft by shoplifting.

According to the police report obtained by WSBTV, police were called to the store around 5 p.m. for a report of a woman shoplifting items.

Police said the woman, later identified as Payne, tried hiding items from the pharmacy department, the electronics department and the grocery department.

The State Probation Department released a statement:

"On July 17, 2017, Doris Payne was arrested in DeKalb County for misdemeanor shoplifting. Payne is currently under the supervision of our department for a 2017 Theft by Shoplifting conviction. Once notified of Payne’s subsequent arrest, our officers acted swiftly to hold her accountable for the alleged criminal activity. She was instructed to report to a local Department of Community Supervision office where she was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant earlier yesterday. Payne is currently being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail. DCS believes in providing offenders under our supervision with opportunities to make positive changes through individual support, programs and assistance. However, the safety of Georgia citizens and the protection of all property are our greatest concerns."

Payne, who has stolen about $2 million worth of jewelry over the last six decades and been open about her habits of theft, was the subject of a Netflix documentary called “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.”