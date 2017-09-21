Listen Live
National
North Korean official hints that nation will detonate their strongest weapon over the Pacific
Close

North Korean official hints that nation will detonate their strongest weapon over the Pacific

Photo Credit: Historical/Corbis via Getty Images
5 things to Know about North Korea’s Nuclear Threat

North Korean official hints that nation will detonate their strongest weapon over the Pacific

By: Rare.us

South Korean news agency Yonhap reports that North Korea’s response to new sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump “may” include a hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific Ocean.

>> Read more trending news

Seismologists have pointed at a particularly powerful underground bomb test earlier this month as a likely hydrogen bomb, the strongest munition the nation has ever tested.

This would be the weapon’s first above-ground test.

North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho reportedly said the powerful open-water test would be one potential “highest-level” countermeasure against new sanctions imposed by the United States and China.

The new sanctions gave the Trump Administration the power to penalize individual companies and institutions that trade with and finance North Korea. Last week, China announced that its central banks would stop doing business with the country.

Historical/Corbis via Getty Images
1952 photo of a billowing white mushroom cloud, mottled with orange, pushes through a layer of clouds during Operation Ivy, the first test of a hydrogen bomb, at Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands. (Photo by Â© CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
Close

North Korean official hints that nation will detonate their strongest weapon over the Pacific

Photo Credit: Historical/Corbis via Getty Images
1952 photo of a billowing white mushroom cloud, mottled with orange, pushes through a layer of clouds during Operation Ivy, the first test of a hydrogen bomb, at Enewetak Atoll in the Marshall Islands. (Photo by Â© CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Girl hit by foul ball at Yankees game gets game's attention
    Girl hit by foul ball at Yankees game gets game's attention
    It might be the shot heard around the baseball world: the rocket-like foul ball that hit a young girl at a New York Yankees game. In the hours after the girl was struck in the face by the 105-mph screamer, the game's commissioner vowed to push harder for all teams to extend protective netting to the end of the dugouts and the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres committed to do just that by next year. A U.S. senator urged the commissioner to 'put the safety of your fans first' and extend nets at all ballparks. Several legal observers of baseball, which has long been shielded from lawsuits over fan injuries, saw it as a potential game changer. 'America's pastime is breaking America's heart. That little girl, that's everyone's daughter,' said lawyer Bob Hilliard, who represents fans in a California lawsuit that seeks class action status to sue on behalf of 1,750 fans hit by balls and bats at games each year. The line drive off the bat of Yankees slugger Todd Frazier on Wednesday hit the girl in the face in less than a second, and the game came to a halt as she was treated in the stands. Frazier and other players from the Yankees and Minnesota Twins kneeled in prayer, and many fans were in stunned silence or in tears. The toddler remained hospitalized Thursday. Her father said soon after she was hit, 'She's doing all right. Just keep her in your thoughts.' In a statement Thursday, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called the events 'extremely upsetting.' 'Over the past few seasons MLB has worked with our clubs to expand the amount of netting in our ballparks,' Manfred said. 'In light of yesterday's event, we will redouble our efforts on this important issue.' About a third of the 30 major league teams, the Yankees not among them, have at the commissioner's urging extended the netting to at least the far end of the dugout. The Reds have promised to do it by next season's opening day. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, told Manfred in a letter to push to extend safety netting from 10 to all 30 ballparks. On a visit to the Padres, Manfred said he was encouraged by the number of conversations MLB had with clubs on Thursday about adding additional netting for 2018. Among them were the Padres, who said they will extend netting to the end of each dugout by opening day. 'I think by redoubling I mean continuing to focus and conversations with the clubs to get them to make decisions that make sense in their local markets and given the configurations of their ballparks,' Manfred said. 'I think probably the best concrete evidence of redoubling is the number of conversations that took place between my office and individual clubs on this topic.' Hilliard's lawsuit seeks to go further, to force clubs to extend protective netting from foul pole to foul pole. But like other lawsuits over decades, it was tossed out. An appeal will be heard in San Francisco in December. 'A day at the ballpark should not be a game of Russian Roulette, especially for children injured by projectiles in disturbingly disproportionate numbers,' lawyers wrote in court papers seeking the lawsuit's reinstatement. Most of the fans struck by balls and bats at games each year suffer minor injuries, but a few have been critically injured or killed. The more tragic results include a 14-year-old boy who died four days after he was hit on the left side of his head at Dodger Stadium in May 1970 and a 39-year-old woman who died a day after she was struck in the temple by a foul ball at a San Angelo Colts game in 2010. But fans may be unaware of the stark legal reality of baseball: Successfully suing teams over such cases is nearly impossible. The fine print on every baseball ticket comes with a disclaimer that the bearer 'assumes all risk and danger incidental to the game.' For the last century or so, baseball has been virtually immune from such lawsuits because of what has become known as the Baseball Rule. Ed Edmonds, a retired professor of law at Notre Dame Law School who co-authored 'Baseball Meets the Law,' said at least two states, Idaho and Indiana, have turned away from automatic application of the Baseball Rule. But four other states, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and New Jersey, passed legislation protecting teams from lawsuits. New York real estate executive Andy Zlotnick, who unsuccessfully sued the Yankees after he was hit in the face by a ball at a game six years ago, said he required major reconstructive surgery and still has throbbing pain in his cheek, numbness in his lips and gums, double vision and retina damage. He said he has not gone to a game since. 'Nobody should go to a ballpark and come out without an eye or disabled,' he said. 'Enough is enough.' Dina Simpson, a Chardon, Ohio, mother of three young children, said she permanently lost one eye sight after she was struck by a baseball in May at a minor league game in Eastlake, Ohio. 'They have the Baseball Rule. They think this happens, you can't sue us, have a nice day. It's sickening. It's absolutely sickening,' she said. 'I'm praying for that little girl. ... It's heartbreaking and it's preventable.' ___ Associated Press writers Fred Lief, Ben Walker, Ronald Blum and Howie Rumberg in New York, Joe Kay in Cincinnati, Bernie Wilson in San Diego and Donna Cassata in Washington contributed to this story.
  • CVS to announce plan to help combat opioid addiction
    CVS to announce plan to help combat opioid addiction
    CVS will help combat the opioid crisis by announcing changes it will make inside stores to help patients struggling with addiction. >> Read more trending news Last year alone there were 64,000 overdose deaths, and doctors, insurers, drug companies and pharmacists are all facing pressure to do something to help with the issue. On Thursday, CVS plans to announce some of the new measures it will put into effect. The move comes as the White House declared this week Prescription Opioid and Heroin Epidemic Awareness Week. President Donald Trump also recently announced plans to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency. CVS said it provides medications to nearly 90 million people, so the company is hoping to take the lead and influence other providers to follow suit. A large approach will be limiting opioid prescriptions. The company said it will limit initial prescriptions to seven-day supplies. It also plans to cap daily doses and require patients to get medications that dispense pain relief for shorter amounts of time, instead of longer durations. Pharmacists will be instructed to contact doctors if they believe a prescription gives a patient more medication than is necessary to help with his or her recovery. CVS also plans to boost funding for addiction programs, counseling and safe disposal of opioids. CVS said this isn’t a blame game. The company simply believes all stakeholders should be a part of the solution when it comes to opioid abuse. The company’s rival, Walgreens, has announced plans for a new marketing campaign aimed at educating teens about the dangers of opioids.
  • Nationals baffled by Dickey's knuckleball in Braves' 3-2 win
    Nationals baffled by Dickey's knuckleball in Braves' 3-2 win
    R.A. Dickey frustrated Washington with his knuckleball for eight innings, Ozzie Albies had three hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the Nationals 3-2 on Thursday night. After Ryan Zimmerman's leadoff homer in the second inning, the 42-year-old Dickey gave up only one hit — a two-out single by Trea Turner in the third — over the next five innings. Turner was picked off first base. Dickey (10-10) gave up two runs, four hits and no walks. He made a strong case that the Braves should pick up his $8 million club option for 2018. Zimmerman lined his homer into the left-field seats, tying the game at 1. He set a career high with his 34th homer, his fourth off Dickey this season. Arodys Vizcaino struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his 12th save in 15 chances. It was a strong return to form after Vizcaino walked all three batters he faced in a blown save Wednesday night. The Braves scored two runs in the fourth off Tanner Roark (13-10). Albies singled, moved to third on catcher Matt Wieters' wild pickoff attempt and scored the go-ahead run on Freddie Freeman's fly ball to deep left field. Nick Markakis doubled past Zimmerman at first base and scored on Johan Camargo's single up the middle. The Nationals trimmed the Braves' lead to one in the eighth. Anthony Rendon doubled to left field and scored on Wieters' two-out single. Ender Inciarte continued his push for 200 hits when he led off the first with a triple to right field. It was his 191st hit, the third-highest total in the majors. Inciarte scored on Albies' single. The game was delayed several minutes in the middle of the eighth. There was confusion as Nationals manager Dusty Baker attempted to make several defensive changes and had to go over the changes with home plate umpire Nic Lentz, who also took questions from Braves manager Brian Snitker. TRAINER'S ROOM Nationals: Asked the plan for OF Bryce Harper, who has been out since Aug. 13 with a hyperextended left knee, Baker said: 'Come back to work tomorrow.' Harper caught fly balls during batting practice after running the bases and hitting on Wednesday. Baker said Harper will hit again on Saturday in New York. Braves: Inciarte (sore left thumb) started for the first time since Sept. 12. C Tyler Flowers (hand) made his first start since being hit by a pitch on Sept. 13. UP NEXT Nationals: RHP Edwin Jackson (5-6, 4.96) will start Friday night's opening game of a weekend series at the Mets. He has a 3.77 ERA in 12 career appearances, including seven starts, against New York. Braves: LHP Sean Newcomb (3-8, 4.32) will start against Philadelphia's Ben Lively as Atlanta opens its final home series of its first season at SunTrust Park. Newcomb has a 2.54 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Woman says truck with mobile scooter inside stolen from driveway
    Woman says truck with mobile scooter inside stolen from driveway
    A 77-year-old woman says someone stole her truck with important belongings from her driveway. Shirley Rolle has lived in her home on Cacade Road for 35 years. She said the truck had the mobile chair she uses to get around and items for her business inside. She said now her business is suffering and she has lost some of her independence and mobility. 'I just feel uneasy,' Rolle said. We're hearing from the woman who says she thinks the thief is someone who knew her, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.   Have you seen Ms. Glenda's truck? The SW ATL woman known for selling sorority and frat 'nalia says thieves stole her box truck & scooter.@11 pic.twitter.com/GJZKDpjWAe — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) September 22, 2017  
  • Man accused of disrupting flight found competent for trial
    Man accused of disrupting flight found competent for trial
    A Turkish man accused of inflight behavior that prompted bomb-threat procedures and U.S. military fighter jets to escort the American Airlines plane to Hawaii is mentally competent to stand trial and must be detained without bail to protect the community, a federal judge in Honolulu ruled Thursday. Anil Uskanli's attorney, Richard Sing, had requested the mental competency and detention hearing to be closed to the public to protect Uskanli's private mental health information. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield initially granted the request. The Associated Press, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and other media objected to closing the hearing. 'The case against Mr. Uskanli is of significant public interest because it concerns the prosecution of a man whose alleged actions threatened the lives of people aboard an airliner, an incident that made news around the world,' said a letter from the AP, urging the judge not to limit the public's right to court access without following proper procedures. Uskanli, 25, tried to get to the front of the plane during the flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu on May 19, according to court documents. Flight and crewmembers feared his laptop contained explosives, said a criminal complaint charging him with interfering with a flight crew. A flight attendant blocked his path to first class with a drink cart, and he was duct-taped to his seat until the plane landed. The disturbance prompted the Hawaii National Guard to scramble two fighter jets to escort the plane to Honolulu. Uskanli raised other red flags while still at Los Angeles International Airport before the flight took off: He had purchased a ticket at an airline counter in the middle of the night with no luggage and had been arrested after opening a door to a restricted area. A federal judge in Hawaii ordered a mental competency evaluation after his defense attorney requested it. On Thursday, when lawyers representing the media were prepared to argue against closing the courtroom, Sing withdrew the motion, saying his concerns could be addressed without closing the entire proceeding. That allowed the hearing to move forward in open court. Sing told Mansfield he has no concerns about Uskanli's competency. Sing asked that Uskanli be released to the custody of his father, who had traveled to Hawaii from Turkey and was prepared to stay in a hotel or rent a residence where they could stay in Honolulu. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Morgan Early argued that would be dangerous for the community and for Uskanli, who suffers from a 'major mental illness.' 'I don't think we can release him to a hotel and hope for the best,' she said. She noted that he's on four different medications, tried to flee when he was hospitalized for a portion of his mental health examination and was on suicide watch for four days. Even though Sing promised that Uskanli's father would manage his son's medication and that Uskanli would check in weekly with court officials, Mansfield said there's evidence that Uskanli poses a danger to the community. Mansfield said Uskanli threatened to a kill an FBI agent after the plane landed in Honolulu, threatened to kill a forensic psychologist and threatened to burn down the Los Angeles federal detention center where he was undergoing his mental health evaluation.
