National
North Korean 'ghost ships' are turning up at alarming rates
Close

North Korean 'ghost ships' are turning up at alarming rates

North Korean 'ghost ships' are turning up at alarming rates
Photo Credit: Iori Sagisawa/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2017 file photo, a wooden boat is seen off Matsumae town, Hokkaido northern Japan. Twenty-eight of the vessels, dubbed âghost boats,â were detected in November, up from just four in November last year. Usually, only the boats or fragments wash ashore. It is very rare for survivors to be rescued and brought ashore by the Japanese. (Iori Sagisawa/Kyodo News via AP, File)

North Korean 'ghost ships' are turning up at alarming rates

By: Rare.us

Japan’s recent decision to up its patrols in response to rising appearances of mysterious ships implies there might be a serious problem with North Korea’s food supply.

>> Read more trending news

The Guardian reports that at least 28 North Korean boats washed ashore or were found adrift in Japanese waters, the result of North Korean fishermen’s decision to push farther and farther out to sea to make bigger catches for their military, citizens and exports to China. Several of the vessels found were “ghost ships,” labeled as such when found with either a dead or missing crew.

Though the number of stray vessels found in Japan this year is consistent with last year’s number, some have expressed concern for the high number of ships found in November compared to the number found last November.

The Washington Post offered possible explanations for the spike in appearances, including food shortages which may be the result of tougher sanctions recently passed against the country.

“North Korean fishermen have to work harder than ever before, and they have to go farther out into the sea, but they don’t have new boats,” said Atsuhito Isozaki, associate professor of North Korean studies at Keio University in Tokyo. “Plus, North Korea doesn’t have enough gasoline anymore, so they’re running out of fuel.”

The concerning state of North Koreans’ food supply was highlighted last month following the dramatic rescue of a North Korean soldier who defected while on duty.

Oh Chong Song abandoned his post in November and began to run toward South Korea. He was shot at more than 40 times by his fellow soldiers, and at least five bullets hit him. South Korean soldiers were able to crawl to the area where he lay and he was transportedto a hospital by a United Nations Command helicopter.

While rushing to save his life, trauma surgeon Lee Cook-Jong discovered parasitic worms, some were over 10 inches long, in the soldier’s digestive tract.

The worms, which have been discovered in other defectors, indicated the use of a detrimental, government-backed approach to health and agriculture in the country: night soil.

“Night soil” is a fertilizer made up of human excrement and used by North Korean farmers. There is a perception in the country that night soil makes food taste better and the method has even been personally supported by dictator Kim Jong-Un.

The five-hour surgery consisted of removing a bullet, fixing a number of wounds caused by the bullet and removing the parasitic worms that were making their way out of Oh Chong Song’s body.

“In my over 20-year-long career as a surgeon, I have only seen something like this in a textbook,” Cook-Jong later said of the flesh-colored parasites he found.

  • Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Trading barbs with President Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday, women Democrats demanded that Congress investigate past claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the President during the 2016 campaign, as several lawmakers took the extra step of asking for Mr. Trump’s resignation. “President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has emerged as the leader of efforts to pressure the President on the issue of past allegations. Mr. Trump lobbed a Twitter barb directly at the New York Democrat on Tuesday morning, labeling her a “lightweight” and “total flunky.” Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill &amp; Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 Gillibrand answered back, saying her voice would not be shut down by the President. You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017 And she was joined by other Democrats as well, in calling for the stories about the President to get more of a public airing. . @realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017 Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017 A day after the White House turned aside questions about past claims made by women against the President, Mr. Trump directly addressed the matter, saying that it was all “FAKE NEWS,” calling the charges against him nothing more than ‘false accusations and fabricated stories.’ Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, a group of House Democratic women asked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the head of the House Oversight committee, to investigate the accusations against Mr. Trump. “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter to Gowdy stated. “The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter continued. “The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women.” “The ‘Me-Too’ movement has arrived,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL). “Victims must be heard, perpetrators must be held accountable.” 'To date, more than 17 women have publicly come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct,' lawmaker says. 'Simply said, Americans deserve the truth.' https://t.co/mIxkZRGYzP pic.twitter.com/QhBvmGSxE1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2017 At a news conference, Frankel said the letter – which originally had 58 signatures – had swiftly jumped to over 100 in all. “Americans deserve the truth,” Frankel told reporters. While the Democratic women were in the spotlight, some of their male colleagues also chimed in with calls for a more thorough review of the accusations against Mr. Trump. “If you called for Franken to step down, don’t you also have to say it is the right thing for the President to resign?” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on CNN.
  • Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    A prominent Atlanta office building got an all-clear from authorities after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation Tuesday. Officers were summoned about 11:30 a.m. to the area of Broad and Marietta streets, Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender said in a statement. The building at 2 Peachtree Street was evacuated as a precaution. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  “The package was investigated and found not to be a threat,” Bender said. The building houses the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services and other agencies. It once was heralded as the South’s tallest office tower. RELATED: Downtown businesses reopen, MARTA service resumes after investigation In other news:
  • Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing
    Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing
    In less than 24 hours, authorities say a would-be suicide bomber's botched attack on a Manhattan transportation hub underneath Times Square became an open-and-shut case after a search of his apartment and hearing the suspect's his own words.Akayed Ullah, who's expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday, made it clear from a hospital bed where he was being treated for burns from a pipe bomb he strapped to his body that he was on a mission to punish the United States for attacking the Islamic State group, said Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim. A search of the Bangladeshi immigrant's apartment turned up bomb-making materials, including screws matching those found at the scene intended as carnage-creating shrapnel.'His motivation,' the prosecutor said, 'was not mystery.'Kim said Ullah picked the morning rush on Monday to maximize casualties in his quest 'to kill, to maim and to destroy.'Ullah, 27, with a hate-filled heart and an evil purpose,' carried out the attack after researching how to build a bomb a year ago and planned his mission for several weeks, Kim said.The bomb was assembled in the past week using fragments of a metal pipe, a battery and a Christmas tree light bulb, along with the metal screws, authorities said.The defendant 'had apparently hoped to die in his own misguided rage, taking as many innocent people as he could with him, but through incredible good fortune, his bomb did not seriously injure anyone other than himself,' Kim said.Ullah was charged with providing material support to a terrorist group, use of a weapon of mass destruction and three bomb-related counts. He could get up to life in prison.With a tragedy averted and a growing certainty that he acted alone, attention turned to how best secure New York City's vast public transportation system and the daunting task of identifying those eager to do it harm.The security 'requires every single member of the public's help,' said New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill. 'It requires their vigilance.'There also was political fallout, heightened by news that Ullah had taunted President Donald Trump on Facebook with a post that read, 'Trump you failed to protect your nation.'In reaction to the bombing, the president demanded a tightening of immigration rules that allowed Ullah to enter the country in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens. Less than two months ago, an Uzbek immigrant who came to the U.S. through a visa lottery was accused of killing eight people in New York by mowing them down with a truck along a bike path.'We're going to end both of them — the lottery system and chain migration. We're going to end them fast,' Trump said at the White House.Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley requested background information on Ullah's visa history and whether he'd ever been on a terrorism watch list.Ullah lived with his father, mother and brother in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a large Bangladeshi community, residents said. He was licensed to drive a livery cab from 2012 to 2015, but the license was allowed to lapse, officials said.
  • Strong reactions to upcoming white nationalist college stop
    Strong reactions to upcoming white nationalist college stop
    The decision to allow white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak at the University of Cincinnati is generating strong reactions from the school community.The university announced in October that it would allow Spencer to speak. At the time, UC's board of trustees condemned hate, but cited the fundamental right to free speech at a public university.Messages to first-year president Neville Pinto and other administrators obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request show that crosstown basketball rival Xavier University was among the first to offer support.Xavier spokeswoman Kelly Leon wrote in an email that her school would help in any way that it could.She shared the Xavier leadership's Oct. 16 statement assuring the private Catholic school's community that while its policies uphold the First Amendment, 'Speakers and events that are designed to spread hatred and invoke violence ... are not welcome and will not be tolerated on our campus.'Leon said Spencer has not requested to speak at Xavier.Spencer's attorney, Kyle Bristow, has said Spencer will be at UC on March 14, during spring break. The school said no contract has been signed.Bristow has lawsuits pending against Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State for not allowing Spencer to speak.UC English professor Russel Durst wrote to Pinto twice by email, first urging him not to allow Spencer to appear and then criticizing him for allegedly buckling under pressure.'As a Jewish person, I feel personally targeted,' Durst said in an interview on Tuesday. 'I feel that it's not educational at all; it's just promoting hate.'Durst said that he is 'very fond of' and impressed by Pinto overall as president and added that if Spencer is speaking at UC, he is pleased it will be during spring break when most students and employees will be away.Messages released by the school indicated that faculty, alumni and students who wrote in the days following the decision to allow Spencer to speak were nearly evenly divided between supporting and condemning it.'Leaders often lack the strength and clarity to handle such conflicts in a principled, honest, and effective way,' UC professor Louis Bilionis, the law school's former dean, wrote to Pinto. 'Thanks for leading UC well.'Spencer uses the term 'alt-right' to describe a mix of racism, white nationalism and anti-immigration views. Pinto, who took office in February after serving as acting president at the University of Louisville, was born in India.The records show that UC officials quickly drew up 'talking points' for communicating with the parents of students, emphasizing that student safety and security would be the top priority. The school created an online site about the decision.The UC Progressive Alliance, a self-described coalition of student groups, wrote to school officials that while it agreed that free speech is a right, 'we as students have the right to feel safe on campus' and that Spencer's presence on campus would threaten that right.Authorities estimated security costs at $600,000 for Spencer's Oct. 19 appearance at the University of Florida, where counter-protesters far outnumbered Spencer supporters and booed him off stage. Spencer was a scheduled speaker at a 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August that led to deadly violence when a man struck and killed a protester with his car.A late September email exchange showed that a school events services official initially indicated Spencer could book a space for a $1,500 fee. Georgia State University student Cameron Padgett, who made the request, responded with thanks and advised: 'The speaker Richard Spencer is controversial, so I wanted to be clear on that.'Padgett's comment turned out to be an understatement amid the flurry of responses that followed.___Follow Dan Sewell at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell
    Despite uproar from residents, local city will change its name
    A local city voted to change its name despite angry residents turning out to say no. One vote was all it took to bring a flurry of reaction. By a vote of 4-3, the council voted to change the name of the city of South Fulton to Renaissance. Last week, Mayor Bill Edwards told Channel 2 Action News he would veto the vote if there was enough opposition. Now, he has 10 days to do so. 'I don’t like it but I will have to deal with it,' said resident Sherry Carson. The emotional response came after more than 200 people packed a city of South Fulton council meeting Tuesday evening to voice their opposition to the council’s decision last month to change the city's name to Renaissance. 'I should’ve had some input as to what the name was going to be,' Carson said. TRENDING STORIES: Police: Search underway in Cobb County after man shoots at officer Family heartbroken after loved one killed walking on downed power line High winds could bring down more trees and power lines For three hours, councilors heard from frustrated residents. They said the community should vote on any name change. But in the end, while some council members said they understood not everyone is happy with the name, they made it clear they have bigger issues to deal with, such as hiring a police force. In March, the city will take over police services, but the council still needs to hire a chief and officers.  'I’m just not persuaded that they’re acting quickly enough or have a sense of urgency, as they should,' said resident Harvey Davis. If the mayor decides to veto the name, the issue will go back before the council for a vote.    
