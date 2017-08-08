Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H -
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Showers
H -° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Showers. H -° L 70°
  • rain-day
    Today
    Showers. H -° L 70°
  • rain-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Showers. H 80° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
North Korea, Trump exchange threats: Live updates
Close

North Korea, Trump exchange threats: Live updates

North Korea, Trump exchange threats: Live updates
Photo Credit: Kyodo News/Kyodo News via Getty Images
(Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

North Korea, Trump exchange threats: Live updates

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

President Donald Trump warned North Korea it could face "fire and fury" after a report was released indicating Pyongyang had successfully produced a nuclear warhead that could fit inside a missile.

>> Read more trending news

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • North Korea, Trump exchange threats: Live updates
    North Korea, Trump exchange threats: Live updates
    President Donald Trump warned North Korea it could face 'fire and fury' after a report was released indicating Pyongyang had successfully produced a nuclear warhead that could fit inside a missile. >> Read more trending news >> MORE: North Korea has reportedly miniaturized nuclear weapons
  • Torrential rains bring widespread flooding to Houston area
    Torrential rains bring widespread flooding to Houston area
    Heavy rains that caused flooding in some parts of the Houston area and prompted about two-dozen water rescues on Tuesday eased before causing major damage, but with more rain expected authorities remained on guard and warned residents to stay alert. While thunderstorms that dropped up to 5 to 6 inches of rain in some parts of Houston overnight had mostly moved out of the area Tuesday, additional storms could pop up Tuesday evening, which could cause additional flooding in areas already saturated by rainfall. 'We don't want anyone to let their guard down just because it stopped raining for now,' said Michael Walter, a spokesman for Houston's Office of Emergency Management. Authorities plan to pre-stage emergency vehicles and barricades in different areas of Houston in case expected rainfall Tuesday afternoon and evening becomes problematic, he said. The National Weather Service has issued a flash-flood watch for the region until Wednesday morning. The weather service said additional rainfall was forecast for Tuesday night, but the greatest potential for heavy rain was expected in areas east of Houston. Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District, said he expects some homes and structures will be flooded but that tally is still being determined. Houston is located in Harris County. While flooding is nothing new in Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city has had more frequent and destructive floods in its recent history. Since 1986, extreme downpours — the type measured in double-digit inches — have occurred twice as often as in the previous 30 years, an AP weather analysis last year showed. Houston is the only major U.S. city without zoning rules, and unrestrained development has also meant more pavement and less water-absorbing wetlands that could help mitigate flooding. Jose Luis Ruiz spent Tuesday sweeping out about 1 foot of water that flooded his North Houston resale shop and moving soggy merchandise, including furniture, suitcases and small appliances, outside to dry. Ruiz, 53, said he will likely have to throw away at least $2,000 in merchandise and is now looking to move his business, which has flooded twice before and is located behind a bayou that overflowed from its banks on Tuesday. 'It's very sad because this is a small business. It's not a grand thing but it's our living. When this happens, it's a blow to you because you have to start over,' Ruiz said. A lack of heavy rain through Tuesday afternoon had helped return all bayous and creeks to within their banks and cleared all reported high water locations along Houston roadways. Many of the streets, roadways and neighborhoods that got flooded on Tuesday were locations that have had flooding in the past, Lindner said. 'This is one of the more kind of marginal rain events, where the rain stopped just an inch or two before we really got into serious problems and potential to affect a lot of homes,' Lindner said. For the most part, the area's system of bayous and other man-made channels that dispatch storm runoff to the Gulf of Mexico 'did a good job even though the ground was wet and the rainfall was very intense overnight,' Lindner said. According to the flood control district, only a few local bayous had overflowed their banks and caused some flooding of homes and businesses. Both Lindner and Walter said recent heavy rain events in Houston in May 2015 — when seven people were killed — and April 2016 — when eight people were killed — were more serious and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. The same storm system that hit Houston also brought widespread flooding to San Antonio and other areas on Monday. The San Antonio area was mostly clear on Tuesday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms. ___ Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter at www.twitter.com/juanlozano70
  • Meet the new heavyweight champion of dinosaurs: Patagotitan
    Meet the new heavyweight champion of dinosaurs: Patagotitan
    A study proclaims a newly named species the heavyweight champion of all dinosaurs, making the scary Tyrannosaurus rex look like a munchkin. At 76 tons (69 metric tons), the plant-eating behemoth was as heavy as a space shuttle. The dinosaur's fossils were found in southern Argentina in 2012. Researchers who examined and dated them said the long-necked creature was the biggest of a group of large dinosaurs called titanosaurs. 'There was one small part of the family that went crazy on size,' said Diego Pol of the Egidio Feruglio paleontology museum in Argentina, co-author of the study published Tuesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. The researchers named the dinosaur Patagotitan mayorum after the Patagonia region where it was found and the Greek word titan, which means large. The second name honors a ranch family that hosted the researchers. Six fossils of the species were studied and dated to about 100 million years ago, based on ash found around them, Pol said. The dinosaur averaged 122 feet long (37 meters) and was nearly 20 feet high (6 meters) at the shoulder. A cast of the dinosaur's skeleton is already on display at the American Museum of Natural History. It's so big that the dinosaur's head sticks out into a hallway at the New York museum . Legendary T. rex and other meat-eaters 'look like dwarfs when you put them against one of these giant titanosaurs,' Pol said. 'It's like when you put an elephant by a lion.' Scientists have known titanosaurs for a while, but this is a new species and even a new genus, which is a larger grouping, Pol said. Another titanosaur called Argentinosaurus was previously thought to be the largest. 'I don't think they were scary at all,' Pol said. 'They were probably massive big slow-moving animals.' 'Getting up. Walking around. Trying to run. It's really challenging for large animals,' he said. The big question is how did these dinosaurs get so big, Pol said. Researchers are still studying it, but said it probably has to do with an explosion of flowering plants at the time. Along with a forest, it was like an all-you-can-eat buffet for these dinosaurs and they just got bigger. 'It's hard to argue this isn't a big deal when it concerns the (probable) largest land animal ever discovered,' University of Maryland paleontologist Thomas Holtz, who wasn't part of the study, said in an email. Kristi Curry Rodgers, a paleontologist at Macalester College who wasn't part of the study, praised the work as important. She said the fact that Patagotitan's bones show signs that they haven't completed their growth 'means that there are even bigger dinosaurs out there to discover.' ___ Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears . His work can be found here .
  • No you’re not seeing things, that really is a rare pink dolphin
    No you’re not seeing things, that really is a rare pink dolphin
    A rare pink dolphin was spotted leaping out of the water Saturday.  Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw the albino dolphin, known as “Pinky,” playing in a Louisiana shipping channel. But what’s even more amazing is that Boudreaux claims that there was a second pink dolphin, KPLC reported.  >> Read more trending news If a second albino dolphin was, in fact seen, that would be remarkable because only 14 pink bottlenose dolphins have been spotted since 1962, according to Science Alert. >> Related: Florida beachgoers help stranded manatees People across the United States have spotted the colorful dolphin at one time or another and routinely share pictures and videos of their encounters. 
  • Gap in law could be putting security at airports at risk
    Gap in law could be putting security at airports at risk
    The director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is raising concerns about security at Atlanta’s airport and others across the country because of a gap in the law. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne obtained a letter that shows a gap in a law that currently creates a dangerous security gap at airports across the country, including the busiest – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. “It’s an absolute breakdown in the security of the United States that the TSA does not have access to all criminal history records for the employment and licensing purposes,” GBI director Vernon Keenan told Winne. “Everyone that we’ve talked to is appalled that this has gone on since 9/11 and has never been corrected.” The letter is to key members of Congress from the president of the Association of State Criminal Investigative Agencies. Keenan said he's a member. It speaks of 'a current gap in information access and sharing which could make our nation more vulnerable to security threats.' TRENDING STORIES: These suspects were arrested in an illegal street racing bust Man faces deportation after leaving puppy in hot car, police say Boy with special needs, 9, mistakenly dropped off at home It said several states are prohibited by law from making information on individual's criminal history available for some federal agencies to use in conducting background investigations on people who apply for access to secure area and more. Keenan said, as a result, the Transportation Security Administration, for instance, may unknowingly grant access to secure areas at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to people with criminal records in at least 11 states. “Security is compromised right now at our airport and others because of this gap?” Winne asked Keenan. “That is my assessment,” Keenan said. Keenan said the problem is that 11 states rely on an obsolete federal law written before the TSA existed, which defines the kind of agencies with which criminal histories can be shared. The letter supports updating that law to fix the dangerous gap. “What we hear is, 'Well they got most of the states to give their records.' Most of them isn’t good enough when we’re talking about critical issues that can occur at the world’s busiest airport,' Keenan said. “Georgia does not have the gap in its state law, but it’s affected by states that do?” Winne asked Keenan. “That is correct,” Keenan said.
  • Fire engulfs house where 3 killed on Crow Indian reservation
    Fire engulfs house where 3 killed on Crow Indian reservation
    A house on Montana's Crow Indian reservation where three people were shot and killed last week has burned to the ground, officials said Tuesday. The fire destroyed the one-story house in the town of Lodge Grass where tribal officials have said a dispute linked to methamphetamine last Friday prompted the killing of three people who entered the home. The fire, which started late Monday night or early Tuesday, was reported to the Big Horn County rural fire department at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. It happened during a 9 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew imposed by tribal authorities following the shooting that remains in effect. FBI Senior Supervisory Agent Travis Burrows said the investigation the agency is conducting into the shootings was ongoing, with no suspects publicly identified or arrested, but that the FBI was not investigating the fire. He did not know the cause of the fire. The Big Horn County Sheriff's Office said any investigation into the fire would be led by the county fire department. The county's fire chief, Matt Redden, was responding to a wildfire on Tuesday and was unavailable to comment. Leslie Frank Nomee Jr., 27, his wife Denise Steward Nomee, 25 and 30-year-old Nehemiah Brokenrope were killed after they entered the house Friday afternoon and got into a confrontation that led to gunfire. Two people who were wounded in the shooting were already in the house when the victims entered. One remains hospitalized, Burrows said. Tribal officials have not disclosed additional details about how the dispute was linked to methamphetamine. Lodge Grass is a town of about 400 people near Montana's border with Wyoming.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.