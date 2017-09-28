Listen Live
NFL national anthem singer quits job due to 'fans who attack players for protesting'
The NFL Responds to Trump’s ‘Divisive’ Remarks

NFL national anthem singer quits job due to 'fans who attack players for protesting'

By: Matt Naham, Rare.us

An Army veteran and member of the Maryland Army National Guard who was also the national anthem singer for the Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday night that he is quitting his job because he feels he “do(es) not belong there,” The Baltimore Sun reported.

Joey Odoms posted on Instagram that he was resigning “as the Official National Anthem Singer of the Baltimore Ravens” because “the tone/actions of a large number of NFL fans in the midst of our country’s cultural crisis, have convinced me that I do not belong there.”

Odoms said he didn’t feel welcomed because of “fans who attack players for protesting.”

“Fans who attack players for protesting -- a right in which I fought to defend -- but are simply not interested in understanding why, is the reason I am resigning,” he wrote. “Someone once told me to always ‘go where you’re welcomed.’ This is not an emotional reaction to recent events, rather an ethical decision that part of me regrets but my core knows is the right choice.”

A post shared by Joey Odoms (@joeyodoms) on

According to The Washington Post, Odoms served tours in Afghanistan. The Ravens accepted his resignation, saying, “We greatly appreciate the work Joey did for us, and we thank him.”

Odoms had been singing the national anthem for the Ravens since 2014.

Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images
Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shahid Kahn links arms with his team as some players take a knee during the National Anthem during the NFL match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens on September 24, 2017. (Photo by Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images)
Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shahid Kahn links arms with his team as some players take a knee during the National Anthem during the NFL match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens on September 24, 2017. (Photo by Mitchell Gunn/Getty Images)

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Driver faces DUI charge after hitting cop on Ga. 400
    Driver faces DUI charge after hitting cop on Ga. 400
    An Alpharetta police officer is recovering after police said a drunk driver slammed into his patrol car. We're live as investigators piece together the frightening series of events, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.  Ceijai Broughton faces a driving under the influence charge after police said she hit and injured the officer providing traffic control for a construction crew. Broughton was also charged with following too closely and violating the move over law, Alpharetta police Officer Jason Muenzer said.   #Alpharetta police officer Jomo Bent is out of the hospital after police say a suspected drunk driver slammed into his car overnight. pic.twitter.com/W6rbP7sJIr — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) September 28, 2017  
  • Documentary filmmakers sue over arrest at St. Louis protest
    Documentary filmmakers sue over arrest at St. Louis protest
    Two documentary filmmakers are suing the city of St. Louis and three officers after the filmmakers were arrested at a protest following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the death of a black man. Drew and Jennifer Burbridge of Kansas City, Missouri, filed the federal lawsuit Tuesday. Among other things, it alleges Drew Burbridge was assaulted by officers to the point of unconsciousness. A spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Thursday declined comment. The couple was among about 120 people taken into custody in a mass arrest on Sept. 17, two days after a judge ruled that Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith. The arrests have resulted in an ACLU lawsuit and prompted widespread complaints.
  • 27 years later, arrest is made in killer-clown case
    27 years later, arrest is made in killer-clown case
    On a May morning in 1990, Marlene Warren answered her front door in an upscale Florida suburb to find a clown in an orange wig, red nose and white face paint, handing her carnations and foil balloons. 'How pretty!' she exclaimed. The clown then pulled a gun, shot Warren in the face and drove away. She died two days later. Now, almost three decades later, authorities have made an arrest in the slaying: a woman who, years after the killing, married Warren's husband. Detectives said advances in DNA technology, combined with evidence gathered decades ago, show Sheila Keen Warren, now 54, was the clown. At the time of the shooting, she was an employee of Marlene Warren's husband, Michael, at the family's used car lot. Since 2002, she has been his wife. She was arrested Tuesday at the home she shared with him in Abingdon, Virginia, and was jailed without bail to await extradition to Florida on first-degree murder charges. Michael Warren, 65, has not been charged, but detectives refused to rule him out as a suspect and said he was interviewed again Wednesday. A phone number for him could not be found. Sheriff's Detective Paige McCann, who headed the investigation, and Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Thursday it was the new examination of DNA collected in 1990 that allowed them to arrest Sheila Warren, who had been the primary suspect since the shooting. Without it, there might not have been enough evidence to convince a jury, they said. 'You basically get one shot and if you roll the dice and take that chance and she is found not guilty, you never get that chance again,' McCann said. 'Sometimes patience is the best.' She and Bradshaw would not give any details on the genetic material or where it was found. Witnesses had told investigators in 1990 that Sheila Warren and Michael Warren were having an affair, though both denied it. Over the years, detectives say, costume shop employees identified Sheila Warren as the woman who had bought a clown costume a few days earlier. And one of the two balloons — a silver one that read, 'You're the Greatest' — was sold at only one store, a Publix supermarket near her home. Employees told detectives a woman who looked like Warren had bought the balloons an hour before the shooting. The presumed getaway car was found abandoned with orange, hair-like fibers inside. The white Chrysler convertible had been reported stolen from Michael Warren's car lot a month before the shooting. Sheila Warren and her then-husband repossessed cars for him. Relatives told The Palm Beach Post in 2000 that Marlene Warren, who was 40 when she died, suspected her husband was having an affair and wanted to leave him. But the car lot and other properties were in her name, and she feared what might happen if she did. She allegedly told her mother, 'If anything happens to me, Mike done it.' Michael Warren was convicted in 1994 of grand theft, racketeering and odometer tampering and served almost four years in prison. He and his wife recently sold a popular restaurant in Kingsport, Tennessee, according to the Bristol Herald Courier. Neighbor Rocky Blevins told the newspaper Sheila Warren is 'a great person,' and his wife, Brook, said: 'It has to be a mistake.
  • Police officer’s attempts to capture slithery suspect go viral
    Police officer’s attempts to capture slithery suspect go viral
    Calm in the face of danger. Well, not in this case. Police officers at the University of Central Florida had a slithery suspect they needed to nab, and let’s just say it doesn’t go as planned. The video is now going viral. >> Read more trending news The unidentified officer is seen “bravely” trying to capture a wayward snake with a garbage can as it slithers through an office. Many of the other workers took their posts on top of chairs to get out of the way of the serpent. The expected expletives have been bleeped. Eventually the officer sent the snake out through the door and out of the office. Some of those who responded to the Facebook post said they were glad it didn’t happen to them.
  • Rep. Scalise returns to Capitol Hill 3 months after GOP baseball shooting
    Rep. Scalise returns to Capitol Hill 3 months after GOP baseball shooting
    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise returned to Capitol Hill on Thursday, more than three months after he and four others were injured in a shooting during a Republican baseball team practice. >> Read more trending news “I’m back,” Scalise, R-Louisiana, wrote Thursday morning in a tweet. Scalise was welcomed to the Chamber of the House of Representatives with resounding applause from his colleagues. “Our prayers have been answered,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said. “His bravery and his family’s strength have been such an inspiration.” “You have no idea how great this feels to be back here, at work in the people’s house,” Scalise said. The 51-year-old lawmaker was shot in the hip on June 14 as Republicans gathered at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia, to practice for the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Three other people were shot, including a Capitol police officer, a Congressional aide and a lobbyist for Tyson Foods. The shooter, identified by officials as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, was shot and killed by responding police officers.  
