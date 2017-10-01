Listen Live
National
NFL-boycotting restaurant owner says business is booming
Close

NFL-boycotting restaurant owner says business is booming

NFL-boycotting restaurant owner says business is booming
Bill DeFries, owner of the Beavercreek Beef ‘O’ Brady’s restaurant, says business is booming since he started boycotting the NFL. (Photo: Dayton Daily News)

NFL-boycotting restaurant owner says business is booming

By: Thomas Gnau, daytondailynews.com

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio -  A restaurant owner who has pledged not to air NFL games while players protest during the national anthem says business has been up - a lot.

Bill DeFries, owner of Beef O’Brady’s in Beavercreek, pledged last week not to air or stream NFL games during the protests in which athletes take a knee or link arms during the playing or performance of the national anthem.

>> Read more trending news

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals stood and locked arms during the anthem before their game in Cleveland Sunday - but Beef O’Brady’s customers didn’t see that. One Bengals player apparently attempted to kneel, but no one joined him.

“Every day our sales have been up between 200 and 300 percent,” DeFries said Sunday. “People we have never seen before are driving hours to support us and the employees. We have received heartwarming and supportive phone calls, emails and direct messages from people all over the United States thanking us.”

DeFries, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, first told this news outlet of his decision. But since then, he and his stance have made national news, appearing on Fox News, the Sporting News, the Washington Times and elsewhere.

“I feel good, but it’s not about me,” DeFries added. “It has less to do with me now than it has to do with we. It turns out the enormous amount of pride and reverence that we have for the national anthem and everything that it means to us as a free people … is shared by the vast majority of Americans, and I’m seeing it firsthand.”

Sunday’s NFL games began at 1 p.m. While most NFL players have stood, a number have kneeled or raised their fists.

In a recent CBS News poll, when respondents were asked: “Do you approve or disapprove of football players protesting by kneeling during the national anthem?” - 52 percent said they strongly or somewhat disapprove, while 38 percent said they strongly or somewhat approve, and nine percent said they weren’t certain.

Marshawn Lynch arrives for game wearing 'Everybody vs. Trump' shirt

Photos: NFL players stand, kneel and raise fists as protests continue
News

  • Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Jimmy Carter turns 93 on Sunday, and the peanut farmer who became president is marking it in his preferred fashion: By attending a piano concert in his honor at an Americus church on Saturday night, then teaching Sunday school at his own church here. In Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum will lower admission to 93 cents on Sunday and have a birthday card visitors can sign. >> PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter through the years But this teeny southwestern Georgia town got an early jump on things last weekend, as thousands of people turned the 21st annual Plains Peanut Festival into an impromptu celebration of the most famous citizen’s big day. When Carter emerged on the balcony of the Plains Historic Inn for the start of the parade on Saturday morning, the crowd looking up from Main Street serenaded him with “Happy Birthday to You.”Later that night, it was the Carter Political Items Collectors’ turn. At their annual banquet in Americus, the group colorfully — and quite literally — wished the guest of honor many happy returns. >> Read more trending news “President Carter will be 93 just a few days from now,” said CPIC president Roger Van Sickle, pointing out that former President George H.W. Bush actually is several months older. “So what we look forward to is coming back to this group in 2024 to help President Carter and President Bush 41 celebrate their 100th birthdays!” Seated at the head table, Carter couldn’t help but grin. After all, he was the one who’d been boasting about his birthday earlier in the day. “On the first day of October, I’ll be 93 years old,” he’d crowed to the parade crowd, then rhetorically wondered aloud who among them wanted to come down with clogged arteries or other afflictions. “Well, if you don’t,” he leaned into the microphone for the big finish, “EAT PEANUTS!” In part, Carter, who’s always a high-profile presence at the festival, was simply playing his role as Peanut-Pusher-In-Chief. But he also seems more comfortable with the subject of his birthday now than when he turned 90 and admitted to being slightly overwhelmed by all of the hoopla surrounding it. You’re never too old to change, apparently. Carter basically admitted as much earlier this month when he said he totally would’ve used Twitter if it had existed back when he ran for president in 1976 and 1980. “I would have gotten as many (followers) as possible,” Carter said at his annual Town Hall with some 1,400 cheering first-year Emory students. The idea that you’re never too old to change also came up during Carter’s Sunday school lesson last weekend. “Starting today, we can ask the same question for the rest of our life: ‘What kind of a person do I want to be?,’” Carter, whose brain cancer is in remission, told visitors from at least 25 states, Ireland, Thailand and Canada near the end of the 45-minute class at Maranatha Baptist Church. “It doesn’t matter what we’ve decided up ‘til now.” Yet not even Jimmy Carter can completely outrun time. He and Rosalynn, his wife of 71 years, skipped Saturday night’s Festival Dance on Main Street — although he twice grabbed the microphone during the parade and exhorted everyone else to go (Best moment? When he announced, “This is Jimmy Carter,” just in case anyone in town didn’t know who that fellow yakking away on the balcony was). And, unlike at previous year’s festivals, this time he didn’t personally hand out the awards to some 150 top finishers in road races and school art contests. But, clad in worn blue jeans and a fluorescent festival T-shirt, he still spent close to 30 minutes posing for photos with them in the nearly 90-degree heat. It’s all part of the plan to help preserve and protect Plains’s favorite son, suggested Mill Simmons, chairman of Plains Better Hometown, Inc., the nonprofit that puts on the annual festival. “We’re having to cut back on his activities a bit, or he’d still insist on doing everything,” Simmons said of Carter, who’d just spent an hour signing 492 books for festivalgoers, then rather nimbly hopped into a gray pickup truck driven by a Secret Service agent. “He was ready, I think. We’ve already decided to cut down on the number of books people can get signed next year.” Yep, next year. Carter’s already got a week of building Habitat for Humanity houses in Indiana on his schedule for next August, too, and he’s writing a new book (his 30th) on faith, he said at the Carter Center this month. It seems there’s always something to do, even at 93. “Don’t ever underestimate yourself, set a high goal and strive for it,” he advised the much younger Emory students a few weeks ago. “Then, if you have a setback, understand why you had the failure, and set a different goal. Keep doing that until you run out of goals. “But,” he concluded in a soft voice, “I don’t think you’ll ever run out of goals.” How you can celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 93rd birthday Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. 93 cents admission on Oct. 1. You can also sign a birthday card for Carter during your visit. 12 noon - 4:45 p.m. Sunday. 441 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta. 404-865-7100, www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov Sunday School taught by President Carter. Maranatha Baptist Church, 148 Georgia 45 North, Plains. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., but the church building opens at approximately 8 a.m. to begin seating. An orientation time begins at 9:00am, and all visitors are asked to be present at this orientation. More information on the church web site. 229-824-7896, www.mbcplains.org.
  • Kamala Harris at black church: US isn't as split as it seems
    Kamala Harris at black church: US isn't as split as it seems
    Making her first high-profile foray into the Southern black church, California Sen. Kamala Harris told a Georgia congregation founded by former freed slaves that the United States remains wracked by racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination that flout the nation's core values. But the rising Democratic Party star added that Americans aren't as split as 'forces of hate and division' suggest. 'I believe it is time we replace the divide-and-conquer,' she said from the pulpit of First Congregational Church in downtown Atlanta, adding that national unity comes from citizens' recognizing their share priorities while still honoring diversity. A 52-year-old, first-term senator widely mentioned as a potential national candidate, Harris did not mention President Donald Trump in her remarks. Yet her approach highlights a complex political task for Democrats as they try to counter Trump's economic appeals to working-class whites, while honoring their core supporters among nonwhites, to rebuild the electoral coalitions that twice elected President Barack Obama. And the choice of venue — a congregation that includes business, civic and political players in Atlanta's black community — also nods to a Democratic constituency that helped sway the party's last two presidential nominating battles. Harris's future prospects dominated her appearance as the invited keynote for the 150th anniversary of First Congregational Church's founding. Introducing Harris, church member and personal friend of the senator Eugene Duffy called the occasion 'a day of projection and reflection.' At the word 'projection,' Duffy pointed at the senator. Duffy also dispensed with Harris's avoidance of lambasting the Trump administration, praising her for her aggressive questioning of 'that white supremacist Jeff Sessions,' the nation's attorney general. He said Harris 'pulled (Sessions') sheet off' at hearings on Capitol Hill. Harris smiled but did not clap as did many congregants when Duffy blasted Sessions. From the pulpit, Harris criticized 'the attorney general,' without naming Sessions, for renewing the push for harsher sentences in nonviolent drug crimes and for rolling back some of policing overhauls from the Obama administration. A former local prosecutor and California attorney general who opposes the death penalty, Harris says she advocates a criminal justice system that honors 'the concept of redemption.' Separately, Harris called for a more effective U.S. response to hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico. She did not mention health care. She's recently signed on as a co-sponsor of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' 'Medicare-for-all' bill. Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, does not publicly embrace speculation about her 2020 intentions. Her calendar is noticeably devoid of visits to the early nominating states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. But she's also met in recent months with key Democratic donors and hired aides who worked for 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. And her path to the Democratic nomination would certainly run through voters like those she addressed Sunday in Atlanta. Obama in 2008 and Clinton in 2016 each lost the cumulative white vote in Democratic primary states, according to exit polls, but both of the eventual nominees won black voters overwhelmingly, propelling them to key victories in Southern states that gave them early delegate leads they never relinquished. ---- Follow Barrow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BillBarrowAP .
  • The Latest: IS claims responsibility for slayings in France
    The Latest: IS claims responsibility for slayings in France
    The Latest on attack at Marseille's main train station (all times local): 11:45 p.m. The Islamic State group is claiming links to a knife attack in the southern French city of Marseille that left two women and the assailant dead. The claim was carried in a statement Sunday night by the IS-affiliated Aamaq news agency. It said the attacker on Sunday was one of its 'soldiers' who acted in response to the group's calls to target countries involved in the US-led coalition fighting IS in Syria and Iraq. It did not elaborate on the attacker's alleged IS links. French counterterrorism authorities are investigating the attack Sunday at the main Marseille train station and any possible links to Islamic extremism. Two women were stabbed to death and the assailant was shot dead by police. France has been repeatedly targeted by IS and has been active in the anti-IS coalition since 2014. ___ 7:20 p.m. France's national railway company is calling on all passengers to postpone journeys to and from the city of Marseille following the fatal knife attack at the city's main train station. The SNCF says the Marseille Saint Charles train station was evacuated after the Sunday's attack that left two women dead. It was partially reopened in the late afternoon. French authorities are allowing Marseille train traffic to gradually resume, but the rail company says traffic will remain disrupted all evening. __ 7:10 p.m. France's interior minister says authorities don't yet know if the Marseille knife attack was of a 'terrorist' nature, but reports that some witnesses heard the assailant shouting 'Allahu akbar,' Arabic for 'God is great.' Collomb said police have video of the Sunday attack at the city's main train station. He says it shows a man attacking one woman, running away, then coming back and attacking a second woman. Both women died of their wounds. The minister says the assailant then ran toward soldiers who were rushing to the scene. The soldiers shot him just outside the train station. Marseille police are interviewing about 10 witnesses to the attacks. Collomb declined to provide any details about the suspect or to identify the victims. ___ 6:45 p.m. French President Emmanuel Macron says he is 'deeply outraged' by a 'barbarous' knife attack that left two women dead at Marseille's main train station. Macron also paid tribute to the French soldiers assigned to domestic security who the president said in a tweet responded with cool heads and efficiency. The French government this month decided to maintain the military force of 7,000 soldiers that was created to protect sensitive sites after the deadly extremist attacks of 2015 Prime minister Edouard Philippe also praised the soldiers who shot the suspect and stopped the 'killing frenzy' He expressed condolences to the victims' families and concern for Marseille residents. ___ 3:50 p.m. French officials say two women have been killed in the attack by a man with a knife at Marseille's main train station, including one whose throat was slit. The officials say soldiers then fatally shot the attacker. Police have evacuated the Saint Charles station, with officers and soldiers taking up positions outside. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The Paris prosecutors' office says a counterterrorism probe has been opened, but no motive for the attack has been immediately given. --By Philippe Sotto and Sylvie Corbet in Paris. ___ 3:05 p.m. French police have warned people to avoid Marseille's main train station amid reports of a knife attack. Marseille police said an operation 'is underway' on its official Twitter account. No other details were immediately available. French television BFM TV says at least one person has been stabbed, and the assailant has been shot dead. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted that he's going immediately to the scene 'after the attack perpetrated near Saint Charles train station.' The train station has been evacuated.
  • UGA’s once-in-a-generation beat down on Rocky Top
    UGA’s once-in-a-generation beat down on Rocky Top
    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —  Raise your hand if you saw this one coming? Ok, all the liars put their hands down now. Anybody else? We can pretty much say now that there are three outcomes for the 2017 Georgia football team: It’s going to be a great season (winning the SEC East), it’s going to be a special season (playoffs) or there is going to be some soul crushing agony on the way (a catastrophic upset). There’s really no in between at this point. For those that were tired of Georgia being mediocre and those bored with 8-4 and 9-3 records, you will not have to worry about that this year. Unless, maybe eight defensive starters tear their ACLs in the next two weeks. If you’re trying to contain yourself, you can make the argument that Mississippi State was way overrated (and by proxy, LSU is going to need another coach) and that Tennessee is in deep trouble. But OMG this defense is so good. 41-0? In Knoxville? Are you serious? Roquan Smith (3) and J.R. Reed (20) were the top two tacklers today (AJC) “They are buying into the culture of toughness and effort,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on WSB. “Running to the ball and running the ball on offense.” That’s the formula and is it working. It might be the 1980s formula, but retro is chic right now. This was a win from the Dooley days. Georgia enjoyed its biggest victory over Tennessee since a 44-0 whoopin in 1981. That was also the last time UGA blanked UT. To make it even better, this is the first time anybody shutout the Vols since Steve Spurrier’s Gators in 1994. “To do that to an SEC team and a great team like Tennessee is an amazing feeling,” said safety J.R. Reed. “And to get that goose egg at their place is amazing.” Yes J.R. this was amazing, but points off for not finding another adjective. It’s about the only thing he or his defense did wrong this afternoon. Georgia’s defense was so dominant the Volunteers punted more times than the UT band played Rocky Top. And for this we are all grateful. This is – for my money – the loudest stadium in the SEC and for one quarter it was an issue.  But in the second half, the loudest sound you heard was Big Orange booing their coach and their team. Did I mention, it was a 41-0 shutout? “It wasn’t expected,” said running back Sony Michel. “But eventually I knew it was going to get out of control because our defense was so passionate about getting the offense the ball back.” UGA’s offense rushed for 294 and gave up 62 on the ground. What more do you need to know? Except maybe that it had seven rushing yards in the first quarter. There was a time when this thing was sort of teetering. Tennessee couldn’t do anything, but really neither could the Dawgs. They scored twice but had terrific field position to do it. This generation of Bulldogs might have something to truly celebrate (AJC) Enter Nick Chubb. The senior broke off three big runs in the second quarter to make it 17-0, the bus driver was looking for his keys. Chubb 20 th career 100 yard rushing game moves him into the top 10 in SEC history for career rushing yards. “They kept grinding,” said Smart. “It wasn’t there early but they kept grinding. It’s hard to run the ball in this league.” If you are picking nits, you could say that Jake Fromm played the role of freshman in Neyland Stadium to perfection. 7-for-15 for 84 yards and an interception isn’t exactly ideal, but he proved he is capable of running the football. And besides who cares. It’s 41-0 over Tennessee. All is quiet at Neyland Stadium. For once. “To see these kids have success after as hard as they work, it means so much,” said Kirby Smart. “For that 12 hour window you get to enjoy it a little bit.” None of these UGA players were alive when Tennessee got beat this bad, nor were they alive when Tennessee failed to score a point in a college football game. It’s a night few will forget. But if this keeps up, this generation of Bulldogs and their fans will have something to really remember.  
  • Police respond to officer-involved shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex
    Police respond to officer-involved shooting at Jonesboro apartment complex
    Clayton County police officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Jonesboro. Channel 2 Action News has learned the shooting happened at the South Lake Cove apartments on Jonesboro Road. Victim was taken to a nearby hospital. No word yet on his condition. The investigation will be handed over to the GBI. We have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest updates, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 and wsbtv.com   We’re actively working an officer-involved shooting at South Lake Cove Apartments.— Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) October 1, 2017
  • Winslow's return starts off nicely, Heat top Hawks 96-90
    Winslow's return starts off nicely, Heat top Hawks 96-90
    Justise Winslow's first game in a while was a success, and that's a good sign for the Miami Heat. Winslow had six points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots in 23 minutes, and the Heat topped the Atlanta Hawks 96-90 in the preseason opener for both teams Sunday night. Winslow missed most of last season because of shoulder surgery, and one of the major questions in the Heat preseason is how the No. 10 pick in the 2015 draft out of Duke will fit again in the Miami rotation. He was the first sub in after starting forward James Johnson got into early foul trouble, and made 3 of his 6 shots. 'You can see that there isn't any hesitation in his play or any lack of aggressiveness,' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. 'He's being who he's meant to be — a player ... contributing in a lot of different ways.' Later Sunday, the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto were playing in Honolulu — the first Clippers' game since the deal that saw star point guard Chris Paul leave the team for Houston this summer. It's the NBA debut for Serbian guard Milos Teodosic, a 30-year-old point guard who until now has spent his entire pro career in Europe. 'He came over here for a reason — to prove that he can play and be great over here,' Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. 'We're really looking forward to it. We hope he's right.' ___ HEAT 96, HAWKS 90 Miami scored the last eight points of the third quarter, then went on a 12-0 run in the fourth to help put the game away. Tyler Johnson led Miami with 14 points. Josh Richardson finished with 12 points, Rodney McGruder scored 10 and new addition Kelly Olynyk added nine points, eight rebounds and five assists. Dewayne Dedmon scored 12 on 5 for 7 shooting for Atlanta. Take him away, and the rest of the Hawks shot 26 for 80. HAWKS: Dennis Schroder, who was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges last week after a fight outside a late-night restaurant, started at point guard for Atlanta and scored 12 points on 6 for 17 shooting. ... Rookie John Collins made a splash, with nine points and 15 rebounds in just under 20 minutes. HEAT: Reigning NBA rebound champion Hassan Whiteside had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Heat. ... Rookie forward Bam Adebayo struggled from the line, going only 1 for 8. UP NEXT: Atlanta (0-1) is at Cleveland on Wednesday. Miami (1-0) visits Brooklyn on Thursday. ___ SATURDAY TIMBERWOLVES 108, LAKERS 99 Lonzo Ball's preseason debut was a struggle at times, with the Lakers' guard and No. 2 overall pick going 2 for 9 from the floor. But he had eight assists, seven rebounds and — maybe most telling — turned the ball over just three times in 36 minutes. Shabazz Muhammad scored 22 points and Taj Gibson added 18 for Minnesota. Kyle Kuzma scored 19 for the Lakers. TIMBERWOLVES: Minnesota led by 20 at one point, even with Andrew Wiggins shooting 3 for 12. Karl-Anthony Towns was 4 for 9 — 1 for 6 from 2-point range, 3 for 3 from 3-point range. LAKERS: Brandon Ingram and Larry Nance Jr. combined to shoot 5 for 22. ... The game had 50 fouls, with the Lakers committing 29 of them. UP NEXT: Minnesota (1-0) plays Golden State in China in a game that starts in the wee hours of Thursday morning Eastern time. The Lakers (0-1) play host to Denver on Monday night.
