Newtown marks fifth anniversary of deadly Sandy Hook shooting
Newtown marks fifth anniversary of deadly Sandy Hook shooting

Newtown marks fifth anniversary of deadly Sandy Hook shooting

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEWTOWN, Conn. -  Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, first shot and killed his mother, then went to the school, opened fire and killed 20 children and six staff members before killing himself.

According to the Hartford Courant, the town is paying tribute to the victims this year with a temporary exhibit featuring photos of the students and educators who were killed in the shooting.

“We ask that you spend a few minutes in quiet reflection as we remember the lives of these vibrant young children and caring adults who were part of the essence of this community as students, educators and friends,” reads a sign at the exhibit. “All of those so tragically killed on that day were greatly loved by their families and friends and they continue to be loved and missed every day.”

The exhibit will be on display through Friday, WTIC reported.

Additionally, town offices will closed for a moment of silent reflection from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Trinity Church will also host an interfaith service at 7 p.m., and St. Rose Church will hold a mass at 7:30 p.m., according to WTIC.

Earlier this week, Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit group created by parents of two of the victims, released a public service announcement urging people to become familiar with the warning signs leading up to mass shootings.

Photo Credit: Robert F. Bukaty/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2013, file photo, a makeshift memorial with crosses for the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting massacre stands outside a home on the first anniversary of the tragedy in Newtown, Conn. Five years later, residents are dealing with what it means to be from a place whose name has become synonymous with tragedy. Mary Ann Jacob, who was a school library clerk the day of the shooting and who became the chair of the town's legislative council in 2013, said "Some days it sits quietly by your side, and you acknowledge it and know it's there and move on with your day. Other days it's a really hard, difficult burden to bear." (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

    Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, first shot and killed his mother, then went to the school, opened fire and killed 20 children and six staff members before killing himself. >> PHOTOS: Scenes from Sandy Hook According to the Hartford Courant, the town is paying tribute to the victims this year with a temporary exhibit featuring photos of the students and educators who were killed in the shooting. “We ask that you spend a few minutes in quiet reflection as we remember the lives of these vibrant young children and caring adults who were part of the essence of this community as students, educators and friends,” reads a sign at the exhibit. “All of those so tragically killed on that day were greatly loved by their families and friends and they continue to be loved and missed every day.” The exhibit will be on display through Friday, WTIC reported. >> Read more trending news Additionally, town offices will closed for a moment of silent reflection from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Trinity Church will also host an interfaith service at 7 p.m., and St. Rose Church will hold a mass at 7:30 p.m., according to WTIC. Earlier this week, Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit group created by parents of two of the victims, released a public service announcement urging people to become familiar with the warning signs leading up to mass shootings. >> Watch the PSA here
