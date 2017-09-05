News photographer wounded in Clark County officer-involved shooting

A Clark County, Ohio, sheriff’s deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting Monday night, and the New Carlisle News is reporting its staff photographer was shot when a deputy mistook his camera for a weapon.

Clark County deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of North Main Street in New Carlisle around 9:50 p.m. The officer-involved shooting happened shortly after.

The New Carlisle News is reporting that Andy Grimm, a photographer for the News, was working on taking lightning pictures when a deputy performed a traffic stop nearby. Grimm was holding his camera and tripod and the deputy is believed to have mistaken them for a weapon, the News is reporting.

Grimm was shot in the side and had to have surgery at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the News.

Officials on scene did not comment. Ohio BCI is now in charge of the investigation and any statement will be coming from state Attorney General Mike DeWine's office, Clark County sheriff’s officials said.

Grimm said that he knows the deputy and that he was just doing his job, adding that he doesn’t want the deputy to lose his job over the shooting.



