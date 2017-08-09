Newlyweds want to meet wedding crashers who left them a ‘buck for luck’ 

New Jersey newlyweds thought they were reliving a scene from the movie “Wedding Crashers” when they realized a couple of complete strangers crashed their reception in Sparta last weekend; ate drank, danced, appeared in photos, and even left a card.

Now the couple wants to meet the crashers.

“I need to meet these geniuses!” bride Karen Fox Tufo said in a Facebook post.

Tufo said she noticed the strangers at her wedding, but thought the tall, blond man she didn’t recognize was a friend of her husband’s whom she had never met. She later realized that it wasn’t her husband’s friend.

When the couple opened a card later, they realized their concerns were confirmed: Their wedding had been crashed.

Inside the card, the strangers had written, “Dear Fox’s 1) Congratulations! 2) Sorry for crashing your wedding 3) Best of luck!!”

The unknown couple also included a photo of themselves wearing the same clothing they wore to the wedding reception and a dollar bill with “Buck for luck!!” written above it.

“I'd like to thank everyone who shared our special day with us... especially these 2! Well played my friends... well played!!!” bride Tufo wrote on Facebook.

“I need to meet these people and buy them a drink. Professional job! You gave us the best wedding present anyone could ever ask for!” she posted.