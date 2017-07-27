Listen Live
National
New Tesla model due out Friday
New Tesla model due out Friday

New Tesla model due out Friday
Photo Credit: AP
This image provided by Tesla Motors shows the Tesla Model 3 sedan. Electric automaker Tesla has produced its first Model 3 sedan, a highly anticipated car because it carries a relatively low sticker price. On Saturday, July 8, 2017, CEO Elon Musk tweeted pictures of the car, which will cost $35,000 and can travel 215 miles on a single electric charge. A $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles would lower the cost to $27,500. (Courtesy of Tesla Motors via AP)

New Tesla model due out Friday

By: daytondailynews.com

Electric car maker Tesla is expected to launch its relatively affordable $35,000 Model 3 Friday.

>> Read more trending news

It’s not just another sedan, auto industry observers are saying. It’s the California automaker’s bid to boost sales and invade territory long held by General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler and others.

“Tesla has much to celebrate with the delivery of the first Model 3s, but the high-profile electric car maker faces a challenge like never before,” Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for car marketplace Autotrader, said in a statement. “The Model 3 is intended to be high volume — a first for Tesla. It is aimed at the core of the vehicle market in terms of price.”

The Model 3 will face stiff competition, Krebs added.

Akshay Anand, executive analyst for Kelley Blue Book, said the new model may be the key to Tesla’s success or failure.

“Tesla is still a halo, lifestyle brand to many consumers, so the Model 3 represents the first time the brand is within reach,” Anand said. “Will the Model 3 meet lofty expectations? Can production continue without hiccups, unlike with the Model X?”

If the Model 3, along with the Chevrolet Bolt, meets or beats expectations, it could be “the early steps toward an electric future in automotive.”

The launch is happening at a time when the government of the United Kingdom recently pledged that it will ban vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines by the year 2040, following similar declarations by France and Norway.

  • 'It was completely terrifying': Woman details hostage scam
    'It was completely terrifying': Woman details hostage scam
    Authorities are warning people about a terrifying extortion scam that's on the rise. Investigators told Channel 2's Tom Regan that callers are demanding ransom, claiming they are holding a loved one hostage. A Cherokee County woman told Regan about how she was ordered to send MoneyGrams from a Kroger and a Walmart. She said at the time she was so afraid, and so rattled by the alleged abductors, she couldn't think rationally. 'I don't want anyone to experience the complete terror I experienced Monday night,' the woman told Regan, asking not to be identified. The victim said the whole thing began with a call to her cellphone while she was on the way home from work saying her husband accidently ran over someone leaving a gas station, but didn't want the police involved. 'We are here illegally, Me and my brother have warrants out for our arrest for manslaughter,' the victim said the caller told her. 'If you don't follow my instructions, I'm going to kill your husband.' TRENDING STORIES: Man in custody in grandmother's disappearance DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea Doctors want to set the record straight on 'dry drowning' The caller then ordered her to send $2,700 in money orders to an address in Puerto Rico. The person told her to stay on the phone the whole time and to not contact anyone. 'When I went to my phone to text, I got a message saying, 'Don't touch your phone,'' the victim said. 'It all hits you so quickly, and your emotions are going in so many different directions. It was completely terrifying.' Many have fallen prey to the virtual hostage scam. Authorities say extortionists, usually from outside the U.S., find the names and phone numbers of their victims on social media. The Cherokee County victim told Regan as she was talking to one extortionist, another was calling in on a separate line to keep her phone blocked. Regan called the number on Thursday, but it no longer worked. The victim's word of advice for others: 'If you get a phone call like that just hang up. Call your loved one and police.' Police said these cases are nearly impossible to prosecute because the scammers are typically calling from outside the country.
  • Police believe victim in 2013 shooting death knew killer
    Police believe victim in 2013 shooting death knew killer
    We're learning new information about a cold case from 2013. Fulton County police tell us they believe a shooting at a home in College Park was not a random attack. TRENDING STORIES: Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance Hospital denies mother's faith-based healthcare coverage DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea On the night of November 3, authorities found the body of Mack Summers, 44, in a pool of blood. Summers had been shot one time in the head, police say. The detail that police say made a difference in their investigation, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
  • Marine dog with cancer gets a hero’s goodbye
    Marine dog with cancer gets a hero’s goodbye
    When Cena the military service dog was reunited with his first handler, Lance Cpl. Jeffrey DeYoung, it was an emotional moment. The two had been separated for over three years without the chance to say goodbye. When Cena returned from Afghanistan, DeYoung took the dog in. >> Read more trending news On Wednesday, the Marine said goodbye to his friend who was there with him when he lost seven friends in three weeks to enemies in the Middle East. A large crowd of people came out to honor the 10-year-old black Labrador as DeYoung took him to be put down, Michigan Live reports. After he passed, DeYoung carried out a coffin draped in an American flag and carrying the body of his companion. Cena was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer and DeYoung made the decision to put him down. On Tuesday, DeYoung wrote a Facebook post explaining the situation and saying goodbye to his friend. The Marine wrote “[Cena] has blessed my life with love and admiration, happiness and strength. Because of him I got to have a family.” In a tear-jerking goodbye, he closed with “goodnight my friend, goodbye my brother. May you rest your head tonight knowing how loved you are and how dearly you will be missed.”
  • Matt Kuchar fights dizzy spells in Canadian Open
    Matt Kuchar fights dizzy spells in Canadian Open
    Matt Kuchar fought dizzy spells in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday, four days after finishing second behind Jordan Spieth in the British Open. 'I had a couple of spells where I got a little bit of dizzy and I feel weak,' Kuchar said. 'I don't know where it came from. I've had plenty of time to get over the travel. Hopefully, it's just something that passes real quick. ... I shook it off the couple times it happened.' The 39-year-old American became dizzy marking a ball and sought medical attention during the morning round at Glen Abbey. After playing the first 11 holes in 4 under, he made a double bogey on the par-4 third and bogeyed the par-4 eighth en route to a 1-under 71. Kuchar was six strokes behind leaders Kevin Chappell, Matt Every, Hudson Swafford, Brandon Hagy and Ollie Schniederjans in the round that was suspended because of darkness after afternoon play was interrupted for nearly two hours by lightning and rain. 'He had been over to mark a putt after he missed it and got a little light-headed,' said playing partner Bubba Watson, a stroke back after a 66. 'He just came up a little slow. I don't know why. It's a little warm after the rain. Had a rain jacket on. Probably just a little light-headed. And then the travel. He played over there, a lot of energy used last week. Second place is a lot of energy used over that and then flying back over here with the time change, probably just one of those things. Maybe a little dehydrated.' Kuchar has an endorsement deal with tournament sponsor RBC. On Sunday at Royal Birkdale in England, he finished three strokes behind Spieth. Kuchar had a one-stroke lead with five holes to play before Spieth rallied and pulled away with a birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie stretch. Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas, Vijay Singh, Jim Herman, Peter Malnati and Martin Flores matched Watson at 66. Top-ranked Dustin Johnson had a 67. He eagled the par-5 13th and had six birdies and three bogeys. 'Just had a few putts lip out on the back, and then, just didn't drive it well the back nine,' Johnson said. 'But when I did drive it in the fairway, I had good holes. I'm swinging really well, especially with the irons. ... Tomorrow, I just need to go out in the morning and hit a few more fairways.' Chappell had two eagles, playing alongside fellow leader Every in the afternoon. Chappell made a 12-foot putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th for his first eagle and holed a 15-footer from the fringe on the par-5 second. 'Doesn't happen too often, but I'm glad it happened today,' Chappell said. 'I hit it really well. Got the ball in play on the par 5s, so I was able to attack those.' Schniederjans also had two eagles. He chipped in on 13 and made a 15-footer on 18. 'I took advantage of the par 5s and just played real consistently well off the tee,' Schneiderjans said. 'I was in good positions all day. Just a solid round.' Mackenzie Hughes topped the 17 Canadians at 67. 'If you hit it in the fairway, you can be aggressive,' Hughes said. 'The few fairways I missed, I was just trying to make par and you have to be a little bit defensive. All in all it was a great day. Probably could be a bit better, but I made a couple nice par putts, too. Overall, happy with my start.' Fourteen players were unable to finish. Kramer Hickok led the group at 5 under with a hole left.
  • Police fault Venus Williams in crash but say she won’t be cited in video from June crash
    Police fault Venus Williams in crash but say she won’t be cited in video from June crash
    Newly released body cam video shows a police officer telling Venus Williams she was at fault for an accident in which a man died from his injuries. “You were at fault,” a Palm Beach Gardens police officer told Williams in one of four body-camera video files police released Thursday. Officer David Dowling said he won’t ticket Williams, saying, “You just got stuck in a bad situation there.” Williams responds, “In a situation like that, what are you going to do?” Jerome Barson, 78, the passenger in the second vehicle, is seen in the video saying, “I’m a little confused.” He died two weeks later. His widow, Linda, now is suing Williams. >> Read more trending news Police at first declared Williams at fault in the June 9 crash outside the entrance to BallenIsles Country Club, the gated community where she owns a home. They later said she lawfully entered the intersection. The crash remains under investigation. Williams has told police she had a green light when she left Steeplechase, a community on the south side of Northlake Boulevard, in her 2010 Toyota Sequoia and had to stop in the middle of Northlake for traffic. By the time Williams thought it was safe to drive, she said, the light for westbound traffic on Northlake turned to green from red. Linda Barson, the 68-year-old driver of a Hyundai Accent, said Williams cut in front of her and Barson couldn’t avoid hitting her. Williams told police she never saw Barson coming. Video released by police July 7 shows a third car, a Nissan Altima, leaving BallenIsles. The Altima turned left in front of Williams, forcing her to stop to avoid a crash. Police still are trying to identify the Altima driver nearly two months after the wreck. Related: Venus Williams responds to reports of involvement in fatal car crash In one of four 911 calls police also released Thursday, a motorist says, “These people need help.” At the end of the call, she tells the dispatcher she’s 95 percent sure that “one of the people in this accident is one of the Serena sisters … the Williams. And unfortunately she was at fault.” Serena Williams, another star in women’s tennis, is Venus Williams’ sister and also lives in Palm Beach Gardens. The earliest of the videos released Thursday shows Officer Tim Connors walking up to the crash and finding Williams out of her car. “Are you involved?” he asked Williams, who was dressed in a white skirt and T-shirt and ball cap. “I am,” she says. Connors asks if the people in the other vehicle are OK and Williams says, “I think so.” Connors then walks to the other car and has to pull away the activated driver’s air bag to get to Linda Barson. “Someone -- they ran a red light. They ran the red light,” she said. “My husband’s on blood thinners and he’s bleeding.” Connors tells her “Fire Rescue’s coming.” The woman mentions an arm injury and Connors tells her to put pressure on it and “try not to move it.” He then tells the Barsons, “It looks like that other car might have violated your right of way.” Related: Venus Williams posts personal response about deadly crash on Facebook Connors then approaches a woman who appears to have been the 911 caller. She “It’s one of the Williams (sisters) that is in the accident,” the woman said. “She was coming out of Steeplechase. It was coming out. Her light had turned red.” Connors again approaches Williams. “You’re sure you’re fine?” Williams nods. He asks if anyone else is in the car. Just her dog, she says. He asks if the dog was thrown; Williams says no. Moments later, Connors tells someone off-camera, “Yes, she is,” apparently confirming it’s Williams. Then, asked if anyone’s hurt, he says: “She’s not. The other people are.” Related: Police: New evidence in Venus Williams crash investigation shows she had green light After Williams has returned to her car the other officer, Dowling, tells her on his body-camera video that she’s at fault but he won’t cite her. “You just got stuck in a bad situation there. Let the insurance companies work it out,” Dowling says. “I don’t feel comfortable writing you a citation when I’m not 100 percent sure, and I’m not 100 percent sure in this case.” Williams says, “I never saw that car coming, so I don’t know if they...I don’t think they stopped at the red light.” Dowling explains that because of the changing traffic light, “You kind of violated his right of way.” Nothing in any of the videos conclusively says whether the Barsons were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, although Linda Barson appears to have a seat belt that is unbuckled but still stretched across her lap when the first officer approaches her car. Related: Venus Williams wins emergency protective order in fatal crash lawsuit This week, lawyers for Williams said in a court filing that Barson wouldn’t have died if he had worn a seat belt. The police crash report says Barson and his wife both wore a belt across both lap and shoulder, and lawyers for Barson said this week his car’s “black box” says the same thing. Lawyers for Williams did not respond to inquiries made this week by The Palm Beach Post. At the end of one video, Dowling, now in his patrol car, tells Connors “if any media show up, I need you to keep them away. Keep them back. Don’t let them in the scene.” Connors asks, “What makes you think any of them are coming?” Dowling says: “They already got an email. A station. I want to get them out of here as quick as we can so we can beat the media.” Police did not publicly acknowledge the crash until after the TMZ broke the story on June 29, three weeks after the crash and a week after Jerome Barson died on June 22. Conner Mitchell, Palm Beach Post and Jorge Milian, Palm Beach Post contributed to this story.
  • MAC to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day
    MAC to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day
    MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick to commemorate National Lipstick Day. To snag your tube, which normally retail at about $17, show up to any MAC store or retailer such as Sephora or Ulta. >> Read more trending news Stores will be providing free full-size lipstick Saturday. “There’s no catch,” the company said in a news release, according to Teen Vogue. This isn’t the first time that the company has given out freebies. Last month, it offered free lip products online and in stores for its #MACLipsLipsLips campaign, which gave fans a chance to scoop some of their favorite MAC goodies. The lipstick will be available until supplies last.
