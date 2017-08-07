Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H 85
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 85° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 85° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 85° L 71°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 80° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
New law to ban cellphone use while driving in Tenn. school zones
Close

New law to ban cellphone use while driving in Tenn. school zones

New law to ban cellphone use while driving in Tenn. school zones
Photo Credit: Avatar_023/Getty Images/iStockphoto

New law to ban cellphone use while driving in Tenn. school zones

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us

Parents and students in Tennessee will soon need to think twice before picking up the phone while driving. Beginning in January, a statewide cellphone ban will be enacted inside of school zones. The ban will not only apply to taking phone calls, but also texting and holding a phone, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

>> Read more trending news

“If you are holding a phone up to your ear while driving in a school zone, it’s illegal (next year),” said Jeremy Wall, who works as a resource officer at Dickson County High School and also helps direct traffic at the high school in the mornings.

The bill was sponsored by state Sens. Jim Tracy (R) and John Holsclaw (R).

“You should be concentrating on reducing your speed limit and paying attention. You have children walking and a lot of traffic around,” said Tracy. “Eventually, as technology gets better, everything will be hands-free.”

Tracy defended the bill by saying that many of his constituents were interested in legislation to attempt to combat the use of cellphones while driving.

According to Wall, distracted drivers who are on their phones lead to traffic build-up and delays. 

“When someone has the phone to their ear talking, they are so engrossed in that conversation -- they are looking left, they are looking right. And the whole time I am standing there motioning for them to come out,” he told the News Sentinel. “[And] if there is a line of cars, and someone is sitting way back because they are looking at their phone. Guess what I am going to do? I am going to the next rotation. I am going to this group (of vehicles) and bring them on in.”

Drivers who break the law will face a Class C misdemeanor and a fine of up to $50. If a driver is over 18 years of age, they may use a hands-free setup to talk on the phone. Younger drivers can’t use their phones at all.

According to a February report by WTVF, the National Safety Council named Tennessee the state with the most cellphone-related road fatalities in America.

Read more at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Dog found shot to death after wandering from backyard
    Dog found shot to death after wandering from backyard
    A dog was found shot to death after escaping from a backyard in Henry County, and his owner wants to know who is responsible. Captain the labradoodle ventured away last Sunday around 2 p.m. after wind blew open the gate at the family’s home in McDonough. Captain was found shot to death 90 minutes later just outside the entrance to Joyner Estates, which is around the corner from the family’s home. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured some of the last images of Captain walking around. TRENDING STORIES: Infant found dead in SUV when grandmother left her in vehicle, police say Creepy-looking web sacks are popping up all over Georgia Mom who killed home invader: 'It was either him or me, and I wasn't going' “When we first found him over there, we initially thought he was hit by a car,” said the dog’s owner Gary Terrell. Terrell said Captain was not aggressive and was the kind of dog who would run away from strangers. He can’t understand why someone would shoot his dog. “It was a cold-hearted, malicious act and it has impacted us tremendously,” Terrell said. Police are searching for the person who killed the beloved family pet. Terrell has been going door-to-door and using social media to try to help police track down the shooter. “We’re going to be relentless. We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep looking,” he said. Terrell said his 11-year-old daughter is heartbroken and doesn’t like to be outside of their home anymore. “He was one of our kids. We loved him,” he said. “He was my best friend. He was my best dog friend.” Surveillance video does not show who shot Captain. Animal control is helping police with the investigation.
  • Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
    Pence slams report on possible 2020 presidential groundwork
    Vice President Mike Pence has pushed back against a news report suggesting he is laying groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2020 if President Donald Trump does not run. In a statement released by the White House, Pence said Sunday's story in The New York Times 'is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team.' He added that 'the allegations in this article are categorically false.' The formal rebuttal of a news report by the vice president was an unusual move. In it, Pence also said his team will 'focus all our efforts to advance the president's agenda and see him re-elected in 2020.' The report details efforts of several Republicans looking ahead to 2020, calling it a 'shadow campaign.' It notes Pence's political schedule and active fundraising, though it also says unnamed advisers have signaled that he'd only run if Trump doesn't. The article noted Pence has set up a fundraising committee. Called the Great America Committee, it can accept checks of up to $5,000 from individual donors. Pence raised about $1 million at a Washington fundraiser last month, attended by dozens of lawmakers and featuring remarks from White House adviser Ivanka Trump. Trump has not suggested he won't seek a second term. But his first six months in office have been turbulent, marked by staff infighting, legislative struggles and a series of investigations. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also dismissed the report and said Pence is readying to run in 2020 'for re-election as vice president.' 'Vice President Pence is a very loyal, very dutiful, but also incredibly effective vice president, and active vice president, with this president,' said Conway on ABC's 'This Week.' ''He is a peer to the president in the West Wing.' New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said in an emailed statement: 'We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting and will let the story speak for itself.
  • Google VP denounces employee memo's views on female workers
    Google VP denounces employee memo's views on female workers
    Google's new head of diversity has rejected an internal commentary from a male employee who suggested women don't get ahead in tech jobs because of biological differences. The dueling memos come as Silicon Valley grapples with accusations of sexism and discrimination. Google is also in the midst of a Department of Labor investigation into whether it pays women less than men. Google, Facebook and Uber have said they are trying to improve hiring and working conditions for women. Danielle Brown, who joined Google as a vice president a few weeks ago, said Google is 'unequivocal in our belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success.' 'Strong stands elicit strong reactions. Changing a culture is hard, and it's often uncomfortable. But I firmly believe Google is doing the right thing, and that's why I took this job,' Brown wrote in a memo to employees. The employee memo, which gained attention online over the weekend, is titled 'Google's Ideological Echo Chamber.' It begins by saying that only honest discussion will address a lack of equity. But it also asserts that women 'prefer jobs in social and artistic areas' while more men 'may like coding because it requires systemizing.' The memo, which was shared on the tech blog Gizmodo, attributes biological differences between men and women to the reason why 'we don't have 50% representation of women in tech and leadership.' It criticizes Google for offering mentoring and other programs for women and minorities and for what it calls 'special treatment' of job candidates who are women or underrepresented minorities. The employee was described in news reports as a software engineer. The employee's identity has not been released. Google, like other tech companies, has far fewer women than men in technology and leadership positions. Fifty-six percent of its workers are white and 35 percent are Asian, while Hispanic and Black employees make up 4 percent and 2 percent of its workforce, respectively, according to the company's latest diversity report . While the issue of diversity is getting a lot of attention in Silicon Valley, these numbers are barely changing . But the companies say they are trying, by reaching out to and interviewing a broader range of job candidates, by offering coding classes, internships and mentorship programs and by holding mandatory 'unconscious bias' training sessions for existing employees. But, as the employee memo shows, not everyone at Google is happy with this.
  • Man says thief stole wife's remains from SUV
    Man says thief stole wife's remains from SUV
    An Oregon man said he has had to mourn his wife twice in a week after a person broke into his Jeep and stole her remains last week, according to KEZI. >> Read more trending news “I'm just awestruck that people don't realize what they're touching, or taking,” Matthew Archer told the news station. “I guarantee it’s not more important to them than it is to this family.” Archer told KEZI that his wife, Patricia, died unexpectedly in her sleep on July 30. She was a mother of two and a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, according to the news station. Archer said he had his wife’s remains in an urn kept in a small black box in his Jeep on Friday night when someone broke into the vehicle and stole the urn and other items. The Jeep was parked in Archer’s driveway when the break-in happened, according to KEZI. Police told KEZI they are investigating the reported theft.
  • Fake eclipse glasses ‘flooding’ market, astronomy group says
    Fake eclipse glasses ‘flooding’ market, astronomy group says
    People nationwide are rushing to buy eclipse glasses with just two weeks left before the historic Aug. 21 event -- but buyer beware. The American Astronomical Society is warning on its website that the market is being “flooded with counterfeit eclipse glasses.” >> Read more trending news The AAS previously advised people to look for evidence that the glasses comply with international safety standards for filters of direct viewing of the sun by ensuring the following was printed on the glasses: ISO 12312-2. Related: Best places to watch the Great American eclipse “But now the marketplace is being flooded by counterfeit eclipse glasses that are labeled as if they’re ISO-compliant when in fact they are not,” AAS said. “Even more unfortunately, unscrupulous vendors can grab the ISO logo off the internet and put it on their products and packaging even if their eclipse glasses or viewers haven’t been properly tested.” You cannot watch the eclipse -- the first in 99 years to cross the entire U.S. -- without special glasses or you can do irreversible damage to your eyes, including going blind. Although the sun is no brighter during an eclipse than on a regular day, it is more comfortable to look at, meaning you can stare at it longer and damage your eyes. Related: Your eyes will fry under normal sunglasses during eclipse Regular sun glasses are not enough to keep out the harmful rays of the sun. “What you absolutely should not do is search for eclipse glasses on the internet and buy whatever pops up in the ads or search results,” AAS said. AAS is now suggesting people ensure their glasses are ISO certified and come from reputable vendors that it has verified and listed on its website.  The manufacturers listed are ones the AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force has had previous experience with “as well as companies whose products have been certified safe by authorities we recognize and whose certification we have confirmed to be genuine.” Related: 7 things to know about the rare total solar eclipse crossing the nation this August NASA also recommends the glasses not be used if they are older than three years or are scratched. “The problem with fakes is that you can’t know if they’re letting unsafe levels of solar ultraviolet and/or infrared radiation into your eyes,” said Richard Tresch Fienberg, a press officer with AAS. “You’d never know until it’s too late, because our retinas don’t have pain receptors.” I bought several pairs of glasses from different vendors on Amazon before checking the approved list. I didn’t realize one set was not on the list. The company’s Amazon site is no longer working and neither is its Facebook page. The brand is Cosmos Eclipse Glasses by POGO Industrial CO. I’m trying to reach the company. Related: Eclipse will cross U.S. for first time since 1918 Fienberg said he has not heard of the brand. “I bought some counterfeits in a New Hampshire country store yesterday,” Fienberg said. “They’re printed almost the same as real ones from American Paper Optics, but there are numerous telltale signs that they’re fake.” You cannot check yourself to see if your eclipse glasses are safe. But there are signs they are not safe. You should not be able to see anything through the lenses except the sun itself, or something comparably bright, such as sun reflected in a mirror. If you glance at the sun through your glasses and it is uncomfortably bright, the glasses are no good.
  • Taxi driver reverses over 14-month-old in driveway
    Taxi driver reverses over 14-month-old in driveway
    A 14-month old boy was hit and killed by a taxi reversing in a driveway Sunday, according to police. Children playing in the street of the quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood started screaming around 5 p.m. when the taxi reversed and ran over the child after picking someone up at the house, according to WABC. >> Read more trending news The parents were home when the infant was out in front of the house. Neighbors tried to revive the boy until emergency responders arrived, according to WABC. The infant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and later died. The identities of the child and the 41-year-old taxi driver, who remained at the scene, have not been released. No tickets or charges have been filed, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.