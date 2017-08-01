FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were both ejected from practice after scuffling in the end zone during one of the final periods of the day.
Edelman extended for a reception with Gilmore in coverage and both players landed hard on the ground. They exchanged words and shoves, with Edelman on top of Gilmore, before they were separated by teammates.
Chris Hogan pulled Edelman away from Gilmore and then head coach Bill Belichick sent them off the field to the locker room.
"Hot day, you know guys are competing," said Hogan. "Tensions run high but at the end of the day those guys will shake hands, it will be over with. We're competing out here, but at the end of the day we're on the same team and we have the same jersey on and we're going to play like a team."
"I didn't even see that," said wide receiver Brandin Cooks. "My head was in a cloud, just trying to get used to the sun again, but, like I said, physicality is the name of the game. Things are going to happen and that's what we've got to be ready for."
Belichick, like most NFL coaches, had a no tolerance policy for fighting during practice. Anyone who engages in a fight is ejected.
