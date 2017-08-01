Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H -
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Partly Cloudy
H -° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    87°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
New England Patriots Edelman, Gilmore ejected from practice after fight
Close

New England Patriots Edelman, Gilmore ejected from practice after fight

New England Patriots Edelman, Gilmore ejected from practice after fight
Photo Credit: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
New England Patriots corner back Stephon Gilmore (24) picks off a pass over New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) during New England Patriots training camp on July 30, 2017. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New England Patriots Edelman, Gilmore ejected from practice after fight

By: Boston25News.com

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -  Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were both ejected from practice after scuffling in the end zone during one of the final periods of the day.

>> Read more trending news

Edelman extended for a reception with Gilmore in coverage and both players landed hard on the ground. They exchanged words and shoves, with Edelman on top of Gilmore, before they were separated by teammates.

Chris Hogan pulled Edelman away from Gilmore and then head coach Bill Belichick sent them off the field to the locker room.

>> CLICK HERE FOR IMAGES OF THE FIGHT (INSTAGRAM)

"Hot day, you know guys are competing," said Hogan. "Tensions run high but at the end of the day those guys will shake hands, it will be over with. We're competing out here, but at the end of the day we're on the same team and we have the same jersey on and we're going to play like a team."

"I didn't even see that," said wide receiver Brandin Cooks. "My head was in a cloud, just trying to get used to the sun again, but, like I said, physicality is the name of the game. Things are going to happen and that's what we've got to be ready for."

Belichick, like most NFL coaches, had a no tolerance policy for fighting during practice. Anyone who engages in a fight is ejected.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    I guessing you’ve noticed the weather has been weird for many months now. A warm and dry winter spring brought extreme drought. Then it turned on a dime and it became unusually wet, the drought vanished replaced by sporadic flooding, and sun tanning weather has been hard to come bye. There are indications of these back and forth swings to continue this month, at least the first half being much like the past couple months. A decided lack of long hot dry sunny spells. While the August 21 eclipse weather obviously is unknown at this point, the distant look leading up to it are concerning. PATH AND PERCENTAGE OF ECLIPSE: This is a shame, because under normal or average August weather patterns viewing would be favorable in much of metro Atlanta. We typically have partly cloudy/partly sunny afternoons in summer so not a clear blue sky, but opportunity for enough space between passing clouds to see the sun. For example, long-term cloud climate says (NOT a forecast): ROME/CARTERSVILLE: 27% cloudy, 73% chance of seeing it. GAINESVILLE: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. ATHENS: 29% cloudy, 71% chance of seeing it. ATLANTA DEKALB COUNTY PDK: 32% cloudy, 68% chance of seeing it. SOUTH ATLANTA: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. Mother Nature of course does not go by averages, so we will have to check the weather that day. Here are some TRENDS from this distance, obviously a lot can change. Main numerical variants continue to show a lack of heat extending into first part of August: Amazing to see equations showing almost 0% chance of 90s in Metro Atlanta next 10 days: And a wet pattern is shown returning as well: ECMWF model output showing below-normal sunshine through 14th: Hopefully the pattern does not play out this way, or if it does, it breaks by the 21st. Fingers crossed. FOLLOW me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB Eclipse overview and clouds Eclipse day weather NASA Eclipse site Interactive cloud cover map
  • 'Cousin Ness': Brad Nessler slips into Lundquist's CBS seat
    'Cousin Ness': Brad Nessler slips into Lundquist's CBS seat
    In many ways, the only thing changing for Brad Nessler is the blazer he will be wearing in the booth. Nessler is preparing for his first season as the voice of the SEC on CBS, filling the seat held for 17 years by friend Verne Lundquist and returning to the network where he first went national. His 'new' partner is Gary Danielson, whom Nessler worked with for seven years at ESPN and ABC. And Nessler has spent plenty of Saturdays in Southeastern Conference country during a long career calling college football games. No doubt Nessler is comfortable with his new gig. He hopes viewers will be as content with him as they were with his predecessor. 'You know you can't be Uncle Verne, right?' Nessler said Tuesday at the CBS offices in Manhattan. 'Maybe I'll be Cousin Ness or something?' Nessler's first game will be TCU at Arkansas on Sept. 9. The 61-year-old Nessler was a natural replacement for Lundquist, who is giving up the weekly grind of the SEC season, but will still be part of CBS golf and NCAA Tournament coverage. Lundquist, 77, had become such a Saturday afternoon institution that even his occasional slip ups were embraced by many fans as part of the charm of Uncle Verne. Nessler understands viewers might not be quite so kind when he has an off game, but he's not too concerned. 'One thing that helps is I'm not a Twitter guy. The social media doesn't bother me because I don't pay attention to it,' Nessler said. 'I've seen people get wrapped up in that during games.' Nessler and Lundquist have a long friendship that goes back to when Nessler was a 26-year-old radio play-by-play man for the Atlanta Falcons in the 1980s and Lundquist was at the end of his tenure doing Dallas Cowboys games. It was Lundquist who touted Nessler to CBS executives. Nessler called his first college game — Pitt at Oklahoma — for CBS in 1990 . 'If you told me pick a guy who's most like Verne's style out there, I'd choose Brad even if I didn't know him,' Danielson said. 'He's a minimalist as a broadcaster.' A few years later Nessler moved to ESPN and was eventually paired with Danielson. The network broke up the two in the late 1990s and eventually Danielson landed at CBS. This will be his 12th season as the lead analyst on CBS's SEC game of the week. 'I think it'll be a little different,' Danielson said about working with Nessler instead of Lundquist. 'Brad will be a little more aggressive in seeking out information, but I think both styles are great.' Nessler has called plenty of NFL and NBA games, along with college basketball, but he considers himself a college football guy. He said while he was appreciative of his role at ESPN/ABC, jumping back to CBS for this job was a pretty easy call. 'This is a time slot and a game that everybody watches,' Nessler said. 'Where I was I was in a great position, but every week we would go 'I wonder what CBS is going to choose?' Because we would have the second choice of SEC games. Now, I don't have to worry about that.' Nessler also gets to check a couple boxes on his play-by-play wish list that are still open. He has never announced a Florida-Georgia game, the annual rivalry played in Jacksonville and nicknamed the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. He will also call the Army-Navy game for the first time. Nessler said he fought back tears watching last year's Army-Navy game from beginning to end as Lundquist said goodbye to college football. Part of Lundquist's sign off was a nod to Nessler. You can be sure Nessler will acknowledge Lundquist during that first broadcast from Fayetteville, Arkansas. 'There's going to be shoutout at some point even if it's kidding him, ribbing him, saying that he's sitting there in his boxers,' Nessler said. 'And I'm going to call him that week for sure.' __ Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP ___ More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org/
  • U.S. senator announces bill to legalize marijuana on federal level
    U.S. senator announces bill to legalize marijuana on federal level
    Sen. Cory Booker D-N.J., says he will introduce a bill that would legalize marijuana on the federal level. >> Read more trending news Booker took to Facebook Tuesday to announce what he's calling the Marijuana Justice Act. He says the bill would end marijuana prohibition and move to remedy many failures of the war on drugs. Booker’s announcement comes after voters in multiple states have chosen to legalize the recreational use marijuana at the state level since 2012. Booker's statement on Facebook indicated that he believes he is doing the right thing for public safety: 'For decades, the failed War on Drugs has locked up millions of nonviolent drug offenders—especially for marijuana-related offenses—at an incredible cost of lost human potential, torn apart families and communities, and taxpayer dollars. The effects of the drug war have had a disproportionately devastating impact on Americans of color and the poor.  'Today I’m introducing the Marijuana Justice Act, a bill that if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs. This is the right thing to do for public safety, and will help reduce our overflowing prison population. 'Watch below as I outline the provisions of the bill in detail. I’ll also answer many of your questions - please leave them in the comments.
  • Man watches thief burglarize his home through surveillance system
    Man watches thief burglarize his home through surveillance system
    Police are investigating a home burglary caught on camera in DeKalb County. A couple say a burglar broke down the back door of their home in the Belvedere Park neighborhood last Friday and stole an iMac computer, tablet, mouse and a couple of sweaters. “It has a lot of my data, a lot of memories as well, but now it’s gone,” homeowner Helny Roblero said. Roblero said he got a notification on his phone that his security cameras had detected movement. He watched the surveillance video of the burglary live as it happened while he was at work. TRENDING STORIES: Family of bullied girl to sue school district over her suicide Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to 1st day of school Here’s where you can get FREE glasses for the Total Solar Eclipse He said the security company called him shortly after. “It’s surreal because you don’t know if you’re dreaming,” he said. Before the burglar left the house, Roblero said he yelled at him through the surveillance system. “Just told him to ‘Hey, leave my stuff alone.’ I was really angry,” he said. Roblero said he doesn’t understand why someone would break in and steal someone's stuff. “I would not have broken into a house of someone else for those couple of items,” he said. Roblero said there were important items on the computer, including projects for his information technology portfolio and his wife’s immigration papers. The couple said they are worried and are having trouble sleeping through the night. “The peace of mind you usually have in your house, that is gone,” said Roblero’s wife, Rebecca Thuns. The couple said they had just moved in a few months ago. 
  • Maeda pitches Dodgers past Braves 3-2 for 9th straight
    Maeda pitches Dodgers past Braves 3-2 for 9th straight
    Kenta Maeda allowed only two hits in seven scoreless innings, Cody Bellinger homered and the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight win. The slumping Braves were shut down by Maeda (10-4) but cut their deficit to one with Johan Camargo's two-run homer off Josh Ravin in the eighth. Atlanta ended the inning with Brandon Phillips, who had a pinch-hit single, on third base. Bellinger led off the fourth with his 29th homer into the Braves' bullpen in right-center off Lucas Sims (0-1). Sims and second baseman Ozzie Albies made their major league debuts for Atlanta, which has lost six in a row. Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth for his 28th save in 29 chances. Yasiel Puig doubled and scored on Chris Taylor's double in the third. Puig also singled, stole third base and scored on catcher Tyler Flowers' throwing error in the fifth. The Dodgers (75-31) keep building on the best record in the majors. They have their third winning streak of at least nine games, following streaks of 10 (June 16-25) and 11 (July 4-19) games. Since a loss to the Padres on July 2, the Dodgers are 20-2, with the only losses coming at home to the Braves on July 20 and 21. Sims yielded three runs and six hits in six innings. The 2012 first-round draft pick from Brookwood High School near Atlanta had three strikeouts and no walks. The Braves have lost 12 of 15 since reaching .500 at 45-45 on July 16. Chase Utley, who singled while pinch hitting for Maeda in the eighth, was thrown out at the plate by Nick Markakis while trying to score from second on Bellinger's single to right field. The 20-year-old Albies walked and scored on Camargo's homer. Albies became the youngest player in the majors with his promotion from Triple-A Gwinnett. Sims and Albies became the first pair of Atlanta teammates to start together in their first major league games since right-hander Al Santorini and catcher Walt Hriniak on Sept. 10, 1968, against San Francisco. Jim Johnson, who lost his sole claim as the Braves' closer with eight blown saves, pitched a perfect seventh. Right-hander Yu Darvish, acquired by the Dodgers from the Rangers on Monday, will join the team Tuesday. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Darvish will make his debut with the team when he starts Friday at the Mets. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves LF Matt Adams left after five innings due to dizziness. ... With Braves LF Matt Kemp on the 10-day DL with a right hamstring strain, Adams moved from first base to left field and Freddie Freeman returned to first base. Freeman shifted to third base last month to keep Adams' bat in the lineup. NOT AN ALL-STAR AT TEXTING Roberts said he exchanged 'a couple' text messages with Darvish 'and welcomed him to the Dodgers.' He said Darvish replied to say 'his English is good but his text response is not very good. I just gave him a thumbs up, which is universal and we'll catch up tomorrow.' UP NEXT Dodgers: RHP Brock Stewart (0-0, 0.00 ERA) allowed two hits and no runs in two innings of relief during his only appearance against the Braves on July 20. He has allowed no earned runs in 16 2/3 innings this season. Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (7-9, 5.09) will look for his first career win in his eighth start against the Dodgers. Teheran is 0-6 with a 5.32 ERA vs. the Dodgers. He gave up four runs, three earned, in 6 1/3 innings of a 6-2 loss at Los Angeles on July 22. ___ More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Woman poses as 'mystery shopper,' steals $100K from Walmart stores, indictment says
    Woman poses as 'mystery shopper,' steals $100K from Walmart stores, indictment says
    A woman accused of scamming Walmart stores across the Carolinas out of thousands of dollars went before a judge for the first time Tuesday. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Valerie Davis posed as a “mystery shopper” at stores in Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. WSOC-TV was inside the courtroom during Davis’ initial appearance. The federal indictment breaks down the elaborate scheme authorities said she pulled off for months before being caught in the Carolinas. Authorities said Davis was pretending to be a mystery shopper -- someone hired by a company to pretend to be a customer and give feedback on the shopping experience --when she hit a string of Walmart stores. They said she entered stores, shopped like a regular customer and asked cashiers about store policies. Then, the indictment states, she allegedly told them she was a mystery shopper and used fake gift certificates and also told them how to give her cash back. Authorities said Davis repeated the routine over an eight-month period, hitting stores in Gastonia, Indian Trail and Huntersville. Each time, she got away with goods and hundreds of dollars in cash. The indictment totals Walmart's losses at more than $100,000. Real shoppers were shocked at the scope of the alleged scheme. 'Wow, is that for real?' said shopper Fue Thao. 'Whoa, that's crazy,' said shopper Tim Golden. Davis is facing a charge of wire fraud. In court Tuesday, she was quiet but asked for an attorney. She is due back in court for a detention hearing Friday. WSOC-TV learned Davis has been arrested before for obtaining property by false pretenses. Walmart sent the following statement about the case: “We're aware that scammers are often trying to take advantage of us, and we continue looking for ways to better protect ourselves. We're just learning the details of this case and will assist the courts as needed.”
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.