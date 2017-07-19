NBC launches twice-daily news show on Snapchat

If you love to use Snapchat as a news source, there’s more coming. NBC has just launched a twice-daily show called “Stay Tuned” on the platform.
»RELATED: Snapchat now allows exact location sharing
The organization made the announcement Wednesday, saying that it is the first daily news program to air on Snapchat.
Hosted by NBC and MSNBC News correspondents Gadi Schwartz and Savannah Sellers, the show is a two-to-three-minute segment that highlights the biggest news of the day from politics, pop culture and beyond.
"Stay Tuned,” which is aimed at younger audiences, will go live each weekday at 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 1 p.m. on weekends. To find it, just go to Snapchat’s Discover section.
»RELATED: Snapchat's latest update includes limitless snaps and more
“It’s fitting that NBC News is pioneering this new format for a new platform,” Nick Ascheim, senior vice president for digital at NBC News, said in a statement. “It’s a continuation of NBC News’ tradition of innovation, first in radio, then in inventing color TV and the morning news program and now with an entirely new type of news show for Snapchat."
This isn’t the first time NBC has teamed up with Snapchat for a series. Last year, it released “The Voice,” which was just nominated for an Emmy for creative achievement in interactive media. The deal with the company also includes "Saturday Night Live” and “World of Dance.”
“Stay Tuned,” which debuted Wednesday morning, is produced by a team of 30 and is filmed in New York.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself