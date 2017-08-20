Listen Live
cloudy-day
78°
H 91
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
78°
Mostly Clear
H 91° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    78°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 91° L 70°
  • clear-day
    91°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 91° L 70°
  • clear-day
    94°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 94° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Navy sailor, girlfriend charged with torture, child abuse of 5-year-old boy
Close

Navy sailor, girlfriend charged with torture, child abuse of 5-year-old boy

Navy sailor, girlfriend charged with torture, child abuse of 5-year-old boy
Photo Credit: Murrieta Police Department
Benjamin Whitten and Jeryn Johnson

Navy sailor, girlfriend charged with torture, child abuse of 5-year-old boy

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us

MURRIETA, Calif. -  U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Benjamin Whitten, 33, and his live-in girlfriend Jeryn Johnson, 25, are charged with torture and child abuse after authorities said Whitten’s 5-year-old son was discovered with severe injuries and living in filth among 15 animalsreports KGTV.

>> Watch the news report here

The police and fire departments in Murrieta, California, reportedly discovered the boy when they responded to a call for medical aid. The boy was airlifted to a San Diego County hospital, where he currently remains in “grave condition.” The injuries, which police said were caused by Whitten and Johnson, were unspecified beyond this.

>> On Rare.us: YouTube parent-pranksters who lost custody of their children are now facing jail time

KGTV reported that he home was said to be in “extremely unsanitary” conditions. Animal control removed “11 dogs, four cats and two fish.”

“I didn’t even know there was a child who lived in the house,” neighbor Kristine Hendrickson told KCAL. “Did not know. We’ve lived here for 21 years.”

>> Read more trending news

The boy reportedly hadn’t been seen since Christmas of last year.

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Army veteran who lost both legs to roadside bomb is becoming a doctor
    Army veteran who lost both legs to roadside bomb is becoming a doctor
    Greg Galeazzi is putting on a white coat at Harvard Medical School six years after losing his legs while serving in the Army. >> Watch the news report here Galeazzi told ABC News that he lost his legs and much of his right arm when a roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistan in May 2011, just one month before he was scheduled to head home. “It felt like I was an empty coke can on train tracks getting hit by a freight train moving at 100 miles per hour,” Galeazzi said. “All I could do was scream. It’s hard to put into words that sickening, nauseating feeling to see that my legs were just gone.” He added: “I put my head back and just thought, ‘I’m dead.'” He blacked out, and when he came to minutes later, he learned his fellow soldiers had applied tourniquets to his arm and legs to stop the bleeding. A Medivac helicopter arrived minutes later to take him to the trauma bay. >> Read more trending news He underwent more than 50 surgeries and physical therapy and now relies on a wheelchair to get around. Despite the life-changing incident, Galeazzi never gave up on his dream of becoming a doctor. “Not only did I still want to practice medicine, but it strengthened my resolve to do it,” Galeazzi said. He took 18 pre-med classes and earned his target score on the MCAT. He’s now one of 165 students in his class at Harvard Medical School. He hasn’t decided what kind of medicine he’ll be practicing yet, but he told ABC News that he’s leaning toward primary care, to be the first line of defense for patients. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more inspirational news He and his fiancée, Jazmine Romero, plan to tie the knot next year. He has this advice for anyone facing adversity: “Be patient with difficult times, and even when things may be getting worse for a little while, just be patient and stick it out. Because with time, things do get better.” Read more here.
  • Powerball jackpot hits $650M after nobody wins Saturday drawing
    Powerball jackpot hits $650M after nobody wins Saturday drawing
    Sorry, Powerball players: You're not half a billion dollars richer. >> 5 reasons you don't want to win a Powerball jackpot ABC News reported that nobody won the massive $541.9 million jackpot in Saturday's drawing. The winning numbers were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and Powerball 13. >> Read more trending news But don't toss that ticket just yet. According to the Powerball website, tickets sold in South Carolina and Tennessee won a $2 million prize, while $1 million winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. >> 7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing shot up to an estimated $650 million, with a $411.7 million cash value, Powerball's website said.
  • Navy sailor, girlfriend charged with torture, child abuse of 5-year-old boy
    Navy sailor, girlfriend charged with torture, child abuse of 5-year-old boy
    U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Benjamin Whitten, 33, and his live-in girlfriend Jeryn Johnson, 25, are charged with torture and child abuse after authorities said Whitten’s 5-year-old son was discovered with severe injuries and living in filth among 15 animals, reports KGTV. >> Watch the news report here The police and fire departments in Murrieta, California, reportedly discovered the boy when they responded to a call for medical aid. The boy was airlifted to a San Diego County hospital, where he currently remains in “grave condition.” The injuries, which police said were caused by Whitten and Johnson, were unspecified beyond this. >> On Rare.us: YouTube parent-pranksters who lost custody of their children are now facing jail time KGTV reported that he home was said to be in “extremely unsanitary” conditions. Animal control removed “11 dogs, four cats and two fish.” “I didn’t even know there was a child who lived in the house,” neighbor Kristine Hendrickson told KCAL. “Did not know. We’ve lived here for 21 years.” >> Read more trending news The boy reportedly hadn’t been seen since Christmas of last year.
  • Massive counterprotest upstages Boston 'free speech rally'
    Massive counterprotest upstages Boston 'free speech rally'
    Thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans in a public rejection of white nationalism upstaged a small group in Boston that planned a 'free speech rally' a week after a violent clash rocked Virginia and reverberated across the U.S. Counterprotesters marched through the city on Saturday to historic Boston Common, where conservatives had planned to deliver a series of speeches but soon left. Police vans later escorted the conservatives out of the area, as boisterous counterprotesters scuffled with police. Organizers of the event, the Boston Free Speech Coalition, had publicly distanced themselves from the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and others who fomented violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. A woman was killed at that Unite the Right rally, and many others were injured, when a car plowed into counterdemonstrators. Opponents feared that white nationalists might show up in Boston anyway, and turned out in force, some dressed entirely in black with bandannas over their faces. Officials said the rallies — the largest of about a half dozen around the country on Saturday — drew about 40,000 people. Counterprotesters chanted slogans, and waved signs that said: 'Make Nazis Afraid Again,' ''Love your neighbor,' ''Resist fascism' and 'Hate never made U.S. great.' Others carried a large banner that read: 'SMASH WHITE SUPREMACY.' Chris Hood, a free speech rally attendee from Dorchester, said people were unfairly making it seem like the rally was going to be 'a white supremacist Klan rally.' 'That was never the intention,' he said. 'We've only come here to promote free speech on college campuses, free speech on social media for conservative, right-wing speakers. And we have no intention of violence.' One of the planned speakers of the conservative activist rally said the event 'fell apart.' Congressional candidate Samson Racioppi, who was among several slated to speak, told WCVB-TV that he didn't realize 'how unplanned of an event it was going to be.' Rockeem Robinson, a youth counselor from Cambridge, said he joined the counterprotest to 'show support for the black community and for all minority communities.' Members of the Black Lives Matter movement held a protest on the Common, where a Confederate flag was burned and protesters pounded on the sides of a police vehicle. Boston Commissioner William Evans said 33 arrests had been made by Saturday night — mostly for disorderly conduct while some were for assaulting police officers. The police department tweeted Saturday afternoon that some protesters were throwing bottles, urine and rocks at them. President Donald Trump applauded the people in Boston who he said were 'speaking out' against bigotry and hate. Trump added in a Twitter message that 'Our country will soon come together as one!' Saturday's showdown in Boston was mostly peaceable, and after demonstrators dispersed, a picnic atmosphere took over with stragglers tossing beach balls, banging on bongo drums and playing reggae music. Rallies in other cities around the country, while smaller, also were forceful. Counterprotesters marched through New Orleans, some of them carrying signs that read 'White People Against White Supremacy' and 'Black Lives Matter.' And in Atlanta, a diverse crowd marched from the city's downtown to the home of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Meredith Dubé brought her two daughters, 2-year-old Willow Dubé and 12-year-old Rai Chin to the Atlanta rally. Dubé is white and her daughters are mixed race. She said it is essential to show children at an early age that love is more powerful than hate. In California, a rally was held near the famed Venice beach boardwalk in Los Angeles and an anti-racism rally was held in Laguna Beach one day before the group America First! planned to hold a demonstration in the same place that's being billed as an 'Electric Vigil for the Victims of Illegals and Refugees.' Mayor Toni Iselman told the crowd that 'Laguna Beach doesn't tolerate diversity, we embrace diversity.' In Silicon Valley, more than 500 people gathered in Mountain View in response to a far-right 'March on Google' to rally against the technology company's firing of a white male software engineer over his claim that women were biologically unsuited to tech jobs. Organizers postponed the right-wing march, alleging threats from leftists. In Dallas, a scuffle broke out between people at a rally against white supremacy and supporters of Confederate monuments as the event was ending. Police officers had to subdue the crowd. The rally, which authorities estimated 2,300 people attended, was at City Hall plaza, near a Civil War cemetery that houses a memorial to Confederate soldiers. Only a few hundred people remained when tempers flared and officers on horseback broke up the two sides. The Rev. Michael W. Waters, one of the speakers at the rally, said: 'Now is the time to do what is right in the city of Dallas. Now is the time to bring these monuments down.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.