National
Navy identifies sailor killed in USS John S. McCain crash; 9 missing as rescue shifts to recovery
Close

Navy identifies sailor killed in USS John S. McCain crash; 9 missing as rescue shifts to recovery

Navy identifies sailor killed in USS John S. McCain crash; 9 missing as rescue shifts to recovery
Photo Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/AP
Damage to the portside is visible as the Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) steers towards Changi naval base in Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The USS John S. McCain was docked at Singapore's naval base with "significant damage" to its hull after an early morning collision with the Alnic MC as vessels from several nations searched Monday for missing U.S. sailors. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy photo via AP)

Navy identifies sailor killed in USS John S. McCain crash; 9 missing as rescue shifts to recovery

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. Navy on Thursday identified a sailor whose remains were found after the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore earlier this week.

>> Read more trending news

Divers recovered the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, officials said.

Nine other sailors remain missing. Navy officials identified them as:

  • Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Missouri
  • Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas
  • Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland
  • Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio
  • Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Maryland
  • Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York
  • Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut
  • Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas
  • Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois 

Crews searched a 2,100-square mile area east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore after the Liberian-flagged Alnic MC and the USS John S. McCain collided on Monday. Five sailors were injured.

>> Related: 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with tanker

Divers continued Thursday to search the flooded compartments of the USS John S. McCain, although officials said the efforts had shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission.

Monday’s crash was the second major collision involving a U.S. Navy warship from the 7th Fleet in two months, according to The Navy Times. It is the fourth accident involving a naval vessel in the Pacific this year, according to The Washington Post.

Monday’s accident prompted officials to launch an investigation of the 7th Fleet. Navy Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, said the Navy will take a one-day operational pause in response to the accident, to “ensure we are taking all appropriate immediate measures to enhance the Navy’s safe and effective operation around the world.”

>> Related: Navy plans operation pause, calls for review of collisions in the Pacific

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the commander of the 7th Fleet was dismissed in the aftermath of the crash.

Close

Navy identifies sailor killed in USS John S. McCain crash; 9 missing as rescue shifts to recovery

VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Woman taken to hospital after causing several crashes, police say
    Woman taken to hospital after causing several crashes, police say
    Police are investigating a bizarre series of events that resulted in multiple car crashes and a stabbing in Gwinnett County. Investigators told Channel 2’s Tony Thomas that a woman caused three or four accidents in the area of Oak Road and Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn on Thursday morning. When she finally stopped, police said officers found her bloodied from stab wounds. She was then taken to a hospital.  A tow truck driver describes her bizarre behavior when he tried to help, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Breaking : woman involved in several accidents near 5 Forks Trickum and Oak road . Cops say Woman had been stabbed several times . pic.twitter.com/czFskcf0sv — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) August 24, 2017
  • The King Center, pastors form initiative to combat racism
    The King Center, pastors form initiative to combat racism
    The King Center and local pastors are teaming up to form an alliance against racism and hatred throughout the nation. They are meeting at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church Heritage Sanctuary Thursday. We have a reporter and photographer at the church to learn about the initiate for a live report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 'It's time for us 2 have a different conversation about racism' Church leaders unite 2 deal w/ race in US @ebenezer_atl @BerniceKing @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/btCPcECJWG — Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) August 24, 2017 Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of The King Center and youngest daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, and Reggie Joiner, one of the founding pastors of Northpoint Community Church and the founder/CEO of Orange, a nonprofit organization that connects churches and homes to influence the character and faith of the next generation, are bringing pastors together for the “Better Together” initiative. They are convening “influential pastors from the Metro Atlanta area to go on record denouncing the growing climate of hatred, bigotry and violence that is plaguing our society and sound the clarion call for peace and reconciliation,” The King Center said in a statement. TRENDING STORIES: 2 Powerball tickets sold in Georgia could make you a millionaire Cancun, Los Cabos dangerous for travelers, State Department warns Students suspended, expelled for playing 'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong “For the past several months this group of multi-racial pastors has been working diligently to build a coalition founded on mutual respect, understanding, and comradeship, the King Center said. “Working together, these spiritual leaders will light the way out of the darkness of the current divisive and polarized climate towards the creation of the Beloved Community.”
  • Pakistan rejects Trump's allegation of harboring militants
    Pakistan rejects Trump's allegation of harboring militants
    Pakistan's political and military leaders have rejected President Donald Trump's allegation that Islamabad is harboring militants who battle U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and army chiefs met for hours in Islamabad to deliberate their response after Trump on Monday lashed out at Pakistan, an ostensible U.S. ally, and blamed it for violence in neighboring Afghanistan. Trump also demanded Islamabad stop giving sanctuary to 'agents of chaos, violence and terror.' Trump's remarks drew nationwide condemnation in Pakistan and the opposition has asked Abbasi to cancel a scheduled visit by Pakistan's foreign minister to Washington. The National Security Committee — Pakistan's top forum on issues relating to the country's defense and security — said after Thursday's meeting that 'scapegoating Pakistan will not help in stabilizing Afghanistan.
  • APNewsBreak: Zinke won't eliminate any national monuments
    APNewsBreak: Zinke won't eliminate any national monuments
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said he's recommending that none of 27 national monuments carved from wilderness and ocean and under review by the Trump administration be eliminated. But there would be changes to a 'handful,' he said. Zinke told The Associated Press that unspecified boundary adjustments for some monuments designated over the past four decades will be included in the recommendations he planned to give President Donald Trump on Thursday. None of the sites would revert to new ownership, he said, while public access for uses such as hunting, fishing or grazing would be maintained or restored. He also spoke of protecting tribal interests and historical land grants, pointing to monuments in New Mexico, where Hispanic ranchers have opposed two monuments proclaimed by President Barack Obama. Zinke declined to say whether portions of the monuments would be opened up to oil and gas drilling, mining, logging and other industries for which Trump has advocated. There was no immediate comment from the White House. If Trump adopts the recommendations, it would quiet some of the worst fears of his opponents, who warned that vast public lands and marine areas could be lost to states or private interests. But significant reductions in the size of the monuments, especially those created by Obama, would mark the latest in a string of actions where Trump has sought to erode his Democratic predecessor's legacy. 'There's an expectation we need to look out 100 years from now to keep the public land experience alive in this country,' Zinke said. 'You can protect the monument by keeping public access to traditional uses.' The recommendations cap an unprecedented four-month review based on a belief that the century-old Antiquities Act had been misused by past presidents to create oversized monuments that hinder energy development, grazing and other uses. The review raised alarm among conservationists who said protections could be lost for areas that are home to ancient cliff dwellings, towering sequoia trees, deep canyons and ocean habitats. They've vowed to file lawsuits if Trump attempts any changes that would reduce the size of monuments or rescind their designations. Zinke had previously announced that no changes would be made at six national monuments — in Montana, Colorado, Idaho, California, Arizona and Washington. He's also said that Bears Ears monument in Utah should be downsized. The former Montana congressman declined to reveal specifics on individual sites in an interview with the AP. He offered no further details on his recommendations for the two New Mexico monuments — Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument and the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument. He also struck back against conservationists who had warned of impending mass selloffs of public lands by the Trump administration. 'I've heard this narrative that somehow the land is going to be sold or transferred,' Zinke said. 'That narrative is patently false and shameful. The land was public before and it will be public after.' National monument designations add protections for lands revered for their natural beauty and historical significance with the goal of preserving them for future generations. The restrictions aren't as stringent as national parks, but some policies include limits on mining, timber cutting and recreational activities such as riding off-road vehicles. The monuments under review were designated by four presidents over the last two decades. Several are about the size of the state of Delaware, including Mojave Trails in California, Grand-Staircase Escalante in Utah and Bears Ears, which is on sacred tribal land. Many national monuments were later declared national parks. Among them were Zion National Park in Utah and Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. No other president has tried to eliminate a monument, but some have trimmed and redrawn boundaries 18 times, according to the National Park Service. Many times, presidents reduced monuments only slightly, like when Franklin Roosevelt removed about 52 acres from Arizona's Wupatki National Monument in 1941 to make way for a dam. But occasionally the changes were drastic, like President Woodrow Wilson's move in 1915 to cut Mount Olympus National Monument roughly in half to open more land for logging. Environmental groups said the 1906 Antiquities Act is intended to shield significant historical and archaeological sites, and that it allows presidents to create the monuments, but only gives Congress the power to modify them. ___ McCombs reported from Salt Lake City. ___ Follow Matthew Brown on Twitter at —www.twitter.com/matthewbrownap .
  • Philadelphia Eagles fan gets last laugh with obituary
    Philadelphia Eagles fan gets last laugh with obituary
    A New Jersey man took a parting shot at the Philadelphia Eagles in his obituary. Jeffrey Riegel, 56, died last Friday. Before his death, the Port Republic, New Jersey, man promised friends a funny message in his obituary. The longtime Eagles fan's obituary asked for Riegel 'to have 8 Philadelphia Eagles as pall bearers so the Eagles can let him down one last time.' Riegel was a passionate Eagles fan who owned season tickets for more than 30 years. Sadly, the Eagles never won a Super Bowl during his lifetime. It was not always an easy team to love, his wife, Donna Lee Riegel, said. She sometimes suggested he pay allegiance to a different team. According to her, 'I just can't' was his response. Riegel's friend, Lou Jiacopello, tells the Press of Atlantic City he couldn't help but laugh at his friend's humor. Eight friends wearing Eagles jerseys were to lay Riegel to rest on Thursday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church's cemetery in Port Republic. Riegel did get to see the Eagles win one last time before his death, Donna Lee Riegel said. He saw last Thursday's 20-16 preseason victory over the Buffalo Bills. 'He got to see them go out on a win,' his wife said, suggesting that may have been what he needed to make peace with death. A spokesperson for the Eagles declined to comment about Riegel's request.
  • The Latest: Trump continues Twitter attack on McConnell
    The Latest: Trump continues Twitter attack on McConnell
    The Latest on the division between President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (all times local): 10:40 a.m. President Donald Trump is attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell amid reports about growing tension between the two. On Twitter Thursday, Trump said: 'The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!' Trump adds: 'That should NEVER have happened!' Republican efforts to overhaul President Barack Obama's health care law have repeatedly failed to advance in the Senate, a source of frustration for Trump. Trump's comments came as growing divisions between the two leaders threaten his agenda. ___ 10:20 a.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is concerned with some of President Donald Trump's talk on trade, saying congressional leaders have a 'selling job' to convince people that 'trade is a winner for America.' It was the latest evidence of growing tensions between the president and the Senate Republican leader. McConnell's comments came during a speech to a breakfast sponsored by the Kentucky Farm Bureau in his home state. McConnell said the assumption that every free trade agreement is a losing proposition for America is 'largely untrue.' He said that accounting for all the nation's free trade agreements, the U.S. sells far more than it buys. McConnell also praised the Trump administration for repealing some Obama-era regulations and nominating Neal Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. ___ 9:55 a.m. President Donald Trump is attacking Republican Congressional leaders over debt ceiling negotiations. On Twitter on Thursday, Trump says he asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to attach legislation to increase the country's borrowing limit to a bill related to veterans. Trump said they didn't do it and 'now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up.' The government has enough money to pay its bills until Sept. 29. After that, Congress would have to give permission for the government to borrow more money to meet its obligations. McConnell did not respond to questions about Trump's comments Thursday. McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared together in Kentucky this week. Both said they expected the debt ceiling would be raised.
More

