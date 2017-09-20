JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Employees at Florida's Naval Hospital Jacksonville who reportedly posted a viral video of newborn babies “dancing” will likely face criminal charges.
The newborns were referred as “mini Satans” by the employees.
When the employees posted the pictures of the baby’s face, that alone is a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.
Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson says the employees could be charged with more than a HIPPA violation. Carson said he believes this is a case of child abuse.
In the video, rap music from 50 Cent can be heard in the background as a staff member from Naval Hospital Jacksonville is seen making a newborn baby dance to the music.
The woman who sent Action News Jax the Snapchat video also sent text messages detailing a conversation between her and the U.S. Navy employee.
The employee said: "We were being stupid and bored. Sorry for offending.”
But some parents were angry over the video.
“That baby could have been seriously injured … all because she wanted to be popular on social media,” parent Regina Wortmann said.
A photo was also posted showing a staff member making an obscene hand gesture and saying that was how she felt about the “mini Satans.”
"She'll receive demerits and be punished in some way," Carson said.
Naval Hospital Jacksonville posted an apology via Facebook, calling the posts “outrageous.”
“We have identified the staff members involved,” the hospital said. “They have removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice.”
Carson says the incident could be very costly.
“It’s clearly a HIPPA violation and probably the U.S. Navy and their medical system at NAS Jax can be sued over this,” Carson said.
Action News Jax contacted the hospital for more information. Officials sent the station an email saying the public information officer is “attempting to respond to all requests in a timely matter.”
