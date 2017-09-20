Listen Live
National
Navy hospital employee accused of mishandling newborn babies: 'Sorry for offending'
Close

Navy hospital employee accused of mishandling newborn babies: 'Sorry for offending'

Naval Hospital Issues Apology For Staff's "Inappropriate" Photos Of Newborns

Navy hospital employee accused of mishandling newborn babies: 'Sorry for offending'

By: Danielle Avitiable, ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  Employees at Florida's Naval Hospital Jacksonville who reportedly posted a viral video of newborn babies “dancing” will likely face criminal charges.

>> Watch the news report here

The newborns were referred as “mini Satans” by the employees. 

When the employees posted the pictures of the baby’s face, that alone is a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. 

>> On ActionNewsJax.com: Navy hospital apologizes for staff's 'inappropriate' photos of newborns

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson says the employees could be charged with more than a HIPPA violation. Carson said he believes this is a case of child abuse.

In the video, rap music from 50 Cent can be heard in the background as a staff member from Naval Hospital Jacksonville is seen making a newborn baby dance to the music. 

>> Watch the clip here

Staff caught on camera mishandling baby

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The hospital calls the images outrageous, unacceptable and incredibly unprofessional. Read more: http://bit.ly/2ybawda

Posted by Action News Jax on Tuesday, September 19, 2017

The woman who sent Action News Jax the Snapchat video also sent text messages detailing a conversation between her and the U.S. Navy employee.

The employee said: "We were being stupid and bored. Sorry for offending.”

But some parents were angry over the video. 

>> Read more Floridoh! stories

“That baby could have been seriously injured … all because she wanted to be popular on social media,” parent Regina Wortmann said. 

A photo was also posted showing a staff member making an obscene hand gesture and saying that was how she felt about the “mini Satans.” 

"She'll receive demerits and be punished in some way," Carson said.

Naval Hospital Jacksonville posted an apology via Facebook, calling the posts “outrageous.” 

>> Navy hospital apologizes for staff's 'inappropriate' photos of newborns

“We have identified the staff members involved,” the hospital said. “They have removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice.” 

Carson says the incident could be very costly. 

>> Read more trending news

“It’s clearly a HIPPA violation and probably the U.S. Navy and their medical system at NAS Jax can be sued over this,” Carson said. 

Action News Jax contacted the hospital for more information. Officials sent the station an email saying the public information officer is “attempting to respond to all requests in a timely matter.” 

>> Watch another news report here

Jacksonville-area hospital staff were reportedly caught on video mishandling newborn baby and writing that they were "mini-Satans."

Posted by Action News Jax on Tuesday, September 19, 2017

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Dawgs Empty the Backfield Stable Against Samford
    Alright it was a laugher, it should have been a laugher, it was a laugher.  But this is nothing to joke about.
  • Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Hurricane Maria: Live updates
    Hurricane Maria is bearing down on the Caribbean and is set to pass over much the same area devastated by Hurricane Irma nearly two weeks ago. >> Read more trending news 
  • In stark UN speech, Trump threatens to 'destroy' North Korea
    In stark UN speech, Trump threatens to 'destroy' North Korea
    President Donald Trump has vowed to 'totally destroy North Korea' if the U.S. is forced to defend itself or its allies against the renegade nation's nuclear weapons program, making his case in a combative debut speech to the U.N. that laid out a stark, good-vs-evil view of a globe riven by chaos and turmoil. Trump's broadsides Tuesday against 'rogue regimes,' North Korea chief among them, drew murmurs from the assembled world leaders and served as a searing salute to his nationalism during diplomatic prime time. He said it was 'far past time' for the world to confront Kim Jong Un, declaring that the North Korean leader's pursuit of nuclear weapons poses a threat to 'the entire world with an unthinkable loss of human life.' 'Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime,' Trump said, mocking the North Korean leader even as he sketched out potentially cataclysmic consequences. The president himself decided to work the nickname into his speech just hours before he took the dais, according to aides. Trump spoke of his own nation's 'patience,' but said that if 'forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.' Trump's overheated language was rare for a U.S. president at the rostrum of the United Nations, but the speech was textbook Trump, dividing the globe into friends and foes and taking unflinching aim at America's enemies. North Korea's ambassador and another top diplomat left the General Assembly chamber before he spoke to boycott his speech, leaving behind two empty chairs. The president urged nations to work together to stop Iran's nuclear program and defeat 'loser terrorists' who wage violence around the globe. He denounced 'radical Islamic terrorism,' an inflammatory label he had shied away from in recent months after trumpeting it on the campaign trail. He called Syrian President Bashar Assad's government a 'criminal regime.' He said violence-plagued regions of the world 'are going to hell.' He made little mention of Russia. For all of that, he said there was still hope the United Nations could solve 'many of these vicious and complex problems.' But he focused more on the problems than the hopes. His lashing of North Korea was a vigorous restatement of what's been said by U.S. leaders before, but delivered with new intensity in the august setting of the General Assembly. After a litany of accusations — the starvation of millions, the abduction of a Japanese girl and more — he questioned the legitimacy of the communist government by referring to it as a 'band of criminals.' Trump, who has previously warned of 'fire and fury' if Pyongyang does not back down, claimed that 'no one has shown more contempt for other nations and for the well-being of their own people than the depraved regime in North Korea.' And he scolded that it was 'an outrage' to enable and trade with North Korea, seeming to point a finger at China, although he did not mention it by name. Despite the speech's bombast, it signaled little in the way of policy change. Trump stopped short of demanding regime change, which North Korea regards as the ultimate American intention and treats as a reason for its development of nuclear weapons. That may offer some reassurance to China and Russia, which have urged the U.S. to tone down its rhetoric and restart dialogue with North Korea. Trump, who frequently belittled the U.N. as a candidate, urged the world leaders to embrace their own 'national sovereignty to do more to ensure the prosperity and security of their own countries. 'I will always put America first. Just like you, the leaders of your countries, should and always put your countries first,' he said. 'We can no longer be taken advantage of or enter into a one-sided deal in which the United States gets nothing in return.' Trump's blistering speech came just minutes after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put 'nuclear peril' as the gravest threat facing the world and warned that 'fiery talk can lead to fatal misunderstandings.' On Iran, Trump called the government a rogue state whose chief export is 'violence, bloodshed and chaos.' He accused Tehran of squandering Iran's wealth by supporting Syria's Assad, Lebanon's Hezbollah militia and Yemen's Houthi rebel group. Trump called the U.N.-backed Iran nuclear deal 'an embarrassment' to the United States and suggested it was one of the worst international pacts ever struck. And he hinted that his administration, which has accused Tehran of aiding terrorism in the Middle East, could soon declare Iran out of compliance with the deal, which could unravel it. 'I don't think you've heard the end of it,' Trump said. 'Believe me.' The administration must decide in mid-October whether it will certify that Iran is still in compliance with the agreement. He also decried the 'disastrous rule' of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and urged the U.N. to step in The speech drew varying reactions from leaders on the two sides of Trump's black-and-white ledger. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a Trump ally, wrote on Twitter, 'In over 30 years in my experience with the UN, I never heard a bolder or more courageous speech.' Javad Zarif, the foreign minister of Iran, wrote that 'Trump's ignorant hate speech belongs in medieval times-not the 21st Century UN -unworthy of a reply.' On Twitter late Tuesday, Trump claimed he met with 'leaders of many nations who agree with much (or all) of what I stated in my speech!' Domestically, reaction largely broke down along party lines: Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California said Trump used the U.N. 'as a stage to threaten war.' Onetime Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney tweeted that Trump 'gave a strong and needed challenge' to the U.N. Outside of an oblique reference to a threat to Ukraine's sovereignty, Trump made no mention of Russia or its president, Vladimir Putin. He chastised the U.N. for what he said was a bloated budget and bureaucracy but did not reiterate previous threats to cut Washington's commitment to the world body. Instead, he pledged the United States would be 'partners in your work' to make the organization a more effective force for world peace. ___ Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writers Matthew Pennington, Matthew Lee and Edith Lederer contributed to this report. ___ Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire and Superville at http://twitter.com/@dsupervilleap
  • US report points to Egyptian abuses, anti-democracy actions
    US report points to Egyptian abuses, anti-democracy actions
    Egypt is failing to protect free speech and its minorities, investigate abuses by its forces or grant U.S. monitors access to the conflict-ridden Sinai Peninsula, according to a damning Trump administration report obtained by The Associated Press. The U.S. grievances, detailed in a State Department memorandum to Congress, are likely to draw consternation from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who meets Wednesday with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly gathering. The memo was legally required for the Trump administration to continue giving certain U.S. aid to Cairo despite its failure to meet several conditions on good governance. 'The overall human rights climate in Egypt continues to deteriorate,' the memo says. 'There is a continuing problem with arbitrary arrests, detentions, disappearances. There are reports of extrajudicial killings. There are numerous allegations of torture and deaths in detention.' Last month, the Trump administration cut nearly $100 million in military and economic aid to Egypt, a key counterterrorism partner that has repeatedly run afoul of the U.S. over its human rights record. But the administration said Egypt would still receive almost $200 million more in military financing, on a delayed basis, if it makes improvements, including easing tight restrictions on civic groups. Although the U.S. determined it couldn't certify that Egypt was meeting its conditions to receive the aid, the law allows Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to waive those conditions if he determines it's in U.S. national security interests to provide the funds anyway. But the law requires a detailed 'memorandum of justification' outlining how Egypt is falling short. Tillerson sent the memo to Congress on Aug. 22, the same day the funding decision was announced. But the State Department has declined to make the memo public, despite requests from the media and human rights groups. The memo is considered embarrassing to el-Sissi, who has denounced previous human rights critiques as baseless. El-Sissi did not directly address global critiques of his country's rights record in his speech to the U.N. on Tuesday. But the Egyptian leader said his country was working to empower its people economically despite being 'encircled by the most dangerous crises in the world.' Another major U.S. concern is the lack of access Egypt has granted American officials in northern Sinai, where el-Sissi is grappling with an insurgency by Islamic militants. Egyptian authorities have barred journalists and most others from traveling there, leaving news outlets to rely entirely on statements by the police or the military spokesman. The report said Egypt has only allowed U.S. officials to visit certain facilities used by an international observer force, and development projects near the Suez Canal. Stephen McInerney, who runs the Washington-based Project on Middle East Democracy, said that raises questions about whether the U.S. can legally keep providing military aid and equipment. Under the terms of the aid, the U.S. must be able to monitor how money and weapons transferred to foreign governments are used. 'The U.S. administration deserves credit for acknowledging in this report the brutal reality of escalating human rights abuses by the Egyptian state,' McInerney said. In the report, the U.S. said Cairo is failing to meet five criteria laid out in the annual spending bill covering foreign aid. The memo cited specific incidents, including the arrest of more than 30 members of opposition parties since May. In that same period, the report said, the Egyptians have blocked more than 100 online media outlets, frozen assets of activists and failed to provide due process for political detainees. 'Arrests often occur without warrants or judicial orders,' the report said. 'Conditions in prisons and detention centers are harsh due to overcrowding, physical abuse, inadequate medical care, and poor ventilation.' The memo also criticizes Cairo for granting 'impunity' to its police and security forces despite reports of 'arbitrary killings' of those being arrested or in custody. And it faults el-Sissi for signing a law in May that's viewed as a crackdown on non-governmental groups, including those that advocate for better rights in Egypt. The State Department didn't say why it has declined to make the report public. After the AP obtained a copy, a State Department official said the U.S. had determined increased security cooperation with Cairo was important to U.S. national security despite 'serious concerns regarding human rights and governance in Egypt.' The official wasn't authorized to comment publicly and requested anonymity. Egypt is the second largest recipient of U.S. military aid after Israel, receiving about $1.3 billion annually. Trump has generally avoided direct criticism of el-Sissi over his country's human rights record, making no mention of it in a public statement issued after their first meeting in the Oval Office in April. ___ Reach Josh Lederman on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joshledermanAP
  • Who wins, who loses in bill aimed at upending Obamacare
    Who wins, who loses in bill aimed at upending Obamacare
    The GOP's last-ditch effort to repeal 'Obamacare' would redistribute hundreds of billions of dollars in federal financing for insurance coverage, creating winners and losers among individual Americans and states in ways not yet fully clear. Independent analysts say the latest Senate Republican bill is likely to leave more people uninsured than the Affordable Care Act, and allow states to make changes that raise costs for people with health problems or pre-existing medical conditions. After closed-door meetings Tuesday, supporters seemed confident but acknowledged they're not sure if the bill can pass. There's only a narrow window for the Senate to act under special budget rules that expire at the end of the month. The Congressional Budget Office has said it doesn't have time to complete a full analysis of the impact on coverage before the deadline. The biggest changes would start in 2020 — the next presidential election year. That's a political risk for Republicans, since health care changes often involve unforeseen problems. A key feature of the legislation from Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana would put the ACA's financing for subsidized private health insurance and Medicaid expansion into a giant pot and redistribute it among states according to new formulas. States could obtain federal waivers allowing them to modify insurance market safeguards for consumers. For example, states could let insurers charge higher premiums for older adults. The 31 states that expanded Medicaid are likely to see a funding reduction over time, as well as states, like Florida, where many residents received subsidies for private health insurance, said Larry Levitt of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. 'Every state has to start from scratch creating its own health insurance program, in some cases with reduced federal funding and in some cases with increased federal funding,' Levitt said. 'I don't think at this point anybody knows what states are going to do.' Following the framework of previous Republican bills, the new legislation would also limit overall federal financing for Medicaid, which serves more than 70 million low-income people. That feature affects the entire program, not just former President Barack Obama's expansion to cover more low-income adults. It would change the current open-ended nature of Medicaid financing, a move that prompts deep concern from hospitals, doctors, nursing homes, consumer groups, and some state officials. 'The bottom line is most states will experience a reduction in federal funding under the bill,' said Caroline Pearson of the consulting firm Avalere Health. 'States that expanded Medicaid are likely to see some of the biggest cuts.' Graham says his bill will allow states to take the initiative on health care, designing programs that work best under local conditions. 'I believe that most Republicans like the idea of state control of health care rather than Washington, D.C., control,' he said. 'We've come upon an idea that is uniquely Republican.' But Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, sees problems. 'It seems that it has many of the same flaws as the bill that we rejected previously,' said Collins, one of three GOP senators whose opposition derailed the last Republican legislation. Here's a look at some winners and losers under the bill: Winners — People who don't believe the government should require individuals to purchase a costly private service like health insurance. The bill would repeal 'Obamacare's' unpopular requirements for individuals to have coverage and for larger employers to offer coverage. The trade-off is that without such a legal requirement, more people are likely to be uninsured. And an accident or unexpected illness can make that a costly decision. Losers — People with health problems or with pre-existing medical conditions could be charged more if the state they live in obtains a waiver from current requirements that forbid insurers from charging higher premiums based on health status. States could also seek waivers from the current requirement that insurers cover 10 basic kinds of services, such as maternity and childbirth, or mental health and substance abuse treatment. Winners — Medical device manufacturers. The bill would repeal an ACA tax on the industry. But it would leave in place Obama's tax increases on upper-income individuals, a feature that may cause problems among some conservatives. Losers — States that expanded Medicaid, including 17 with Republican governors. The more generous federal match for the expansion would be phased out, and some of the money would be redistributed to states that did not expand their programs. Winners — People who use tax-sheltered health savings accounts for health care expenses. Contribution limits would be raised and consumers could use their accounts to pay insurance premiums, not just out-of-pocket costs such as copays and deductibles.
