Navy hospital apologizes for staff's 'inappropriate' photos of newborns
Close

Navy hospital apologizes for staff's 'inappropriate' photos of newborns

Navy hospital apologizes for staff's 'inappropriate' photos of newborns
Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Navy hospital apologizes for staff's 'inappropriate' photos of newborns

By: Beth Rousseau, ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  A picture of a staff members inappropriately handling a newborn at Florida’s Naval Hospital Jacksonville has gone viral, and the hospital said the staff members involved in the incident will face legal action.

>> Read more trending news

Naval Hospital Jacksonville officials said that they’re aware of a video that was posted to social media and appears to show a nurse inappropriately handling a newborn.

The hospital responded with a statement on Facebook that garnered thousands of shares. 

Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Commanding Officer sends: We are aware of a video / photo posted online. It's...

Posted by Naval Hospital Jacksonville on Monday, September 18, 2017

A photo of the incident appears to show staff inappropriately gesturing to a newborn and calling the infant “Satan.”

The photo is captioned, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans."

The hospital called the images outrageous, unacceptable and incredibly unprofessional. Naval Hospital Jacksonville released a statement that reads in part, “We have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice.”

The hospital said it is still notifying involved parties.

 

