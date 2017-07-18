Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day, and if you are a frankfurter fan there are some deals out there for you.
According to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council, the average American eats 50 hot dogs a year – 86 percent of them will be topped with mustard. So, if you are trying to keep pace on this year’s hot dog consumption, there are several chains offering deals on Wednesday and beyond.
Here’s a list of restaurants with deals on dogs.
7-Eleven: You can get a Big Bite Quarter Pound dog for $1 on Sunday.
Burger King: Participating locations are offering grilled hot dogs for 79 cents until July 31.
Dog Haus: Buy one hot dog on Wednesday at regular price and get one free.
Hot Dog on a Stick: Each customer gets a free original turkey dog on Wednesday.
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries: Get a hot dog for 99 cents on Wednesday. Limit two per customer.
Love's Travel Stop: Show this barcode and get a free hot dog at a Love's Travel Stop on Wednesday.
Philly Pretzel Factory: Get a pretzel dog for $1 each on Wednesday.
Pilot Flying J: Show the linked coupon for a free hot dog at participating Pilot travel centers from July 19 to July 26.
Sonic Drive-In: Get an All-American Dog or Chili Cheese Coney for $1 on Wednesday. Mention the offer when ordering.
Way Back Burgers: Get two dogs for $5 on Sunday.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself