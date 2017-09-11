Listen Live
National
NASA satellite video shows 10 days of Hurricane Irma in 30 seconds
VIDEO: Hurricane Irma From Space

By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hurricane Irma, once a Category 5 storm with record-breaking 185-mph winds, has killed at least 37 people in the Caribbean and at least seven in the U.S. even as it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

NASA scientists have been tracking Irma from the start and condensed 10 days of satellite imagery into 30 seconds to show Hurricane Irma’s wrath between Sept. 1 and Sept. 10.

The animation, which shows the slow-moving Irma ramp up to record speeds as it moved from the coast of Africa to Florida, also captures Hurricane Jose meandering close behind.

Satellite imagery was captured by GOES-16, a geostationary weather satellite operated by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Irma made landfall in the lower Florida Keys Sunday morning as it swamped the region then it weakened to a tropical storm on its way to Georgia. 

AP
In this geocolor GOES-16 satellite image taken Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at 22:00 UTC, the eye of Hurricane Irma moves up Florida's west coast. Hurricane Irma gave Florida a coast-to-coast pummeling with winds up to 130 mph Sunday, swamping homes and boats, knocking out power to millions and toppling massive construction cranes over the Miami skyline. (NOAA via AP)
In this geocolor GOES-16 satellite image taken Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at 22:00 UTC, the eye of Hurricane Irma moves up Florida's west coast. Hurricane Irma gave Florida a coast-to-coast pummeling with winds up to 130 mph Sunday, swamping homes and boats, knocking out power to millions and toppling massive construction cranes over the Miami skyline. (NOAA via AP)

You can see more real-time imagery from NASA-NOAA at weather.msfc.nasa.gov/sport.

News

  • Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Hurricane Irma: Live updates
    Search and rescue operations continue in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma.  >> Read more trending news Authorities worked to restore communication with the island residents and began work Monday on reopening the single highway that connects the islands to the mainland. >> Scroll down for the latest
  • MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA, other agencies cancel transit service for Irma
    MARTA canceled all of its transit services Monday with Irma set to blow through north Georgia this afternoon. Spokesman Erik Burton said it may be the first time MARTA has ever suspended both its bus and rail services for a day. Other metro Atlanta transit agencies also will shut down completely or close early Monday. And decisions about Tuesday’s service likely will come later today. “We are meeting frequently today to provide an answer about Tuesday's service,” Burton said. In addition to MARTA, the state’s Xpress bus service will not operate Monday. CobbLinc will not operate express bus service and will suspend all local bus and paratransit services at noon. Gwinnett County Transit will not operate express bus service Monday. Paratransit service will end at 1 p.m. After that time, the paratransit service will be limited to medical trips only. Gwinnett’s local bus routes will end at various times. For details, visit the county’s web site. Burton said wind gusts – not the threat of flooding – was the key factor in the decision to suspend service. He said buses and trains have specific wind thresholds beyond which they are not safe to operate, though he did not know the thresholds. Burton said the vehicles could be blown over, or – in the case of a bus – the wind could make it hard for a driver to maintain control of the vehicle. Another factor: Burton said MARTA did not want to leave any passengers stranded. Some passengers who used transit to get to work in the morning might not be able to get home if MARTA was forced to cancel service during the day. Burton noted that  Gov. Nathan Deal and Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed have both warned about the dangers of Hurricane Irma. “We have to ensure that safety remains the top priority,” he said. RELATED: Atlanta school closings for Hurricane Irma RELATED: Atlanta traffic conditions, Atlanta road conditions
  • Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    Southwest Georgians brace for Irma and ask: Why again?
    If residents here want to know about hazards of severe weather, they have plenty of examples to consider. This January, two rounds of tornadoes shredded homes and a massive mobile home park, killing four and leaving hundreds homeless. There, of course, was also 1994’s Tropical Storm Alberto, which caused flooding along the Flint River, killed 31 people in Georgia — several around this city — and unearthed hundreds of caskets, sending them floating away. On Sunday, the city joined all of southwest Georgia in awaiting Irma. It’s a rare hurricane for this landlocked portion of the state, a storm which conjures bad memories and threatens to create new ones. WATCH: Albany residents reminded of Alberto, as Irma nears HURRICANE HELP: Latest news, map and resources Officials warned Sunday of potential flooding and heavy, sustained winds that could cause lengthy delays in emergency responses, crush homes and knock out electricity. In Valdosta, which contended last year with 50 mph winds from Hurricane Hermine, leaders feared power outages could last weeks in some areas. “This will set records for us,” Lowndes County spokeswoman Paige Dukes said. In Albany, officials passed out sandbags, opened shelters and asked that everyone be off the streets by 5 p.m. Sunday. A few hours early, Clarence and Virginia Robinson, 52 and 55, lay side-by-side on cots in the Albany Civic Center, holding hands. They remember the shock and tragedy of Tropical Strom Alberto three decades ago, but it was January’s tornadoes that brought them to the shelter. “You have a tornado outside your window, it makes you think,” the husband said, draped in an American Red Cross blanket. “Something told us to come here,” said the wife. That something was actually a couple things: confusion about why their city can’t have some peace and why a hurricane is barreling toward southwest Georgia. “This ain’t real,” Clarence Robinson said. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is worried about what Irma does here, but also what it does farther up the Flint River. He saw the local consequences of heavy rains during Alberto. He remembered how the storm stalled over central Georgia, sending rain water down the river to bury Dougherty County. “We had water shooting out of manholes,” he said Sunday afternoon at Albany and Dougherty County’s joint emergency operations center. “It was something that none of us were prepared for.” Albany would be better prepared now because Alberto led to changes, including extensive improvements to drainage systems along the river, the chief said. The emergency command center also started because of Alberto, with a seat set aside for local and nearby officials so they could more efficiently coordinate their responses. Down in Valdosta, Tim Riser filled up his gas tank on the way to work Sunday. He’s a chaplain at Valdosta State Prison. His job now is to calm inmates and prison workers, who all would probably rather wait for the storm to pass with loved ones. “I’m there for morale and encouragement,” he said. Morale could need help. Valdosta’s location near the Florida border has it set to be the first large Georgia city to see Irma. Before the storm’s projected path shifted from the Atlantic Coast, Valdosta’s location also made it seem like a good place to hide from the storm. Countless Floridans fled up I-75. “The influx into the city and county is unprecedented,” said the chaplain, a 53-year-old native Valdostan. Back in Albany, people passed the time playing cards, poking at smart phones and just being together. They tried to stay positive. The biggest fear for Denise Derosia was if her trailer will be there when she gets back home. “The hardest part is waiting,” she said, while playing a card game called Hand and Foot with her family at a table in the civic center. “There’s no way of knowing how bad this is gonna be.” She and her husband had no interest in finding out in a mobile home. “They tend to get destroyed,” Douglas Derosia said. “It’s the life of the mobile home.” Neko Green knows about that life. Back in January, she stared in disbelief at her mangled trailer in the Big Pines Estates mobile home park in Albany. “It ain’t nothing left,” she said in disbelief as she looked at the remains of her 7-year-old son’s bedroom. It took her and husband Adrian Green weeks to get their family of five on steady footing after the tornado. Now, they’re worried their apartment, a first-floor unit, will flood. They didn’t know their area was prone to flooding until Irma was already on the way. Concerned as they are, they felt resigned to fate. “We just gotta pray,” Neko Green said as her family prepared for a long night.
    NASA satellite video shows 10 days of Hurricane Irma in 30 seconds
    Hurricane Irma, once a Category 5 storm with record-breaking 185-mph winds, has killed at least 37 people in the Caribbean and at least seven in the U.S. even as it was downgraded to a tropical storm. >> Read more trending news NASA scientists have been tracking Irma from the start and condensed 10 days of satellite imagery into 30 seconds to show Hurricane Irma’s wrath between Sept. 1 and Sept. 10. The animation, which shows the slow-moving Irma ramp up to record speeds as it moved from the coast of Africa to Florida, also captures Hurricane Jose meandering close behind. Satellite imagery was captured by GOES-16, a geostationary weather satellite operated by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Irma made landfall in the lower Florida Keys Sunday morning as it swamped the region then it weakened to a tropical storm on its way to Georgia.  You can see more real-time imagery from NASA-NOAA at weather.msfc.nasa.gov/sport.
  • Irma leaves about 1.5 million customers without power
    Irma leaves about 1.5 million customers without power
    As Tropical Storm Irma moves through north Georgia, its wrath will be felt for days to come, as 1.5 million customers of Georgia Power and Georgia EMC are without electricity because of the storm. Georgia Power told Channel 2’s Richard Belcher that the utility company opened up its storm center Sunday morning to prepare for Irma’s arrival. We'll have the latest on Irma's impact here in Georgia, as well as power crews' progress restoring power, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 10 p.m. The power company said they know people are eager to have their power turned back on, and they are working as fast as they can to restore power to customers. TROPICAL STORM IRMA STORIES: Tropical Storm Irma: Minute-by-minute Here is the damage Tropical Storm Irma has caused in Georgia 55-year-old man killed when tree falls on home Schools, businesses close as Tropical Storm Irma moves through PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Irma leaves trail of damage in Georgia “Patience, please. We know it’s always inconvenient when you don’t have your power but this is a significant weather event, a lot of damage out there statewide, widespread damage we’re seeing. We appreciate their patience,” said John Kraft, with Georgia Power. Georgia Power said more than half of its customer base was without power Monday evening. Kraft said the company had about 5,500 crews in the state or on the way, which would fan out across the state to respond to outages as Irma continued to bring high winds and rain.
  • With short term increase, nation’s debt tops $20 trillion for first time
    With short term increase, nation’s debt tops $20 trillion for first time
    After President Donald Trump signed legislation on Friday to allow for an increase in the nation’s debt limit, the Treasury Department reported on Monday that new numbers showed the public debt going over $20.1 trillion, jumping by $317 billion. “What a travesty,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), one of a number of Republicans who expressed dismay at last week’s deal by Mr. Trump to fund $15.3 billion in relief aid for Hurricane Harvey, but not add any spending restraints on to the new debt limit increase. “I hope the $20 trillion mark is the point at which we say enough is enough and take steps to save future generations from massive debt,” said Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN). We can do better,” said Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC), the head of the Republican Study Committee in Congress. “Before Congress agrees to increase the debt limit again, it is imperative we pass new laws that will change this disturbing trend instead of ignoring the root cause of our nation’s debt problems,” Walker added. But despite the cry for action, GOP lawmakers have made little headway in agreeing on how to scale back on spending, even as they decry budget deficits which keep sending that debt higher. “This mark serves as an important reminder of the nation’s unsustainable rising national debt,” said the watchdog group Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. $20 trillion. That's nothing to brag about. https://t.co/2BigA3MFF4 — Maya MacGuineas (@MayaMacGuineas) September 11, 2017 After trending down for several years, the yearly deficit has ticked back up the last two years, and is expected to be back over $600 billion this year. It’s not that Congress has been regularly increasing spending – on the contrary, discretionary spending has basically been flat since a big budget deal that was struck in 2011. But what keeps going up are the mandatory spending programs, like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid – but instituting major changes to those programs has proven politically unpopular in the past, along with efforts for major cuts in the regular budget worked on by Congress each year.
Jamie Dupree

