NAACP issues first ever travel advisory for a state in the U.S.
NAACP issues first ever travel advisory for a state in the U.S.
Photo Credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
(Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

By: Rare.u and Palm Beach Post

Missouri is gaining national attention after the NAACP issued a travel advisory, the first time the organization has done so for a state.

The advisory, issued in June, warns people to use extreme caution in the state due to the risk of unnecessary search seizure and potential arrest.

Missouri passed what the organization is referring to as “The Jim Crow” bill and several recent instances of police brutality.

“The advisory is for people to be aware, and warn their families and friends and co-workers of what could happen in Missouri,” Rod Chapel, president of the Missouri chapter of the NAACP told the Kansas City Star.

He added: “People need to be ready, whether it’s bringing bail money with them, or letting relatives know they are traveling through the state.”

“You have violations of civil rights that are happening to people. They’re being pulled over because of their skin color, they’re being beaten up or killed,” Chapel said. “We are hearing complaints at a rate we haven’t heard before.”

The advisory discusses recent incidents, including the death of Tory Sanders, who died in a jail cell after running out of gas in Mississippi County, Missouri, and a hot glue gun attack on African-American teens in St. Louis.

The advisory points to “The Jim Crow” bill which will go into effect on Aug. 28 and will force individuals to prove that race, gender or religion are “motivating” factors for the discrimination not just “contributing,” according to CBS News.

  • WSB-TV Athlete of the Week
    WSB-TV Athlete of the Week
  • Prosecutors say gang retaliation claiming lives of innocent people
    Prosecutors say gang retaliation claiming lives of innocent people
    Three young men are on trial in a mistaken identity murder, and prosecutors say the case is part of a bigger problem of gang violence and retaliation. Darius Bottoms, 18, was shot and killed in June 2014 as he drove his car on Legacy Drive in southwest Atlanta. He was the nephew of Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms. The investigation revealed the victim was mistaken as a rival gang member. Rashad Barber, 18, Ryan Bowdery, 23, and David Dajunta Wallace, 22, were indicted on charges including murder, aggravated assault and participation in criminal street gang activity. We’re talking to prosecutors about the growing trend of “retaliation violence” that’s claiming the lives of innocent people, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.  
  • Interior won't change Montana monument designation
    Interior won't change Montana monument designation
    Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (ZIN'-kee) says he will not recommend changes to Montana's Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument as he continues to review national monuments for possible elimination or reduction. Zinke says the monument is one of the only free-flowing areas of the Missouri that remains as explorers Lewis and Clark saw it more than 200 years ago. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock had asked Zinke to keep the Breaks monument unchanged as he reviews 27 national monuments designated by previous presidents. President Donald Trump ordered the review, calling many monument designations land grabs by the federal government. Monument designations protect federal land from energy development and other activities. The Montana monument is the fourth Zinke has removed from his review ahead of a final report due later this month.
  • Nissan workers in Mississippi vote on whether to unionize
    Nissan workers in Mississippi vote on whether to unionize
    The 3,700 employees at Nissan's factory in Mississippi have been shown anti-union videos on the job. For weeks now, they've been lobbied by their supervisors, lectured to by politicians and been visited at home by union organizers. They've seen the rallies, pickets, yard signs and television ads. On Wednesday, they even got robocalls from former Vice President Joe Biden. Now it's up to them to decide whether they want to join the United Auto Workers. Voting opens before dawn Thursday at Nissan Motor Co.'s sprawling campus in central Mississippi. The National Labor Relations Board will close the polls at 7 p.m. Friday, and then announce whether the UAW has managed, for the first time, to fully organize a foreign-owned auto plant in the southern United States. So far, only maintenance workers at a Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, have been persuaded to join the UAW. But worldwide, the only Nissan factories without unions are the Canton plant and two plants in Tennessee. It's not an overstatement to say the world is watching — French politicians have been involved, and crowding into a sweaty union meeting Tuesday night were actor Danny Glover, a Brazilian unionist and a Japanese journalist. About 6,400 people work for Nissan and its suppliers in Canton, where Frontier and Titan pickups, Murano SUVs and NV vans are assembled. But only direct employees can vote. Excluded are managers, engineers, clerical workers, guards, and hundreds of contract laborers who do the exact same work on the factory floor. Union supporters say the UAW can prevent arbitrary treatment by managers and empower workers to bargain for better pay, working conditions and safety protections. They point to a worker in Mississippi who lost several fingers on an assembly line, and another in Tennessee who was killed on the job. 'By voting yes, you will send a message that Mississippi workers deserve better,' Biden told them in his recorded call. 'You will send a message that you do not yield to threats and intimidation.' Foreign automakers came to these states in part to avoid unions and keep wages low. Mississippi, for its part, granted the Japanese-based company subsidies and tax breaks that could be worth more than $1 billion over 30 years. As Senate Majority Leader, Mississippi Republican Trent Lott promised that Nissan would 'revolutionize' the state's economy, and Mississippi's business and political leaders still mostly line up against the union. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant calls UAW supporters 'socialists.' 'I don't think we need a union to come in there and tell us how to make a better automobile,' Bryant said during a speech last week. 'They can get back on the Bernie Sanders bus and go back to New York, and I'll pay their way.' The independent senator from Vermont and many of Mississippi's African-American politicians back the UAW, which spent years cultivating ministers and other local leaders. With the Canton plant's majority African American workforce in mind, the union has promoted historic ties between the labor and civil rights movements. In response, Nissan has saturated local television with campaign-style ads and posted 'vote no' signs along roads for miles around. 'It's kind of brutal, the constant bombardment of 'The UAW is the most terrible thing ever,'' said union supporter Earnest Whitfield, who works with machines that stamp steel into parts for the cars and trucks. UAW Secretary-Treasurer Gary Casteel accuses Nissan of breaking federal labor law by pressuring workers to vote 'no,' and the NLRB has alleged eight violations of federal law. Rodney Francis, the plant's human resources director, told The Associated Press Monday that Nissan is merely trying to dispel the union's 'false promises.' It's illegal for managers to threaten layoffs ahead of a union election. Nissan has turned the argument around, blaming the UAW for the troubles of General Motors, Ford and Chrysler over the years. 'Look at the UAW's record on strikes and plant closing and layoffs,' Francis said. 'Unions make the company less able to be flexible and to meet the market demand.' Bo Green, a Nissan worker who opposes the union, sees the plant closing if the UAW gets in. He says three relatives lost jobs when GM closed its plant in Shreveport, Louisiana, but Nissan has never laid off a direct employee. 'You've got one company that's doing good. They don't got the UAW,' said Green. 'You've got another company that's doing poorly. They've got the UAW.' Analysts say Nissan won't likely abandon a $3.3 billion investment in the plant, which has an annual capacity of 450,000 vehicles, about 8 percent of Nissan's worldwide production. And union supporters say management is to blame for the historic downturns of the Detroit Three. 'All of a sudden, if we have a union, is management going to stop managing the way they have in the past?' Whitfield asked. ___ Follow Jeff Amy at: http://twitter.com/jeffamy; read his work at https://www.apnews.com/search/Jeff_Amy
  • Search is on for group of men seen on video dragging an officer, police say
    Search is on for group of men seen on video dragging an officer, police say
    Police are looking through surveillance video to track down a group of men seen dragging an officer on the road. Body camera footage appears to shows a Conyers officer being dragged along the road as he holds onto a passenger in a truck. The man was running from three officers Tuesday, police say. Authorities say it all started when one of the men went into a pharmacy. What employees noticed that helped them tip off authorities, on Channel 2 Action News at  5 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Chick-fil-A restaurant trashed during argument Explosion rocks Minneapolis school, causes partial collapse Couple ordered to pay photographer $1 million after dispute over $125 The officer is expected to be okay. We're told he has some scraps and bruises but police want to find the men involved. If you have any tips, contact Crime stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.
  • Trump's talk of complimentary phone calls not true
    Trump's talk of complimentary phone calls not true
    The White House on Wednesday said compliments that President Donald Trump described receiving from the Mexican president and the Boy Scouts of America happened — just not on the phone, as Trump claimed. 'I wouldn't say it was a lie. That's a pretty bold accusation,' White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters. 'The conversations took place, they just simply didn't take place over a phone call ... he had them in person.' Sanders was responding to questions about a statement from the Mexican government denying what Trump described as a recent phone call with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. Trump said earlier this week that Pena Nieto called him to praise his immigration policies. 'As you know, the border was a tremendous problem and they're close to 80 percent stoppage. Even the president of Mexico called me: They said their southern border, very few people are coming because they know they're not going to get through our border, which is the ultimate compliment,' Trump said Monday. Sanders said Trump had been 'referencing a conversation that they had had at the G-20 summit where they specifically talked about the issues that he referenced.' Meanwhile, the Boy Scouts denied Wednesday that the head of the youth organization called Trump to shower praise on his politically aggressive speech to its national jamboree in West Virginia. President Randall Stephenson and Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh later apologized to members of the scouting community who were offended by Trump's political rhetoric. Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview last week, 'I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful.' Politico published the transcript of the interview Tuesday. Sanders said the president was making reference to 'multiple members of the Boy Scout leadership' who 'congratulated him, praised him and offered quite powerful compliments following his speech.' But she acknowledged no member of the leadership called the president.
