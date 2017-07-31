Listen Live
Myrtle Beach water gave me flesh-eating bacteria, NC woman says
Myrtle Beach water gave me flesh-eating bacteria, NC woman says

Myrtle Beach water gave me flesh-eating bacteria, NC woman says
Photo Credit: City of Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is a popular vacation destination, but the family of a North Carolina woman claims the grandmother contracted flesh-eating bacteria while wading in the ocean there last week.

Myrtle Beach water gave me flesh-eating bacteria, NC woman says

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The family of a North Carolina woman believes she contracted the deadly flesh-eating bacteria after swimming in the waters off Myrtle Beach, a popular vacation destination in South Carolina.

On Facebook on Sunday, Marsha Barnes Beal asked users to prayer for her mother, Bonita Fetterman.

“She came in contact with a life-threatening flesh-eating bacteria after putting her feet in the water at Myrtle Beach,” Beal posted.

“Surgery is the only option until it is completely cut away from her leg, with the hopes of it not spreading,” she said.

A photo with the post shows a painfully discolored and infected leg, and the victim on a gurney in the hospital.

The city of Myrtle Beach didn’t know much more and could not say whether Fetterman contracted the illness at the beach.

“The city has been unable to confirm the location or date of any such incident. At this point, all we have is a Facebook post, with no confirmation,” city officials said in a Facebook post of their own.

“Our ocean water quality is tested twice weekly, with excellent results. If we can determine where such contact may have occurred, we can order additional water quality tests to determine whether any connection exists,” the post said.

Fetterman’s family was vacationing in Myrtle Beach last week when Fetterman cut her leg on a chair on their hotel balcony, the victim’s granddaughter told WMBF News, but the cut reportedly wasn’t serious enough to require medical attention.

Fetterman spent time in the water after receiving the cut, according to WMBF, and by Saturday she had a full-blown case of flesh-eating bacteria.

Marsha Barnes Beal said her mother was in stable condition Sunday in the intensive care unit after she was airlifted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

 

News

  • Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    A Gwinnett County couple is accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different north Georgia counties, stealing dozens of guns from cars. The pair is now in custody as police try to figure out how they could hit so many fire stations in such a short period of time. 'We believe one of the main things the suspects were looking for were firearms,' Cobb County's police chief, Mike Register, said. Register says their suspects believed firefighters likely kept firearms in their cars and that's what they were looking for during their five-month-long crime spree. 'But what happened to the 40 guns now missing?' Channel 2's Ross Cavitt asked. 'That's still an ongoing portion of the case,' Register said. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Investigators say good old-fashioned police work combined with new technologies helped lead to the Gwinnett County couple. As far as they know, neither Elijah Ross nor Ayana Forest had any connections to firefighters, but the two made firefighters' jobs that much more difficult. 'Very discouraging for them, you know,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. 'They are out doing their job serving the citizens and trying to protect them the best they can, only to find out they return from a call or wake up in the morning to find their cars have been broken into and their personal items stolen,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. Police allege the couple hit 44 locations in 17 counties, breaking into more than 160 cars. 'Although they won't say how many, if any, of the guns they have recovered, they believe they were destined for the black market,' Maj. Jeff Adcock said.
  • Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    The former coach of a Gwinnett County high school student who drowned in the Chattahoochee river on Sunday told Channel 2's Tony Thomas he cannot believe he is gone. Teenagers who knew Mountain View High School student Perez Tamfu, 17, were back jumping off Settles Bridge Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the soccer player drowned in the Chattahoochee. 'I think that's one thing that is really affecting everybody, just the loss of not just a teammate, but a friend as well,' former coach Shane Pulliam said. Pulliam was Tamfu's soccer coach until just a month ago. He got word of the accident shortly after it happened. TRENDING STORIES: Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife', police say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Police search for escaped inmate out of Atlanta 'He made good grades, and he worked hard,' Pulliam said. 'Always had a smile on his face. Always made everyone laugh. Just had a big heart.' Gwinnett firefighters say Tamfu and other Mountain View teammates were jumping off the bridge Sunday night when Tamfu got into trouble in the 50-degree water. Several people tried to save him. 'We've learned since then several of his friends tried to perform a rescue (but) he went back underwater after being combative as they described and did not resurface,' Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. Officials said Tamfu was not wearing a life jacket. Tamfu is the second Gwinnett high school soccer player to die in the past few days . Parkview's Michael Jones died from medical issues while at club soccer practice.
  • Trump dictated son’s statement on 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer, report says
    Trump dictated son’s statement on 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer, report says
    President Trump was named as the author of his son’s “misleading statement” on a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election, according to a report by the Washington Post on Monday evening. The report says Trump dictated a statement for Donald Trump Jr. while on Air Force One, flying home from the G-20 summit in Germany on July 8, 2017. Some of the president’s advisors expressed concern that the president’s involvement in his son’s response to news about the meeting “could place him and some members of his inner circle in legal jeopardy,” according to the report. The president’s personal attorney responded to questions regarding the story with one sentence, characterizing the report as meaningless and inaccurate.
  • Mother: Daughter died because she didn't have enough money
    Mother: Daughter died because she didn't have enough money
    Spelman College graduate Princess Yates was killed in a car crash in Liberia on July 21. Her mother says her life could have been saved, but doctors there wouldn't treat her because she had no money on her. 'I don't know how I'm going to go on because she was my promising daughter, a very smart and intelligent young woman,' mother Oretha Yates told Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes. Princess graduated in 2017 with dual degrees, engineering and environmental science. Her mother said she planned on getting a doctoral degree in Atlanta as well. 'That's the kind of person she was, had a big heart and wanted the best out of life,' Yates said. Princess was in Monrovia, Liberia celebrating her grandmothers 90th birthday. Now her family is planning her funeral. TRENDING STORIES: Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife', police say Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director Mother drives up to fatal crash scene unaware victim was her teenage son 'Princess didn't make it and I'm like, 'She's not supposed to be out. She's supposed to be at her grandmother's house. What are you guys telling me?'' Yates told Fernandes. Then she said she got another phone call saying doctors at JFK Hospital wouldn't treat her daughter, simply because she had no cash on her when she was rushed to the facility. 'If I gave you money now, can you give her life back? Can't you just save the life and we talk about money later? Give her a chance to fight. She was not given the opportunity to fight,' Yates said. Princess' family has set up a fund to help pay to have her body brought back home for her funeral.
  • White House says Trump has no plans to shift cabinet members
    White House says Trump has no plans to shift cabinet members
    Simmering tensions between President Donald Trump and his attorney general appear to be cooling down. The White House said Monday that Trump has '100 percent' confidence in his Cabinet, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Trump has publicly belittled Sessions in in recent weeks, calling him 'weak' and 'beleaguered' in retaliation for Sessions' decision to step aside from the federal investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and potential ties between Trump campaign aides and Russian officials. Asked about reports that Trump was considering moving Sessions to the Department of Homeland Security, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders was clear. 'There are no conversations about any Cabinet members moving in any capacity,' she said, adding that Trump 'has 100 percent confidence in all members of his Cabinet.' The former DHS secretary, John Kelly, was sworn in Monday as Trump's new chief of staff. Sessions was one of Trump's earliest supporters, and the two bonded over their shared commitment to cracking down on illegal immigration. Sessions told The Associated Press last week that it hadn't 'been my best week for my relationship with the president.' 'But I believe with great confidence that I understand what's needed in the Department of Justice and what President Trump wants. I share his agenda,' he said. Sessions traveled to the White House on Monday to participate in first full cabinet meeting under Kelly's tenure. It was one of several visits he's paid in recent weeks.
  • Rescue group believes verdict in 'Urban Cowboy' case puts animals in danger
    Rescue group believes verdict in 'Urban Cowboy' case puts animals in danger
    The organizations that have frequently rehabilitated animals from a South Fulton County property believe a recent verdict is forcing them to return the animals to an unsafe environment. 'We can't break the law,' said Candace Taylor with Georgia Draft Horse Rehabilitation in Ball Ground. 'We have to do what we are lawfully asked to do, whether we think it is ethically right or not.' Taylor and others are speaking out after Channel 2 Action News aired an interview with the animals' owner on Friday. Brandon Fulton, better known as the 'Urban Cowboy,' was found not guilty on 11 of 12 animal cruelty charges. The verdict came down earlier this month, and stem from allegations of improper access to food and water and tethering horses with barbed wire, among other abuse. The animals -- 10 horses, a donkey and a calf -- were seized in April. Given the verdict, Fulton says he should not have to pay Fulton County tens of thousands of dollars to get his animals back. But owners of three rescue organizations tapped by Fulton County to care for the animals told Channel 2's Nicole Carr there were several flaws in the case, including a canine veterinarian weighing in on the condition of horses, a donkey and a cow. 'There was not a prepared witness list that occurred the morning of the case,' said Cynthia Heaton, owner of the Trinity Horse Rescue in Acworth. 'We didn't feel that the judge heard from an equine professional or an equine veterinarian.' RELATED STORIES: Man found not guilty of animal cruelty fights to get horses back Man charged after dead, starving horses found at farm Man accused of abusing horses says he's 'no animal killer' Man arrested for having dead horses on property faces new charge Man charged after horses found with no food, water 'Not to undermine anyone's expertise. They just don't have the species-specific training,' Taylor added. Heaton and Taylor said they wanted an opportunity to testify about the care they'd provided the animals for more than 80 days. 'They had untreated wounds, bacteria infections on the skin,' said Heaton. 'Two of the horses we took in had infections covering about 70 percent of their body.' A calf's condition led to one conviction in the case. Taylor said it was in a trailer covered with feces, but the sentence will only require Fulton to pay a fee in order to get the animal back. 'For me to have to take the animal, that actually did have a cruelty conviction on him, for me to take him in, bring him back to health, rehabilitate and protect him…. For me to be told that I have to send him right back to that is very frustrating,' she said. The rescuers said they also wanted to dispel rumors they were selling Fulton's horses. Any fee to return the animals would be to compensate them for rehabilitation care, they said. They said that fee is much lower than what Fulton claims, and remains undetermined by the county. They fear returning the animals will lead to another call to rehabilitate. 'Growing with these animals, becoming attached to them, getting them through this and then putting them back … I don't think I could do that again,' said Taylor. A SECOND, MORE SERIOUS CASE The rescuers will likely be called on to testify in a separate felony animal-abuse case that landed Fulton in jail last year. The case is still working its way through Superior Court, but on Friday, Fulton told Carr there was no evidence that horse remains belonged to his animals. He said all his animals were accounted for when he got out of jail, and denied starving other horses. Fulton bought the property four months before the July 2016 raid, and pointed out stellar inspection records dated in the weeks leading up to that raid. The rescue organizations continue to care for the horses seized in that case, but say they could not share photos of the animals' conditions at the time of the raid. That's because the case is pending, they said. 'I don't believe he's a malicious person,' Heaton said of Fulton. 'But I do believe there's a lack of education there to provide proper care.
