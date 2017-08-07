Must see: Baby and pup share hilarious bond

A 6-month-old boy has proven a dog truly is a man’s best friend.
In a now-viral video, Jace Harold is seen hysterically laughing as the family’s pup, Nash, entertains him.
His mother, Kassie Sullins, said Jace “absolutely loves” all the family’s four dogs. She said, “He giggles whenever any of them lick him, sneeze, bark, or even growl.”
Sullins said they didn’t realize at first how much Jace loved the pups.
One day, their Chihuahua, Beans, started growling at the other dogs. When Jace heard the noise, he instantly “went crazy with giggles.”
She said she’s confident the dogs are aware their behavior entertains the baby. And when they’re not busy making him laugh, they snuggle with Jace.
