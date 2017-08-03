Listen Live
cloudy-day
76°
H 84
L 70

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
76°
Chance of T-showers
H 84° L 70°
  • cloudy-day
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Chance of T-showers. H 84° L 70°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    84°
    Today
    Chance of T-showers. H 84° L 70°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 85° L 71°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Muslim Americans are more accepting of homosexuality than white evangelicals, Pew research says
Close

Muslim Americans are more accepting of homosexuality than white evangelicals, Pew research says

Muslim Americans are more accepting of homosexuality than white evangelicals, Pew research says
Photo Credit: Luca_Boveri/Getty Images
San Francisco, CA, USA - June 24, 2016: People at the Transmarch in San Francisco.

Muslim Americans are more accepting of homosexuality than white evangelicals, Pew research says

By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ten years ago, only 27 percent of Muslims in the United States said homosexuality should be accepted by society, and 61 percent said same-sex relationships should be discouraged.

>> Read more trending news 

But according to a Pew Research Center report released last week, the majority of Muslim Americans today -- 52 percent -- are now accepting of homosexuality, following a trend found in other American faith groups.

Even the Muslims who said religion is “very important” in their lives have become 28 points more accepting since 2007.

Compared to other American faith groups, Muslim Americans are more accepting of homosexuality than white evangelicals (34 percent) and black Protestants (50 percent), but are not as accepting as white mainline Protestants (76 percent) and Catholics (66 percent).

» RELATED: Muslims in America, by the numbers 

Young Muslim Americans (Muslim millennials) also tend to be more accepting of homosexuality. Between 2007 and 2017, the percentage of Muslim millennials in America that said homosexuality should be accepted by society jumped from 33 percent to 60 percent.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
Close

Muslim women

Photo Credit: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

The Pew report, which includes data from more than 1,000 adult U.S. Muslims, also found the majority of Muslim Americans continue to identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party (66 percent) and 39 percent describe themselves as politically moderate.

» RELATED: 5 inspiring quotes from iconic Muslim women to celebrate #MuslimWomensDay 

Forty-four percent of Muslims eligible to vote cast ballots in last year's presidential election, compared to 37 percent in 2007. Those numbers on Muslim voting are compared to 60 percent of eligible voters overall who cast ballots in 2016.

Muslims overwhelmingly backed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who drew 78 percent of their vote, compared to 8 percent for Trump.

» RELATED: Mahershala Ali makes history as first Muslim to win an Academy Award 

Alarmed by the anti-Muslim rhetoric during the 2016 campaign, Muslim American leaders made an unprecedented push to register voters in mosques and at community events, leading to higher overall turnout.

Pew researchers estimate the number of U.S. Muslims has been growing by 100,000 each year, reaching 3.35 million, or 1 percent of the American population.

» RELATED: Georgia did not ‘ban Muslim culture,’ as fake-news websites claimed 

By 2050, they estimate Islam will supplant Judaism as the second-most popular religion in the U.S., with Muslims making up 2.1 percent of the future population.

Just over half of U.S. Muslims identify as Sunni, while 16 percent identify as Shiite. Nearly six in 10 adult American Muslims were born outside the U.S.

The largest share of immigrants come from South Asian countries such as Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, while others have come from Iraq, Iran, sub-Saharan Africa and Europe.

» RELATED: Photos of famous Muslim Americans

American-born blacks make up about 13 percent of all Muslims in America, but their share is shrinking. Overall, eight in 10 are U.S. citizens, according to the survey.

Eight in 10 American Muslims also said they were concerned about Islamic extremism, and more than 70 percent said they were very or somewhat concerned about Islamic extremism in the U.S.

However, three of 10 said that most of those arrested recently on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack had been tricked by law enforcement authorities and did not represent a real threat.

Read the full Pew Research Center report at Pewforum.org.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Mother of Chicago stabbing victim asks for privacy
    Mother of Chicago stabbing victim asks for privacy
    The mother of a Chicago stabbing victim said Thursday that the family does not know the Northwestern University professor or the University of Oxford employee that police are searching for in the slaying, and she asked for privacy as relatives grieve. Charlotte Cornell, the mother of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, issued a statement to The Associated Press as police said the search for Wyndham Lathem, 42, and Andrew Warren, 56, in the slaying had narrowed. Police have not released a possible motive or said how they linked the suspects to the killing. Cornell's statement said: 'Our Family is deeply saddened by the death of our son. It is our hope that the person or persons responsible for his death are brought to justice. We are asking that you allow our family to process and grieve this tragedy privately. We are asking all media outlets to not contact our family, friends or associates. When we have had sufficient time to mourn our child's passing, we will release a more in depth statement if we believe it is appropriate to do so.' In a brief telephone interview, Cornell said the family in Michigan — where Cornell-Duranleau was born and raised before moving to Chicago — doesn't know the suspects. She declined to say whether she or other family members had ever heard of them before her son was killed because the two suspects 'are at large and there's an ongoing investigation.' She said she hoped her written statement would provide some relief for relatives who have been inundated with calls from reporters around the world. 'Maybe this (statement) can calm things down for my kids, our parents,' she said. 'We are asking that we have a little space during this time.' Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday that investigators believe they know where Lathem and Warren are or are heading, but he declined to elaborate. 'The search has intensified and has narrowed,' he said. A judge issued first-degree murder warrants for the two men on Monday, four days after Cornell-Duranleau was found stabbed to death inside an apartment where Lathem lives in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Guglielmi said surveillance video shows the two men leaving the building the night of the slaying.
  • 4 sanctuary cities facing loss of crime-fighting assistance
    4 sanctuary cities facing loss of crime-fighting assistance
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions moved Thursday to again punish so-called sanctuary cities, this time threatening to deny federal crime-fighting resources to four cities beset by violence if they don't step up efforts to help detain and deport people living in the country illegally. The Justice Department sent letters to cities struggling with gun violence, telling them they will be ineligible for a new program that aims to root out drug trafficking and gang crime unless they give federal immigration authorities access to jails and provide advance notice before releasing someone in custody who is wanted on immigration violations. The cities — Baltimore, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Stockton and San Bernardino in California — all expressed interest in the Justice Department's new Public Safety Partnership, which enlists federal agents, analysts and technology to help communities find solutions to crime. 'By taking simple, common-sense considerations into account, we are encouraging every jurisdiction in this country to cooperate with federal law enforcement,' Sessions said in a statement that accompanied the letters. 'That will ultimately make all of us safer — especially law enforcement on our streets.' In the letters, the department asked the four prospective cities' police departments to show proof of their compliance by Aug. 18. The threat marks Sessions' latest effort to force local authorities to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, part of a push to reduce crime he believes is linked to illegal immigration. Sessions has pledged to make fighting street crime the Justice Department's top priority, but the strategy is putting him at odds with some city leaders, who say the best way to fight crime and build community trust is to keep local police out of federal immigration matters. Sessions last week told jurisdictions they need to meet the same conditions or lose out on millions of dollars from a separate program that aims to send grant money to support law enforcement. That move made some local officials more defiant. The Justice Department in June tapped 12 cities to receive aid through the Public Safety Partnership, and officials said the four cities that were sent the letters had expressed interest in the next chance at participating. Cities were chosen based on higher-than-average rates of violence and willingness to receive the help and training. Cities that want to be involved going forward will have to show they allow unfettered communication between police and federal immigration authorities, give agents access to jails in order to question immigrants, and provide them 48-hours' notice when someone in the country illegally is about to be released.
  • Opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium delayed; Atlanta United matches impacted
    Opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium delayed; Atlanta United matches impacted
    The state-of-the-art Mercedes-Benz Stadium will not debut on July 30 with the Atlanta United match as originally planned. The MBS will instead open in late August with two NFL preseason games. Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Group, announced the revised timeline on Tuesday. In all, three Atlanta United home matches have been impacted by the new schedule. The first public event at the MBS is now scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the Atlanta Falcons host the Arizona Cardinals. TRENDING STORIES: Voting equipment stolen days before Georgia special election Cleveland Facebook murder suspect found dead 'Heroic' witnesses tried to save 5-year-old killed at popular Atlanta restaurant The Falcons will then host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, Aug. 31. “We’ve worked very hard over the last few weeks to find any possible avenue to meet the July 30 timeline, but have not been able to do so,” Cannon said. “Our construction partners have now worked through re-sequencing the remaining work and are very confident we’ll be ready for live events beginning with the Falcons game on Aug. 26.” The NFL regular season schedule has not been announced, but Cannon says all Falcons home games will be scheduled for the MBS. ATLANTA UNITED IMPACT Atlanta United’s match scheduled for July 30 at the MBS will now be played at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, July 29, at 5 p.m. Season ticket holders will be reimbursed for this game. The team has played each of its home games this season before sold-out crowds at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Atlanta United’s scheduled matches with Minnesota United on Aug. 13 and the LA Galaxy on Aug. 19 are being rescheduled for later dates at the MBS. The dates have not been determined. Atlanta United’s contract with Bobby Dodd Stadium runs through July 31. No changes have been made to Atlanta United’s scheduled home match with FC Dallas on Sept. 9 at the MBS. Atlanta United fans that have questions or concerns, CLICK HERE, or contact a member of your service team at tickets@atlutd.com. “I would encourage our fans to reach out to us directly,” Cannon said. COLLEGE FOOTBALL IMPACT No changes have been made to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic games scheduled over Labor Day weekend. “There are no changes to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic,” Cannon said. Florida State and Alabama are scheduled to play at the MBS on Sept. 2. Georgia Tech and Tennessee are scheduled for Sept. 4. CONSTRUCTION Cannon addressed rumors and speculation about the retractable roof. “No concerns about the operability of the roof have ever been expressed to us by the design or construction teams,” Cannon said. “It is a complex, original design that is going to be spectacular and operate as designed. That’s the bottom line.” On a Tuesday morning news conference call, Cannon called the project exciting, but complex. “The reason for a revised timeline is quite simple: normal surveying and analysis of the roof structure, as well as steelwork in the roof, have both taken longer than planned,” Cannon said. “Those two things have had a cascading effect on overall workflows related to the roof and that is the reason for the new timeline.” GEORGIA DOME Cannon said that decommissioning of the Georgia Dome has been put on hold until certainty of receiving a certificate of occupancy that will allow events in the MBS is achieved. No more events are planned or are expected in the Georgia Dome, according to Cannon. “We don’t expect to use the Georgia Dome whatsoever,” Cannon said on Tuesday’s news conference call. Holding off the decommissioning process is “an extraordinarily conservative approach being taken because there is nothing to gain in the overall timeline by expediting demolition.” The decommissioning process is expected to resume in late June and a future date for demolition has not been determined. ABOUT MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM Upon its completion, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be a world-class sports and entertainment facility in downtown Atlanta, and home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United. The multi-purpose stadium will host major sports and entertainment events, including the Super Bowl in 2019, the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2020, and the 2018 College Football Playoff Championship game. 
  • Muslim Americans are more accepting of homosexuality than white evangelicals, Pew research says
    Muslim Americans are more accepting of homosexuality than white evangelicals, Pew research says
    Ten years ago, only 27 percent of Muslims in the United States said homosexuality should be accepted by society, and 61 percent said same-sex relationships should be discouraged. >> Read more trending news  But according to a Pew Research Center report released last week, the majority of Muslim Americans today -- 52 percent -- are now accepting of homosexuality, following a trend found in other American faith groups. Even the Muslims who said religion is “very important” in their lives have become 28 points more accepting since 2007. Compared to other American faith groups, Muslim Americans are more accepting of homosexuality than white evangelicals (34 percent) and black Protestants (50 percent), but are not as accepting as white mainline Protestants (76 percent) and Catholics (66 percent). » RELATED: Muslims in America, by the numbers  Young Muslim Americans (Muslim millennials) also tend to be more accepting of homosexuality. Between 2007 and 2017, the percentage of Muslim millennials in America that said homosexuality should be accepted by society jumped from 33 percent to 60 percent. The Pew report, which includes data from more than 1,000 adult U.S. Muslims, also found the majority of Muslim Americans continue to identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party (66 percent) and 39 percent describe themselves as politically moderate. » RELATED: 5 inspiring quotes from iconic Muslim women to celebrate #MuslimWomensDay  Forty-four percent of Muslims eligible to vote cast ballots in last year's presidential election, compared to 37 percent in 2007. Those numbers on Muslim voting are compared to 60 percent of eligible voters overall who cast ballots in 2016. Muslims overwhelmingly backed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who drew 78 percent of their vote, compared to 8 percent for Trump. » RELATED: Mahershala Ali makes history as first Muslim to win an Academy Award  Alarmed by the anti-Muslim rhetoric during the 2016 campaign, Muslim American leaders made an unprecedented push to register voters in mosques and at community events, leading to higher overall turnout. Pew researchers estimate the number of U.S. Muslims has been growing by 100,000 each year, reaching 3.35 million, or 1 percent of the American population. » RELATED: Georgia did not ‘ban Muslim culture,’ as fake-news websites claimed  By 2050, they estimate Islam will supplant Judaism as the second-most popular religion in the U.S., with Muslims making up 2.1 percent of the future population. Just over half of U.S. Muslims identify as Sunni, while 16 percent identify as Shiite. Nearly six in 10 adult American Muslims were born outside the U.S. The largest share of immigrants come from South Asian countries such as Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, while others have come from Iraq, Iran, sub-Saharan Africa and Europe. » RELATED: Photos of famous Muslim Americans American-born blacks make up about 13 percent of all Muslims in America, but their share is shrinking. Overall, eight in 10 are U.S. citizens, according to the survey. Eight in 10 American Muslims also said they were concerned about Islamic extremism, and more than 70 percent said they were very or somewhat concerned about Islamic extremism in the U.S. However, three of 10 said that most of those arrested recently on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack had been tricked by law enforcement authorities and did not represent a real threat. Read the full Pew Research Center report at Pewforum.org. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
  • Bride shares special day for best friend’s surprise proposal
    Bride shares special day for best friend’s surprise proposal
    Many brides have to be the full center of attention on their wedding day. But Jess Nakrayko’s spotlight took a backseat for her best friend. Nakrayko worked with her best friend’s boyfriend for a surprise proposal during her wedding reception a few months ago. >> Read more trending news  “I have true love with my husband and to see my best friend have that too, of course I wanted to share,” Nakrayko told People. And share she did. Adam Brake, Jessica Kieley’s boyfriend, popped the question with the bride and groom’s approval.  Instead of the traditional tossing of the bouquet, Nakrayko handed it to Brake and Kieley. Brake was already down on one knee, behind Kieley ready to propose. Ross Dance Photography was able to get the moment Kieley found out what was going on captured on film. Kieley and Nakrayko have been friends for decades, going to elementary school together, then becoming best friends in high school. “Everyone in the entire room was shocked, happy, crying, everything,” Nakrayko told People. “It was so worth it and I am so happy that Ross Dance was able to catch the pure, raw emotion.”
  • Deputies tortured restrained teen with Taser, lawyers say
    Deputies tortured restrained teen with Taser, lawyers say
    A teen who left jail with over 40 burn marks from being stunned repeatedly by a Taser has filed a federal lawsuit against the sheriff’s office, according to multiple reports. A suit filed by Jordan Elias Norris, 19, against the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee claims deputies used excessive force when he was arrested in November 2016 on drug and weapon charges, according to the Tennessean. >> Read more trending news It claims deputies acted in a “sadistic and malicious nature” when they stunned Norris repeatedly, even when he was in a restraining chair for over three hours, the Tennessean reported. During the incident one deputy said, 'I'll keep on doing that until I run out of batteries,' according to the lawsuit obtained by the Tennessean.  The Sheriff’s Office use of force report said that Norris was combative and threatening other inmates when he was removed from his cell. Deputies stunned him with a Taser while taking him to a restraining chair, while confined in the chair and to get him out to bring him to a medical facility, the Tennessean reported.  Norris was arrested Nov. 3, 2016 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, theft under $500, possession of a prohibited weapon and felony manufacturing/possession of marijuana for resale. He was also later charged with simple assault and felony vandalism. Three deputies have since been placed on paid administrative leave.  Read more at the Tennessean
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.