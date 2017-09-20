Listen Live
clear-day
83°
H 88
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
83°
Mostly Clear
H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Murder suspect parties in victim's home after hiding body, police say
Close

Murder suspect parties in victim's home after hiding body, police say

Murder suspect parties in victim's home after hiding body, police say
Photo Credit: Dallas County Sheriff's Department
Michael McClendon

Murder suspect parties in victim's home after hiding body, police say

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

DALLAS, Texas -  Police say that after allegedly murdering a 71-year-old woman, a Texas man hid her body and invited friends over to her house to party.

﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿

Michael McClendon, 45, is currently being held on a $500,000 bail for the capital murder of Norma Rae Kakacek, who was found dead of multiple stab wounds and a cut throat after she missed two appointments last Tuesday and failed to show up to work the next day, KDFW reported. According to The Dallas Morning News, McClendon told a few friends he was “house-sitting” for his aunt and invited them over to Kakacek’s home, but warned them that the garage -- where the victim’s body had been hidden -- was “off-limits.”

When police arrived at the gruesome scene, they said they noticed the victim’s Lexus SUV was missing and traced it to Reginald Taylor, 37, who claimed McClendon had picked him and two women up in the vehicle earlier that week and brought them to the house. McClendon then gave Taylor and the others a tour of the home, and the four of them smoked marijuana and drank alcohol in the house for a few hours. According to Taylor, McClendon allowed him to drive the Lexus “to go buy some more weed.” When he returned, McClendon was nowhere to be found, so he left with the vehicle, police said.

Authorities later received a tip from someone indicating that McClendon was staying at a nearby hotel with Kakacek’s credit cards. Upon his arrest, police said they found blood on his shoes and discovered that he was in possession of a safe, which contained paperwork belonging to Kakacek’s husband, a plastic yellow baggie of methamphetamines and a glass pipe. He told investigators that he was not at the home at the time of the murder.

Police also arrested Taylor on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and he is being held on a $250,000 bail.

Read more at The Dallas Morning News and KDFW.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2017: Deals, bargains from Domino’s, Pizza Hut and more
    National Pepperoni Pizza Day 2017: Deals, bargains from Domino’s, Pizza Hut and more
    To many of us, every day is pepperoni pizza day, but on the calendar of official “food days,” Wednesday is National Pepperoni Pizza Day. With pepperoni as the most ordered topping on pizza, you are going to want to celebrate, right? Who wouldn’t? Here are some some National Pepperoni Day (and other day) deals. Domino’s: You can get a free pepperoni (or any kind) in a buy one/get one deal. The BOGO is good through Sept. 24. Marcos Pizza: Get an extra-large, 1-topping pizza for $8.99. Papa John’s: Get a free large 1-topping pizza when you buy any pizza using Visa Checkout. Order the pizza online, then you will get an email with a code for the free pizza. Papa Murphy’s: Get a large pepperoni pizza for $6 when you donate $4.25 or more to the Children’s Miracle Hospitals. Order online. Pizza Hut: Get a large pepperoni pizza for $1 when you buy a large pizza at menu price online. Use the code: PEPPEREONI1 at checkout.
  • Murder suspect parties in victim's home after hiding body, police say
    Murder suspect parties in victim's home after hiding body, police say
    Police say that after allegedly murdering a 71-year-old woman, a Texas man hid her body and invited friends over to her house to party. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ Michael McClendon, 45, is currently being held on a $500,000 bail for the capital murder of Norma Rae Kakacek, who was found dead of multiple stab wounds and a cut throat after she missed two appointments last Tuesday and failed to show up to work the next day, KDFW reported. According to The Dallas Morning News, McClendon told a few friends he was “house-sitting” for his aunt and invited them over to Kakacek’s home, but warned them that the garage -- where the victim’s body had been hidden -- was “off-limits.” When police arrived at the gruesome scene, they said they noticed the victim’s Lexus SUV was missing and traced it to Reginald Taylor, 37, who claimed McClendon had picked him and two women up in the vehicle earlier that week and brought them to the house. McClendon then gave Taylor and the others a tour of the home, and the four of them smoked marijuana and drank alcohol in the house for a few hours. According to Taylor, McClendon allowed him to drive the Lexus “to go buy some more weed.” When he returned, McClendon was nowhere to be found, so he left with the vehicle, police said. Authorities later received a tip from someone indicating that McClendon was staying at a nearby hotel with Kakacek’s credit cards. Upon his arrest, police said they found blood on his shoes and discovered that he was in possession of a safe, which contained paperwork belonging to Kakacek’s husband, a plastic yellow baggie of methamphetamines and a glass pipe. He told investigators that he was not at the home at the time of the murder. Police also arrested Taylor on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and he is being held on a $250,000 bail. Read more at The Dallas Morning News and KDFW.
  • Prosecutors: Menendez tried to hide free flights, hotel stay
    Prosecutors: Menendez tried to hide free flights, hotel stay
    Prosecutors in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez are seeking to show jurors the New Jersey Democrat tried to hide free flights and other gifts he received from a wealthy donor. On Wednesday, they showed jurors a clip of a CNN interview Menendez gave in early 2013 and a news release put out by Menendez's office. In both, Menendez said he took only a few flights on the plane of Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen. Prosecutors say he took many more. Prosecutors also showed Menendez's financial disclosure form, which doesn't mention the free flights or a free Paris hotel stay. Menendez is charged with accepting favors from Melgen in exchange for his political influence. Melgen also is on trial. The two men maintain there was no bribery arrangement.
  • After Irma: Florida governor says nursing home 'failed...basic duty' in deaths
    After Irma: Florida governor says nursing home 'failed...basic duty' in deaths
    Operators of a Florida nursing home where eight seniors died last week called Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s cell phone four times after Hurricane Irma knocked out the facility’s air conditioning, Scott’s office confirmed Tuesday — but the governor’s office said managers never indicated patients were in danger or needed to be evacuated. >> Read more trending news Every call from the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills to Scott’s phone was returned by a state official, said the governor’s office, which said nursing home managers were “advised by the state multiple times to call 911 if they had any reason to believe that any lives were in danger – something they failed to do.” Scott’s office late Tuesday released 159 pages of phone logs, emails and other records related to the state’s interaction with the facility, which is under criminal investigation for the deaths. A ninth victim died Monday, the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office reported. The nursing home has blamed state officials and Florida Power & Light for the deaths and released its own timeline last week of calls to FP&L and state agencies. FP&L last week released a statement, saying it is “limited in what we can say” because of the investigation but adding that “there was a hospital with power across the parking lot from this facility and that the nursing home was required to have a permanently installed, operational generator…we urge our customers who have electricity dependent medical needs, and who don’t have power to call 911, if it is a life-threatening situation.” >> Related: Owner of nursing home where 8 died linked to Medicare fraud case With Republican Scott expected to challenge Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson next year, Democrats have intensified efforts to link the governor to the nursing home deaths. Nelson, in a Senate floor speech Monday, mentioned the nursing home deaths and “all the phone calls that had been made that were not answered, both to the government as well as to the power company.” The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Tuesday accused Scott of a “failure to respond” to requests for help from the nursing home’s administrators. Scott is pushing back hard against his critics. “No amount of finger pointing by the Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Facility and Larkin Community Hospital Behavioral Health Services will hide the fact that this healthcare facility failed to do their basic duty to protect life,” Scott said in a statement released Tuesday night. “This facility is failing to take responsibility for the fact that they delayed calling 911 and made the decision to not evacuate their patients to one of the largest hospitals in Florida, which is directly across the street.” Scott’s office said the governor gave a personal cell phone number before the hurricane to “mayors, sheriffs, police chiefs, county and city officials, nursing homes, ALFs and fuel and utility providers.” After Irma passed through Broward County on Sunday, Sept. 10, and knocked out the nursing home’s air conditioning, an aide to the governor retrieved a voice mail message at 7:35 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 from Natasha Anderson, the CEO of Larkin Community Hospital Behavioral Health Services, which is associated with the nursing home. The call was returned about about 9:50 p.m. by Department of Health Chief of Staff Alexis Lambert, the governor’s office said. “Chief Lambert advised Anderson to call 911 if there was any reason to believe that the health or safety of patients was at risk. The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills reported issues involving air conditioning but did not, at any time during the call, report or indicate that conditions had become dangerous or that the health and safety of their patients was at risk,” Scott’s office said. According to the nursing home’s timeline, on Monday night “the building was still cool and the spot coolers were in place maintaining required temperatures.” >> Related: After Irma: Sixty-four Florida nursing homes still without power The next day, Sept. 12, callers from the Rehabilitation Center left two voice mail messages on Scott’s cell phone that were retrieved at 10:25 a.m. Another voice mail was retrieved at 12:50 p.m., according to the governor’s office timeline. According to the nursing home’s timeline, it received additional spot coolers from Memorial Regional Hospital at 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 12. An Agency for Health Care Administration official returned one call to nursing home administrator Jorge Carballo at 4:17 p.m., the governor’s office said. Another AHCA official called Anderson at 4:41 p.m. Both Carballo and Anderson said the nursing home’s “chiller” wasn’t working but that spot coolers and fans were in place, according to the governor’s office, which said neither nursing home official indicated patients were in danger. About nine hours later, at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, the nursing home says the first victim experienced an elevated heart rate and was taken to the hospital.
  • The Latest: Trump says he's reach decision on Iran deal
    The Latest: Trump says he's reach decision on Iran deal
    The Latest on the United States and Iran (all times local): 11 a.m. President Donald Trump says he's reached a decision on whether to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal — but he won't say what it is. Trump was asked several times on Wednesday whether he'd reached a decision. His answer: 'I've decided.' And he answered, 'I'll let you know,' when he was asked for details. The president made the comments during a meeting in New York with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump — in his U.N. speech on Tuesday — called the 2015 nuclear deal an 'embarrassment' to the United States. The president has until Oct. 15 to certify that Iran is complying with the deal. Under the agreement, Iran has halted nuclear development in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. ___ 3:45 a.m. The United States and Iran are planning for their highest-level interaction of Donald Trump's presidency. It'll come just a day after Trump delivered a blistering attack on Iran and the landmark 2015 nuclear deal — and sent strong signals he could walk away from that accord. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are expected to attend a European Union-hosted meeting about the agreement at the United Nations later Wednesday. The closed-door gathering is expected to be contentious, and its lead-up has been marked by Washington and Tehran trading increasingly harsh barbs.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.