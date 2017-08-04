The New York Times reported Friday night that investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller have asked the White House for documents concerning ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Witnesses have been questioned about possible secret payments from the Turkish government to Flynn, according to the report.
Former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, said the New York Times report on Friday night eclipses previous reports that Mueller is working with more than one grand jury.
Bharara was fired by President Trump in March, even though Bharara said Trump invited him, shortly after the November 2016 election, to stay on.
