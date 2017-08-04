Listen Live
cloudy-day
77°
H 85
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
77°
Sunny
H 85° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 85° L 69°
  • clear-day
    83°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 85° L 69°
  • clear-day
    84°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 88° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Mueller seeks White House documents on Flynn, asks about ‘secret payments,’ NYT reports
Close

Mueller seeks White House documents on Flynn, asks about ‘secret payments,’ NYT reports

Mueller seeks White House documents on Flynn, asks about ‘secret payments,’ NYT reports
Photo Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn (2ndL) attends a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the East Room of the White House February 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. 

Mueller seeks White House documents on Flynn, asks about ‘secret payments,’ NYT reports

By: Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The New York Times reported Friday night that investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller have asked the White House for documents concerning ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Witnesses have been questioned about possible secret payments from the Turkish government to Flynn, according to the report.

Former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, said the New York Times report on Friday night eclipses previous reports that Mueller is working with more than one grand jury.

Bharara was fired by President Trump in March, even though Bharara said Trump invited him, shortly after the November 2016 election, to stay on.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Dickey, Markakis help Braves overcome Stanton, Marlins 5-3
    Dickey, Markakis help Braves overcome Stanton, Marlins 5-3
    R.A. Dickey won for the first time in seven starts, Nick Markakis hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves overcame Giancarlo Stanton's two home runs to beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night. Stanton hit his 34th and 35th homers, tying Yankees slugger Aaron Judge for most in the majors, to give the Marlins a 3-1 lead in the sixth. Markakis took Adam Conley (4-4) deep in the bottom half of the inning to make it 4-3. Dickey (7-7) allowed three hits, three runs, one walk and struck out three in six innings. The 42-year-old knuckleballer has pitched well lately, going 3-2 with a 2.22 ERA in nine starts since losing 10-5 at Washington on June 13. Stanton crushed his first homer into the tunnel past the wall in center field to make it 1-all in the fourth . He followed with a two-run shot in the sixth to put Miami up 3-1 . Stanton has eight multi-homer games this season and 26 in his career. He is hitting .288 with 24 homers and 47 RBIs in 60 games since moving to the No. 2 spot in the batting order. Braves closer Arodys Vizcaino faced five batters in the ninth to earn his fourth save in six chances. Conley gave up five hits, one walk and four runs — three earned — in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out two. The Braves led 1-0 in the first when second baseman Dee Gordon misplayed a grounder and allowed Brandon Phillips to score from second. Miami had won nine of 13 and was trying to get three games under .500 for the first time since May 4. The Braves added an insurance run in the seventh when pinch-hitter Lane Adams advanced to third on Jarlin Garcia's wild pitch and scored on Phillips' single. TRAINER'S ROOM Marlins: Manager Don Mattingly said RHP Edinson Volquez had successful surgery in Cincinnati to repair a torn elbow ligament. Volquez will miss the next 12-14 months. He also had Tommy John surgery with the Reds in 2009. ... Marlins RHP Kyle Barraclough, on the disabled list with shoulder impingement, threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session before the game. There is no immediate timetable for his return. Braves: RHP Jason Motte was reinstated from the disabled list after missing the 19 games with a back strain. LHP Ian Krol was placed on the 10-day DL with a left oblique strain. RECENT TRENDS Atlanta RHP Jose Ramirez pitched a scoreless inning in the seventh and has a 0.64 ERA in his last 15 appearances. ... The Marlins have won four straight series. ... Atlanta is 0-4-1 in series play since sweeping Arizona last month. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman singled twice Thursday to move past Ralph Garr for eighth place on the Atlanta franchise hits list with 1,024. Jeff Blauser ranks seventh with 1,060. ... Markakis went 1 for 4 and is hitting .444 since July 26. UP NEXT Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (7-7) has dropped three straight decisions, but against Atlanta this year he's 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in two starts. Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (9-6) had won six straight decisions and Atlanta was unbeaten in each of his last nine starts before he lost 9-6 to Philadelphia on Monday. He is 2-0 with a 4.78 ERA in five career starts and one relief appearance against Miami. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • Mueller seeks White House documents on Flynn, asks about ‘secret payments,’ NYT reports
    Mueller seeks White House documents on Flynn, asks about ‘secret payments,’ NYT reports
    The New York Times reported Friday night that investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller have asked the White House for documents concerning ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn. Witnesses have been questioned about possible secret payments from the Turkish government to Flynn, according to the report. Former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, said the New York Times report on Friday night eclipses previous reports that Mueller is working with more than one grand jury. Bharara was fired by President Trump in March, even though Bharara said Trump invited him, shortly after the November 2016 election, to stay on.
  • Michelle Obama wishes husband a 'happy birthday' in Instagram post
    Michelle Obama wishes husband a 'happy birthday' in Instagram post
    Michelle Obama wished her husband, former President Barack Obama, a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post, featuring two photos of the former first family celebrating a birthday 13 years passed. >> Read more trending news Mrs. Obama captioned the photo, “Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama— we love you so much!” The former president turns 56 years old today, but the photo Mrs. Obama posted shows a cute family moment when her husband was turning 43. The year would have been 2004, when Barack Obama was a candidate to become the United States senator from Illinois. He later won that race, which would eventually catapult him to the highest political office in the United States. The rest, as they say, is history.
  • Florida beachgoers help rescue stranded manatees
    Florida beachgoers help rescue stranded manatees
    Florida beachgoers and a fire rescue team worked together to help stranded manatees get back to the ocean Wednesday. >> Read more trending news The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department posted on Facebook about their “unusual” mission, saying that as many as seven manatees beached themselves. Firefighters speculated “the manatees may have been pushed ashore from the shallow water because of high winds and waves that had moved through the area.” In a series of three videos, the animals can be seen on the shore as children and adults helped with rescue efforts.  The videos below shows a crowd of people trying to lift a manatee as waves crash around them.  In the final clip, cheers erupt as the last manatee can finally swim off.  Read more about the rescue mission at the the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page. 
  • Mom of missing 21-year-old: 'I just want to know where she is'
    Mom of missing 21-year-old: 'I just want to know where she is'
    Friends and family passed out flyers Friday night, more than 48 hours after their 21-year-old loved one disappeared in Jacksonville, Florida. >> Read more trending news Savannah Gold was reported missing Wednesday after she didn’t show up for her shift at Bonefish Grill on San Jose Boulevard. >> RELATED: Parents of missing woman say strange circumstances surround her disappearance Friends said missing a shift was out of character for Gold. Her parents said they have a feeling their daughter is in danger. “Somebody’s terrorizing her. I don’t know if that’s true, but I feel like something is going on,” her mother, Sharon Gold, said. About 30 minutes after Gold was supposed to be at work, her father Daniel said he got a text from Gold’s phone. It had misspelled words and said she was running away with a great guy she met and would call them later. That was the moment Gold’s parents said they knew something was wrong. “He showed it to me and I immediately knew that it wasn’t her,' Sharon Gold said. 'We text each other all day and every day,and this was not from my daughter. It was from someone else.' Gold’s car was left in the Bonefish Grill parking lot, parked behind an ATM and under some trees. The doors were unlocked and her purse, which contained cash and her ID, was inside the car. Her father said her brand-new tire was slashed. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating Gold’s disappearance as a missing person case. Officers tried to ping her phone but it appeared to be turned off, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. Officers said they are following leads. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office sent this statement: The case is currently being worked as a missing person case. We are presently following up leads and actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Ms. Gold’s disappearance. As soon as we have further information to disseminate, it will be distributed.” Gold's parents said they just want their daughter safe at home. “I just want to know where she is. I just want her to come home,” said Sharon Gold. Anyone with information about Gold's location is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.
  • Chicago to sue US Justice Department over funding threat
    Chicago to sue US Justice Department over funding threat
    Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday said the city will sue the federal government in defense of its status as a so-called sanctuary city and against threats to withhold U.S. grant funds. Emanuel told 'Connected to Chicago' on WLS-AM the city will be in federal court Monday arguing grants can't be withheld from cities the administration says aren't cooperating enough with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. The interview will air Sunday. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last month local governments would lose the money if they do not give advance notice when immigrants in the country illegally are about to be released from custody. He also wants immigration agents to have access to local jails. Officials say Chicago this year expects to receive $3.2 million in Byrne Justice Assistance Grants. The money would mostly be used to buy police vehicles. 'We're not going to actually auction off our values as a city, so Monday morning the City of Chicago is going to court; we're going to take the Justice Department to court based on this,' he said. 'We find it unlawful and unconstitutional to be, as a city, coerced on a policy.' Sessions this week announced letters were sent to four cities struggling with gun violence, telling them they would not be eligible for a program that provides money to combat drug trafficking and gang crime unless they follow through on his suggestions. The cities were Baltimore, Albuquerque, and Stockton and San Bernardino in California. None of the four has declared itself a 'sanctuary city,' a term associated with ordinances aimed at shielding illegal immigrants. In a letter to Sessions, Republican Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry denied his city is a sanctuary for immigrants living in the country illegally and said he has been trying to work with immigration authorities since taking office in 2009. Berry said, Immigration and Customs Enforcement staffing at the prison transport center fell in recent years. Chicago law prohibits police from providing Immigration and Customs officials access to people in police custody, unless they are wanted on a criminal warrant or have serious criminal convictions. Local police are also barred from allowing ICE agents to use their facilities for interviews or investigations and from responding to ICE inquiries or talking to ICE officials about a person's custody status or release date. Authorities contend the policy helps encourage residents of the immigrant community to inform police when they are victims of crimes.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.