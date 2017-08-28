Listen Live
MTV VMAs: Transgender service members walk red carpet, speak out about military ban
Photo Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV
INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: President of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis (C) and transgender military members attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for MTV)

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -  Just days after President Donald Trump issued guidance on his transgender military ban, trans service members walked the red carpet Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards.

According to Billboard, MTV invited Air Force Airman 1st Class Sterling James Crutcher, Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan B. Ireland, Army Capt. Jennifer Peace, Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Akira Wyatt, Army veteran Laila Ireland and former Navy Lt. Cmdr. Brynn Tannehill to the awards show. They joined Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD.

"Any patriot who is putting their own life at risk to fight for our freedom and stand for equality is a hero at MTV and to young people everywhere," MTV President Chris McCarthy said in a statement, Billboard reported.

In a pre-show interview with MTV, Peace offered some advice to young trans people pursuing a military career in the wake of Trump's ban.

"It doesn't matter who you are; our nation is only safe if we have the best and brightest in our country serving the military," Peace said. "There was a time where blacks couldn't serve, where women couldn't serve, where gays and lesbians couldn't serve, and there was a time when trans people couldn't serve. But today, the Armed Forces are open to everyone, regardless of your race, gender, religion or anything else. If you're willing to serve our country and you're among the most qualified in the nation, you should be welcome in the United States Armed Forces just like everyone else."

Tannehill spoke to CNN about what's next for the trans service members.

"Our people are naturally concerned about what's going to happen next, but we're going to continue to do our jobs day-in, day-out, the way we've done before and the way we'll continue to do."

News

  • Warrant issued for Marietta man connected to Charlottesville beating 
    Warrant issued for Marietta man connected to Charlottesville beating 
    Cobb County police are looking for a local man with militia ties wanted in connection to a brutal beating that occurred during the recent racial unrest in Charlottesville, Va.  Alex Michael Ramos, 33, was charged Saturday with malicious wounding by Charlottesville authorities. His last known address is in north Marietta, just outside the city limits.  IN-DEPTH: Marietta man linked to beating of DeAndre Harris in Charlottesville Cobb police had been aware of Ramos' alleged role in the beating of 20-year-old DeAndre Harris for more than a week, but spokesman Sgt. Dana Pierce told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that they could not arrest him since a warrant had not been issued in Virginia.  Pierce said the county’s criminal intelligence unit had called Charlottesville Police and the Virginia State Police about Ramos but the calls went unreturned. His current whereabouts are unknown.  In a statement released through his attorneys, Harris expressed disappointment that only one of his alleged attackers, 18-year-old Daniel Borden of Cincinnati, had been arrested. Borden, also facing a malicious wounding charge, surrendered to Ohio authorities on Friday. Law enforcement, according to Harris’ statement, “has failed to identify any suspect not independently identified by journalist Shaun King two weeks prior. “With information including affiliated organizations, clear photographs, and recordings, it is disappointing that the combined efforts of federal and local agencies have failed to lead to either the identification or arrest of additional suspects,” the statement continued.  Harris’ attorneys say they plan to file a civil rights suit against all responsible parties.  “I am not ... a NAZI racist”  Ramos contacted The AJC on Aug. 17 through a fake Facebook account saying he wanted to meet in person to tell his side of the story.   'I will contact you shortly, and we will organize an interview, I will have Security with me at all times,' he said. Ramos deactivated the account shortly thereafter, but not before claiming he was misunderstood.  'For the record at the moment, I am not! Absolutely not, a NAZI racist,' he said. Ramos was identified by internet sleuths within days of the Aug. 12 assault that left Harris with a broken wrist and a deep head wound that required eight staples to close.  In video posted online, Ramos can be seen taking swings at Harris, who was pummeled to the ground by several white supermacists who had participated in the “Unite the Right” rally that culminated in the death of a Charlottesville woman. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a car driven by an alleged Nazi sympathizer plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters.  Ramos was among the first suspects identified in the attack on Harris, thanks largely to a rambling, expletive-laden Facebook video he recorded once he returned to Georgia.   “Nobody else was protecting us. Yeah, I’m glad I stomped some a** out there,” he said. “You hurt my people I guess we hurt you back.” Ramos insisted he was no racist but said he had joined with them to fight the “common f***ing enemy … the radical, f***ing leftists.”   “That is why I went there and marched with those a**holes,” he said. “They might be a**holes. I might not like them. I marched with them for one common f***ing goal.” In Georgia, Ramos was associated with the Georgia Security Force III%, a metro Atlanta-based, right-wing militia. “Michael Ramos is basically an idiot,” said Chris Hill, the leader of that group. Hill said Ramos had severed ties with the milita due to his involvement with a California-based group known as the Fraternal Order of Alt Knights, an alleged “defensive arm” of another extreme right group called the Proud Boys.  Anyone with information about Ramos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3911 or the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280. 
  • 8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    8-year-old hit by train in NW Atlanta
    Atlanta police are investigating how an 8-year-old was hit by a train. Investigators said the child was hit in the 200 block of Chappell Road in northwest Atlanta. Channel 2's Rikki Klaus learned the boy was playing with friends near the tracks. TRENDING STORIES: Preschool taking heat after field trip to gun range Human Society take in animals from Harvey Cheerleading coach behind disturbing spluits video is out of a job   Police said the child has a leg injury and was alert, conscious and breathing when the child was taken to a nearby hospital.   This is the NW Atlanta house where police say they responded, after a train hit an 8-year-old. Resident said boy's leg was crushed. More: 6p pic.twitter.com/GqOvWCAFRh — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) August 27, 2017
  • Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    Red Cross volunteers head out to help with Harvey relief
    As heavy rains continue to pound areas across Texas, relief organizations are deploying to the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey . The flight monitors at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport showed flights affected by the hurricane had been canceled Saturday, but that didn’t keep Betty and Skip Matson, of Monroe, from getting to Louisiana to lend a helping hand The couple are Red Cross volunteers. They wore their work vests as they got on a flight to Baton Rouge. There, they will help lead a team that supports evacuees in shelters. TRENDING STORIES: Fans say Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a real winner, despite Falcons loss Humane Society take in animals from Hurricane Harvey GBI: Man shot, killed by deputy during traffic stop “My main job’s going to be just coordinate them so that we have the right people, the right stuff, in the right place, at the right time,” Skip Matson said. “Whatever we can do to keep them safe and keep them fed and then help them clean up afterwards, is what we’re there for,” Betty Matson said. Skip Matson said Louisiana is receiving a lot of evacuees from Texas. He said he and his wife will prepare a contingency plan in case the storm makes landfall on Louisiana. If you want to help, but can't make it to the front lines like the Matsons, the Red Cross says to call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word “harvey” to 90999, to make a $10 donation.
  • Black: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is worth it
    Black: Mercedes-Benz Stadium is worth it
     THE LAND THAT ARTHUR BUILT (FOR THE MOST PART) – Walter Banks is Atlanta’s most famous usher.  Heck for my money he’s the most famous usher in the history of usherdom. Mr. Banks is 78-years-old. He was an usher when Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium was new. A half century ago. “I felt like I had been swallowed by a whale,” he told me chatting inside the biggest press box this side of the Masters. He’s helped people to their seats at Turner Field and Georgia Tech and SunTrust Park and now Mercedes-Benz Stadium. So if there’s anybody who knows, Mr. Banks knows. “I was in awe,” he said about walking in this gigantic place for the first time. “Atlanta is so fortunate, it’s like we got triplets at the same time.” In less than five months, three stadiums have been born by mother Atlanta* (asterisk for the Cobb County version of “Atlanta”). Georgia State Stadium is a great salvage job. SunTrust Park met my expectations, but did not exceed them. As for this place, well I concur with many of the Falcons fans I talked to just as they walked in. “I’m speechless,” said Ed Bishop from Cumming. “This is great.” Ed had his cell phone camera out snapping photos in the new front porch area, overlooking the end zone and the ginormous, humongous, super-dee-duper halo board. So was his buddy Zack Gunner from Concord, Georgia. “I can’t believe it,” said Zack. “I didn’t know what to expect and this is better than expected.” Yeah it lives up to the hype folks.  My friends tell me one of my big character flaws is, I don’t turn loose of compliments very often (I’m sorry everybody, I love you all, except the ones I don’t love, which are many people). So I tell you that to tell you I really avoid hyperbole. I’m hard to impress. I’m impressed. This is truly a game-changing venue and something that has elevated Atlanta to the top of the sports heap. “We wanted something that was iconic,” Arthur Blank told Mark Arum and myself in the only interview he gave this week before the stadium opened. Well Mr. Blank -- along with a significant contribution from the taxpayer for Atlanta and the state of Georgia – got his $1.6 billion worth. If this was just a domed stadium, it would be terrific. Perphaphs you’ve heard the retractable roof is a fully functioning roof. It’s the retractable part that’s the issue.. It works, just not fast enough to be game ready. For the record, Arthur Blank says “I’m not worried about a two or three month delay.”  The project manager and president Rich McKay all says there will be football played outdoors this year. I’m very anxious to see what that’s like. That halo board is really a spectacular feat of engineering. It’s huge, it circles the entire circumference of the roof, but it’s not in the way. Yes, the lower your seats are, the higher you have to look up. Which seems fair, because, you know, there’s a game on the field in front of you. Watch the game, not TV. But it is extremely bright when it goes to full on commercial mode. Especially the reds and oranges. I mean really bright.  While the roof was closed for this pre-season game between the Falcons and the Cardinals, the building does let in plenty of light. It doesn’t hurt that there’s a giant “window to the city” as they call it. You will find yourself staring at the skyline of Atlanta quite a bit. That certainly beats starting at the Cumberland Mall hotel district. As a man of the people, I did march all the way to the last row of the upper deck. Yeah it’s high, but didn’t feel as steep as the Dome. If you’re in the upper deck, try to get tickets in the end zone opposite that window to the city. It will be worth it. The view of the field is fine from up there. The view of the halo board is a bit obstructed from the back rows, but you can still see enough. Concourses are big. I walked around the entire stadium in the middle and upper levels (it was a happy accident. I got lost trying to get back to the press box). I didn’t experience any bottle necks that I did while at SunTrust Park. It got a little tight in the corners, but we kept moving. Only thing I can complain about, is something no one cares about. The press box is enclosed in plexi glass. I can’t hear the game. Bad news for a radio guy. Still the working conditions are terrific.  But you don’t care about that. You only care about one thing. Is it worth my money to go?  Yes, it’s not going to come cheap. There’s no one dollar seats here. But trust you old pal Jay Black. If you get the chance to come, you better take it. Remember about a decade ago when the smoke started rising about the need for a new stadium? Myself and almost everybody else said, “Why? We don’t need it, the Dome is just fine.” I hate to say it, but the only thing you’ll be missing about the Georgia Dome is the memories. And there wasn’t many of those. Arthur Blank, you were right. This was worth it.  
  • Trump meets and tweets as Texas gov praises Harvey response
    Trump meets and tweets as Texas gov praises Harvey response
    President Donald Trump sought to showcase the federal government's response to Hurricane Harvey in a tweetstorm of his own, marveling over its size like a TV host and announcing a visit to Texas with the natural disaster only just beginning to take its catastrophic toll. In a series of tweets Sunday Trump said his administration was handling its responsibilities well and, in a tangential aside, hawked a book on race and crime in America written by a supporter. 'Wow - Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well!' He later added: 'Even experts have said they've never seen one like this!' Harvey is the first major natural disaster of Trump's presidency and a significant test for a White House that is often chaotic and rife with infighting. Attention on Harvey from officials, the public and the news media also allows Trump to refocus after a turbulent stretch that included his widely criticized response to the white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump, who spent most of the weekend at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, convened a Cabinet meeting by telephone Sunday which included Vice President Mike Pence. He tweeted a promise of a Texas visit 'as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption' — later announced by the White House as Tuesday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott loaded heavy praise on Trump and the federal government, describing an 'A-plus' effort. 'I've got to tell you, I give FEMA a grade of A+, all the way from the president down,' Abbott said. 'I've spoken to the president several times, to his Cabinet members, such as secretary of homeland security, such as the administrator of FEMA, such as Tom Price, the secretary of health and human services.' The devastating storm has dumped more than 2 feet of rain, sending thousands of people in Houston to rooftops for rescue and prompting a warning from Federal Emergency Management Agency director Brock Long of a 'landmark event' that could require years to get damaged areas back on track. 'All across the board, from the White House to the federal administration to FEMA, they've been very helpful,' Abbott said. Harvey made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Friday night as a Category 4 storm near Corpus Christi, and moved northeast along the Texas coast over Houston. Abbott said he expected heavy rain 'for days to come.' The governor commended Trump for being 'extremely professional, very helpful' in moving quickly to grant his request Friday for an immediate disaster declaration, which triggers additional federal assistance to aggrieved areas. Abbott said the focus was on rescue in the Houston area, citing multiple high-level vehicles sent in late Saturday night that were being manned by the National Guard, but that boats and helicopters will be available all across east Texas for swift water rescue. Still, in many areas, Houston officials were reporting flooding so widespread that rescuers were getting too many calls to respond to each one and had to prioritize life-and-death situations. 'We're measuring rain these days not in inches but in feet,' Abbott said. In his tweets, Trump praised Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long for 'doing a great job' and touted the 'great coordination between agencies at all levels of government.' He also tweeted Sunday morning about his Cabinet meeting to address Harvey. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA, is currently without a secretary. 'Major rescue operations underway!' he wrote. Trump's tweets had their oddities and non-sequiturs. He also addressed the North America Free Trade agreement, the need for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and tax cuts. Trump also found time to promote a book by Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, Sheriff David Clarke, a Trump supporter often on television discussing his conservative views of race, crime and law enforcement. The White House released a summary of the Cabinet conference call, saying Trump 'continued to stress his expectation that all departments and agencies stay fully committed to supporting the Governors of Texas and Louisiana and his number one priority of saving lives.' The Trump administration efforts seek to offer a contrast to President George W. Bush's response to Hurricane Katrina, which hit New Orleans in August 2005 and left more than 1,500 dead. The mismanaged response of Bush's FEMA administrator, Michael Brown, to that hurricane, as well as Bush's praise of Brown for doing a 'heck of a job' in the immediate days after, dogged Bush for the rest of his presidency. On Sunday, Long said FEMA is now 'vastly different' than in 2005 and that he has the power he needs to mobilize forces and coordinate staffing. He said the agency was already preparing to handle the aftermath in Texas for the next couple of years. 'This disaster's going to be a landmark event,' Long said. 'While we're focused on the response right now and helping Texas respond, we're already pushing forward recovery housing teams, we're already pushing forward forces to be on the ground to implement national flood insurance program polices as well and doing the inspections that we need.' White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert defended the early compliments between Trump and Abbott for the response to Harvey, citing the quick action to declare a disaster before landfall to get additional resources in place. But Bossert acknowledged the worst was yet to come, estimating 'continued rain, upwards of 30 inches.' 'I've been around dozens and dozens of major disasters and hurricanes, hundreds of disasters. I've never seen 30 inches of rain,' he said. 'We're going to posture ourselves for the long-term care of the medical needy, of the elderly, of the weak and then we'll put ourselves in the position to provide the resources to rebuild and recover,' he said. Abbott spoke on ABC's 'This Week' and 'Fox News Sunday,' Long appeared on CNN's 'State of the Union' and NBC's 'Meet the Press,' and Bossert was on ABC and CBS' 'Face the Nation.' ___ Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report. ___ Follow Hope Yen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/hopeyen1
  • Houston convention center gives refuge to Harvey's survivors
    Houston convention center gives refuge to Harvey's survivors
    Patricia Cain entered the George R. Brown Convention Center barefoot and carrying two oxygen tanks. The first was empty. The second was given to her by the Houston Fire Department after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued her from her flooded home. She suffers from congestive heart failure, among other illnesses. Her son, William, and 9-year-old grandson were waiting for her inside. Both were barefoot as well. 'I live in a lake where there was once dry land,' William Cain said. The Cains were among hundreds of people who arrived Sunday by boat, by bus, and by foot to Houston's showcase convention center downtown, transformed by volunteers with few hours' notice into a shelter as Harvey ravaged Houston. Weary and carrying little more than what was in their pockets, they prepared for what could be several days inside the convention center. Many of the roads and major highways nearby were impassable. The American Red Cross was expanding the shelter by the hour as more people arrived, including dozens of volunteers and local residents who saw reports on the news or social media and brought bags of donations. Inside a cavernous hall humming with the sound of hundreds of conversations, volunteers served food, handed out towels and set up tables with donated clothes for a long line of evacuees. Some people huddled around a projection screen showing television coverage of the storm. Others collected bowls of pasta with parmesan cheese and cups of black coffee. A long line of people carrying blankets and pillows waited to enter a separate space in the convention center serving as the dormitory. Volunteers had set out around 1,300 cots and were quickly assembling more in anticipation of other evacuees arriving through the night. They have enough space and cots to house 5,000 people. Police officers and medics stood ready, though there were no reports of arrests or major incidents Sunday. 'We feel that we have the resources and the knowledge not to have this be anything but safe for families, children and others who need support and safety,' said U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, who visited the shelter Sunday. The American Red Cross mobilized at the convention center on a few hours' notice, said Ken Sandy, a shelter manager. The city of Houston had publicly announced just two shelters Saturday night, as the worst of the rain that pelted Houston and surrounding Harris County began. One of the shelters had to close because it was too close to high water. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner then announced Sunday morning that the convention center would become a shelter. A few hours later, the first group of evacuees arrived. Most of the people at the shelter were African-American or Latino, and many of their stories reflected how Harvey affected low-income neighborhoods and the homeless. Many were from the Clayton Homes, a public housing complex bounded on one side by an interstate highway and another by Buffalo Bayou, which flooded heavily along with all of Houston's major waterways. Police used boats to evacuate many of the complex's residents and bring them to the convention center in pickup trucks. D'Ona Spears and Brandon Polson walked with their five children, bags full of belongings, and their 7-year-old Chihuahua, Missy. They decided to leave once the water in the first story of their home reached their knees. Polson said the management at the complex wouldn't open a community building on site that had stayed dry as the apartments around it were flooding. 'As soon as you step out, a lot of cars are in the water,' Spears said. Alex Cantu Jr. rode out the storm underneath a bus shelter. Cantu, 50, said Sunday that he was waiting for a bus to the Salvation Army shelter where he lives, but buses were canceled. The flooding made it too dangerous for his brother to pick him up. So he and a few other people slept in the bus shelter. 'I was soaked cold,' he said. On Sunday morning, his brother told him he could go to the convention center, where he hoped to stay through the duration of the storm. 'I don't know how long they're going to let people stay,' he said, a white towel draped around his shoulders. 'My brother said it would be over Wednesday.' Several people told The Associated Press that in hindsight, they wished they had left Houston beforehand. Before Harvey hit, local officials pushed back against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's suggestion that people in Houston should leave and did not order a voluntary or mandatory evacuation. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stood by that decision Sunday, saying an evacuation would have put many people on roads that eventually flooded and endangered more lives than having residents stay in their homes. But Desiree Mallard disagreed. As she carried her nearly 2-year-old son in her arms and waited to enter the convention hall, Mallard said she saw on the news not to leave, and so she didn't. She escaped her apartment by floating her son on an air mattress through floodwaters. 'I could have (left), if I would have known it was going to be this bad, but I didn't know,' Mallard said. 'And then when it got bad, they said, 'It's too late to evacuate.'' Walking into the shelter holding his son's hand, William Cain gave a small laugh when a reporter asked if he wished he had evacuated. 'That's a no-brainer, brother,' Cain said. ___ Follow Nomaan Merchant on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nomaanmerchant .
