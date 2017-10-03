Listen Live
cloudy-day
68°
H 78
L 58

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
68°
Mostly Clear
H 78° L 58°
  • cloudy-day
    68°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 78° L 58°
  • clear-day
    78°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 78° L 58°
  • clear-day
    80°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 80° L 57°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Mother throws children to safety during fire
Close

Mother throws children to safety during fire

Mother throws children to safety during fire
Photo Credit: via WSBTV.com

Mother throws children to safety during fire

By: Tyisha Fernandes, WSBTV.com

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -  A family is recovering after taking desperate measures to escape an apartment fire at the Azalea Park apartment complex.

The mother, Raven Hines, had to toss two of her children over a balcony down to neighbors willing to catch them.

The fire started around 4 p.m. Friday.

>> Read more trending news

“I saw the smoke and I knew the fire was close. I remember seeing the ceiling melting but I don’t remember smelling the smoke or feeling the fire,” said Hines.

When Hines opened her apartment door, she couldn’t see the staircase – so she knew jumping over the balcony was the only way out.

Neighbors down below said they’d catch the children – so she grabbed her 1-year-old son, put him over the railing and dropped him.

“He was looking up at me like why did you just do this? Why? He held onto his bottle tight the whole way down,” said Hines.

She grabbed her 10-year-old daughter, Aliyah, next.

“I was like – I don’t want to go down there,” said Aliyah.

“I don’t remember doing this, but she said I picked her up over the balcony and threw her,” said Hines.

Mom jumped next. The fall fractured her leg and left her with a huge gash on her forehead.

She’s thankful that her family survived, and thankful that the fire was in the daylight hours instead of after dark.

“Many people would’ve died if that had happened. If it was at night, no one would’ve been up to smell the smoke,” said Hines.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account if you would like to donate to their recovery effort.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. “It was an act of pure evil,” Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. “My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” the President said. Pres. Trump calls Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 dead 'an act of pure evil.' https://t.co/jnvX2phJbl pic.twitter.com/5nISNYbE5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017
  • Steelers's Villanueva has strong words about anthem, his portrayal in media
    Steelers's Villanueva has strong words about anthem, his portrayal in media
    The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to make good after last week's national anthem fiasco. All the players and coaches on the Steelers's sideline appeared to stand before Sunday’s game in Baltimore, while some Ravens players chose to take a knee in prayer before the anthem, but then stood up. >> Read more trending news Last week, former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva was the only Steeler who stood for the anthem and after Sunday's game, he had a lot to say. Villanueva is delivering a strong message about the anthem and how he is portrayed by the media. As Maurkice Pouncey promised earlier this week, the entire Steelers team stood together for the national anthem Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. After the game, Villanueva said he's tired of having the cameras in his face all the time and he's pretty upset about the criticism aimed at coach Mike Tomlin, especially because the team would rather focus on football. 'To wake up in the morning and see the face of coach Tomlin and the face of a soldier pitted against each other is completely unacceptable from the media,” Villanueva said. “To use me as a tool to push agendas and to push a message is completely unacceptable.' The Ravens were greeted with a chorus of boos at home when some of the players took a knee before the anthem. They were all standing by the time the anthem was played. Asked about that, Villanueva said he respects every single player in the NFL and that everyone has their rights.
  • Mother throws children to safety during fire
    Mother throws children to safety during fire
    A family is recovering after taking desperate measures to escape an apartment fire at the Azalea Park apartment complex. The mother, Raven Hines, had to toss two of her children over a balcony down to neighbors willing to catch them. The fire started around 4 p.m. Friday. “I saw the smoke and I knew the fire was close. I remember seeing the ceiling melting but I don’t remember smelling the smoke or feeling the fire,” said Hines. When Hines opened her apartment door, she couldn’t see the staircase – so she knew jumping over the balcony was the only way out. TRENDING STORIES: Morehouse student killed in hit-and-run on I-20 KSU frat given cease and desist order DA to seek death penalty against man accused of killing officer Neighbors down below said they’d catch the children – so she grabbed her 1-year-old son, put him over the railing and dropped him. “He was looking up at me like why did you just do this? Why? He held onto his bottle tight the whole way down,” said Hines. She grabbed her 10-year-old daughter, Aliyah, next. “I was like – I don’t want to go down there,” said Aliyah. “I don’t remember doing this, but she said I picked her up over the balcony and threw her,” said Hines. Mom jumped next. The fall fractured her leg and left her with a huge gash on her forehead. She’s thankful that her family survived, and thankful that the fire was in the daylight hours instead of after dark. “Many people would’ve died if that had happened. If it was at night, no one would’ve been up to smell the smoke,” said Hines. The family has set up a GoFundMe account if you would like to donate to their recovery effort.
  • Taste what the South is cooking during New South Culinary Week
    Taste what the South is cooking during New South Culinary Week
    Foodies, mark your calendars. A new restaurant week is coming to Atlanta. From Oct. 1-8, the first-ever New South Culinary Week will showcase more than 30 standout restaurants that reflect the melting pot of the city's Southern cuisine. Kelli Colter, representative for New South Culinary Week, said they wanted their lineup to reflect what Atlanta's new South tastes like. Check out the complete list of restaurants here. 'It's so much more to the South than the Southern food we think of. Although there are great Southern foods on the menu and really nice elevated Southern fare, what makes Atlanta food is Atlanta food,' Colter said. RELATED: Enjoy fall weather on these 7 OTP restaurant patios Expect these five things from this one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Taste eats from around the city. Take a bite out of the food scenes from different parts of Atlanta. New South Culinary Week is unique because of the many restaurants showcasing new South cuisine from all over the city, such as Eclectic Bistro & Bar in Midtown and Tupelo Honey in Sandy Springs. Diverse restaurants are in the lineup. Food spots ranging from Mexican fare at Alma Cocina in downtown to Mediterranean cuisine at Divan in Buckhead are offering meals during the week. 'I think there's a bunch of homegrown flavors. I think if you're looking at our participants, it really defines the new South,' Colter said. There's something for everyone that includes grabbing a juicy burger at Holeman and Finch Public Restaurant or dipping into cheesy fondue at The Melting Pot. Some food spots will serve specially made meals. New South Culinary Week menus could be sourced from the restaurant's current menu or include plates that the food spot is testing out, according to Colter. 'I think that's one of the great things about New South Culinary is that chefs and restaurants handcraft these signature menus for this event,' she said. RELATED: Atlanta’s Ultimate Fall Food Guide This is a ticketless event. Food week attendees can partake in the fun by visiting newculinarysouth.com. On the website, select the restaurant that you want to visit for either brunch, lunch or dinner and then make a reservation. Or you can go into a restaurant that's participating, and the server will tell you about the restaurant's menu for this event. That's all it takes to become a participant in the week. Once you've reserved your spot, you will get the chance to select a meal at a set price of $15, $25 or $35. Most of the restaurants are offering attendees multiple course meals that include an appetizer, entree and dessert. More than 30 restaurants will be included in the first-ever New South Culinary Week event. Tupelo Honey/For the AJC If you don't see a menu up for a restaurant yet, check back later because menus are continually being uploaded, according to Colter. Follow New South Culinary Week for insider info. Stay in the loop about Atlanta's culinary scene by following New South Culinary Week on Instagram and Facebook. Each of the pages are updated regularly with information about the event, such as new participating restaurants and menu options. 'I think that this is a great way to showcase Atlanta's dining scene in the fall, and we encourage everyone to try a new restaurant,' Colter said. 'Support local restaurants. Support local fare.' New South Culinary Week restuarants:  5Church Alma Cocina Atmosphere Bulla Gastropub Cooks & Soldiers Big Ketch Del Frisco’s Grille Double Zero Divan Eclectic Bistro & Bar The Original El Taco Eclipse di Luna – Buckhead Ecco Holeman and Finch The Iberian Pig King + Duke La Tavola Lure Murphy’s Restaurant The Melting Pot O-Ku Oceanaire Seafood Room Poor Calvin's Saltwood Southern Gentleman Seasons 52 Serpas True Food Smokebelly St. Cecilia South City Kitchen Buckhead South City Kitchen Midtown Sway Southern Art Taverna Related Tupelo Honey  TRACE Atlanta
  • Woman expecting yoga mat, gets $400,000 in illegal drugs in mail instead
    Woman expecting yoga mat, gets $400,000 in illegal drugs in mail instead
    A woman from Rock Hill, South Carolina, walked up to meet her mail carrier thinking the yoga mat she ordered from Walmart had arrived. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ Instead, the postal worker handed her a heavy box, and a bag of pills that had spilled from it. In all, there were more than 20,000 oxycodone pills, worth roughly $400,000. The woman who received the package didn't want to go on camera, but told WSOC there were so many pills, they were spilling from the packaging. She immediately called police. York County drug agents said the drugs and the box they came in were shipped from Newport Beach, California. Drug unit commander Marvin Brown said drugs are often shipped to empty homes where someone is sitting and waiting for the package to arrive. 'Vacant apartments, homes where people have gone to work for the day,' Brown said. Brown said it is likely the package was supposed to be sent to the woman's former address at a condo that’s now vacant. Someone was probably using that address as a drop point. However, the street was misspelled on the package, the post office caught the mistake and forwarded the package to the woman's current address. 'The dealers weren't as intelligent as they thought they were,' Brown said.  Neighbor Nicole Riddle was stunned to hear that more than 20,000 oxycodone pills were delivered just doors away from her by mistake. 'It's scary to think that something like that could be right down the road and so, I’ll say, easily accessible,' Riddle said. Brown said his team will try to trace the package and also see if they can find out where it was headed, and who was supposed to receive it. The pills have all been taken into evidence by Rock Hill police. Officers said they are likely counterfeit oxycodone pressed from powder into pills in Mexico.
  • The Latest: Trump says PR locals need to 'give us more help'
    The Latest: Trump says PR locals need to 'give us more help'
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and Puerto Rico (all times local): 8:50 a.m. President Donald Trump says the federal government has done a good job in Puerto Rico responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, but says local officials need to 'give us more help.' Trump says Tuesday that 'in Texas and in Florida we get an A-plus, and I'll tell you what, I think we've done just as good in Puerto Rico.' Trump says roads are cleared and communications are 'starting to come back.' He says on a 'local level they have to give us more help.' The president lashed out at the mayor of San Juan after she criticized the federal response. He now says that San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz 'has come back a long way.' The White House says Cruz had been invited to participate in Tuesday's events, but it was unclear whether she and the president would meet. ___ 4 a.m. President Donald Trump is meeting Tuesday with some of the 3.4 million Puerto Ricans struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, as criticism of the federal government's sluggish response continues. The president is expected to spend more than five hours on the ground, meeting with first responders, local officials and some of the residents struggling to recover from a hurricane that, in the president's words, left the island U.S. territory 'flattened.' Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to attend briefings, visit a church, and meet with Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, as well as the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands. They'll also meet with Navy and Marine Corps personnel on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.