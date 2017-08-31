A death investigation is underway in Lenoir, North Carolina, as deputies try to determine how a teenager’s body ended up outside a home hours after someone took cellphone video of her.

Shakita Hammond said she found her 18-year-old friend, Madison Workman, dead on her side porch July 28.

Hammond believes it is very unlikely Workman walked away from a house party to the one at which she found her . The houses are more than a mile apart and it was raining that night.

Hammond said she took cellphone video of Workman, who she said was clearly under the influence of drugs at the party, to show Workman the next day.

According to court documents, Hammond turned over that cellphone video to investigators.

"I think somebody got scared and she was brought here,” Hammond said. “It hurts to put anybody in a situation like this.”

Workman’s mother, Amber Delvechio, said her daughter struggled with addiction. After her death, she learned of the videos taken of her that night.

Delvechio believes someone should have helped her daughter instead of leaving her to die.

“Somebody took her after she died and put her on a porch,” Delvechio said. “They left her to die all by herself and didn't call for help.”

Investigators are releasing few details about the case but did say they are hoping toxicology tests provide more answers.

Delvechio hopes to get answers in the case,and hopes that by speaking out, she can help other families.

“The fact that nobody helped her, nobody called 911, I can't live with that until justice is served,” Delvechio said.

Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Delvechio plans on speaking at an event in Hickory, North Carolina, where she will share her story.