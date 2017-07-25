Listen Live
Mother left infant son buckled into car seat, without food, for days, police say
Photo Credit: Kent County Correctional Facility
By: Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WYOMING, Mich. -  A Michigan woman faces a murder charge after police say she buckled her 6-month-old son into a car seat and deprived him of food, water and air conditioning for days.

Lovily Kristine-Anwonette Johnson, 22, of Wyoming, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of Noah Johnson. MLive reported that Johnson brought Noah, who was already dead, to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, July 19. 

Johnson admitted to police investigators that she was Noah’s sole caregiver in the days before he died, authorities said. She also admitted that she was home several times a day during that time. 

“She knowingly and intentionally deprived him of the necessities of life by not feeding him since Monday morning,” investigators wrote in an arrest affidavit, according to MLive. “During this time, Noah remained buckled in a car seat on the upper floor of Johnson’s apartment, with no air conditioning.”

Noah had been dead for some time when Johnson brought him to the hospital, police said. 

Johnson’s 2-year-old daughter was placed Friday under the supervision of Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services. 

Johnson’s Facebook page bears a caption: “Family, faith, love & success.” In photos of her children from January, when Noah was born, she called them her “prince and princess.”

Other posts appear to allude to relationship problems. One thread from May begins with Johnson saying, “If you can walk away from someone and act as they never meant anything to you, they never did.”

Commenters who found the public post since Johnson’s arrest in connection to her son’s death expressed anger and pointed out the irony of the post. 

“Like you left your hungry baby in a car seat upstairs in a house with no AC for four days?” one woman wrote. 

At the time of her arrest, Johnson was on probation for an embezzlement charge, according to the Detroit Free Press. She was convicted in 2016 of embezzling less than $200 from a business in Wyoming, a suburb of Grand Rapids. 

Along with her probation, she was ordered to pay $455 in fines and court costs and to perform 40 hours of community service, the Free Press said. A judge issued a warrant for probation violation on Thursday, citing Johnson’s failure to pay her fines, her failure to perform community service and her failure to find a job. 

Johnson is being held without bond at the Kent County Correctional Facility. 

  • TSA ends testing, will not screen passengers’ books separately
    TSA ends testing, will not screen passengers’ books separately
    TSA officials will not screen and search books separate from luggage during security checks before passengers board planes at airports across the country. The agency announced the decision to end testing the practice at select airports at the end of June. Testing was being performed at two U.S. airports. >> Read more trending news Many people criticized the book screenings, saying TSA agents could potentially choose passengers to search based on the titles and topics of their reading materials. “Academics are unsurprisingly big readers, and since we don’t simply read for pleasure, we often read materials with which we disagree or which may be seen by others as offensive,” Henry Reichman, chair of the American Association of University Professors’ Committee on Academic Freedom and Tenure, said last month. “For instance, a scholar studying terrorism and its roots may well be reading -- and potentially carrying on a plane -- books that others might see as endorsing terrorism.” Other critics said publicly disclosing reading material could feel like an invasion of privacy to some travelers.  “A person who is reading a book entitled ‘Overcoming Sexual Abuse’ or ‘Overcoming Sexual Dysfunction’ is not likely to want to plop that volume down on the conveyor belt for all to see,” said notes privacy expert Jay Stanley in an analysis of the TSA’s previous plan. But the TSA has asserted the the book search, which has been terminated at test airports will not expand across the country as previously planned. Passengers do not need to remove books from carry-on bags before sending luggage through X-ray machines. “We’re always testing procedures to help stay ahead of our adversaries. We were testing the removal of books at two airport locations and the testing ran its course,” the TSA said in a news release. “We’re no longer testing and have no intentions of instituting those procedures.” In the release, the TSA said it implemented the book screening test because “adversaries seem to know every trick in the book when it comes to concealing dangerous items, and books have been used in the past to conceal prohibited items.” “We weren’t judging your books by their covers, just making sure nothing dangerous was inside,” TSA said. 
  • Moon’s interior could hold vast quantities of water – why is that good news? 
    Moon’s interior could hold vast quantities of water – why is that good news? 
    A group of Brown University scientists has discovered evidence suggesting the moon is hiding a lot more water than previously thought. >> Read more trending news The researchers studied layers of lunar rock samples containing tiny glass beads formed from magma inside the moon billions of years ago, trapping water inside them.  After examining satellite data to see where else those glass beads are located, the scientists found high levels of beads, suggesting high levels of water, inside the numerous deposits of volcanic material across the moon’s surface. The discovery of water inside those deposits 'bolsters the idea that the lunar mantle is surprisingly water-rich,” the researchers said in a news release. >> Related: 11 things you probably never knew about the historic Apollo 11 moon landing The findings, published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, show where exactly those water-rich areas are (near the Apollo 15 and Apollo 17 landing sites), but they don’t conclude how much water there is. But why is this good news? Scientists have speculated the possibility of water in the lunar poles, but those areas are much more difficult to access. If water exists in these volcanic (or “pyroclastic”) deposits, it’ll be significantly easier for them to access, lead author Ralph Milliken said. >> Related: 7 things to know about rare total solar eclipse in August And importantly, huge pockets of water on the moon could save explorers from having to transport water from earth to space, which is both a heavy hassle and huge expense. Read more here.
  • TODAY ON CHANNEL 2: 5-year-old genius from Atlanta visits 'The Dr. Oz Show'
    TODAY ON CHANNEL 2: 5-year-old genius from Atlanta visits 'The Dr. Oz Show'
    Kid genius Anson Wong is still beaming after a trip to visit Dr. Mehmet Oz on the set of his show.Anson, 5, of Atlanta, was thrilled to meet Dr. Oz and tape an episode of the show, which is scheduled to air TODAY at 3 p.m. ONLY on Channel 2!Since infancy, Anson has demonstrated an impressive ability to absorb new information with ease. Videos shared by his mother online show him reading at just 17 months old.Anson went viral last year when he was filmed talking with a medical school student in an Atlanta grocery store, sharing his knowledge about the immune system.His parents say he's voracious when it comes to learning, and they do what they can to encourage that curiosity.'I've always encouraged him to ask questions. I always ask him, 'Do you have any questions for Daddy?'' Anson's father, Angelo Wong, told Rare. 'When he asks questions, I don't give him the baby answer.'Now, Anson stars in his own series, 'Anson's Answers,' where he teaches others about subjects ranging from the solar system to microbiology.Impressed by Anson's knowledge of the human body, 'The Dr. Oz Show' flew Anson from Atlanta to New York City to tape an episode about the gut.Photos show Anson getting a tour of the airplane's cockpit before setting off on his adventure.Once in New York, he got to experience the life of a TV personality, including getting his hair and makeup done.After a little bit of practice, Anson was ready for his big debut. In front of a live audience and big cameras, Anson chatted with Dr. Oz about digestion and even helped him concoct a turmeric lemonade designed to maintain a healthy gut. 'Anson's Answers' features 5-year-old whiz kid Anson Wong. He has a college-level grasp on various areas of science, dreams of becoming the president and can speak multiple languages. Did you catch that he's just 5 years old? Anson has a passion for teaching others and loves to share videos explaining the human body, the laws of physics and his ideas for the future. Grab a seat, because Professor Anson's class is in session! Stay in touch with Anson by following him on Facebook.
  • Brain disease seen in most football players in large report
    Brain disease seen in most football players in large report
    Research on 202 former football players found evidence of brain disease in nearly all of them, from athletes in the NFL, college and even high school. It's the largest update on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain disease linked with repeated head blows. But the report doesn't confirm that the condition is common in all football players; it reflects high occurrence in samples at a Boston brain bank that studies CTE. Many donors or their families contributed because of the players' repeated concussions and troubling symptoms before death. 'There are many questions that remain unanswered,' said lead author Dr. Ann McKee, a Boston University neuroscientist. 'How common is this' in the general population and all football players? 'How many years of football is too many?' and 'What is the genetic risk? Some players do not have evidence of this disease despite long playing years,' she noted. It's also uncertain if some players' lifestyle habits — alcohol, drugs, steroids, diet — might somehow contribute, McKee said. Dr. Munro Cullum, a neuropsychologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, emphasized that the report is based on a selective sample of men who were not necessarily representative of all football players. He said problems other than CTE might explain some of their most common symptoms before death — depression, impulsivity and behavior changes. He was not involved in the report. McKee said research from the brain bank may lead to answers and an understanding of how to detect the disease in life, 'while there's still a chance to do something about it.' There's no known treatment. The strongest scientific evidence says CTE can only be diagnosed by examining brains after death, although some researchers are experimenting with tests performed on the living. Many scientists believe that repeated blows to the head increase risks for developing CTE, leading to progressive loss of normal brain matter and an abnormal buildup of a protein called tau. Combat veterans and athletes in rough contact sports like football and boxing are among those thought to be most at risk. The new report was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. CTE was diagnosed in 177 former players or nearly 90 percent of brains studied. That includes 110 of 111 brains from former NFL players; 48 of 53 college players; nine of 14 semi-professional players, seven of eight Canadian Football league players and three of 14 high school players. The disease was not found in brains from two younger players. A panel of neuropathologists made the diagnosis by examining brain tissue, using recent criteria from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, McKee said. The NFL issued a statement saying these reports are important for advancing science related to head trauma and said the league 'will continue to work with a wide range of experts to improve the health of current and former NFL athletes.' After years of denials, the NFL acknowledged a link between head blows and brain disease and agreed in a $1 billion settlement to compensate former players who had accused the league of hiding the risks. The journal update includes many previously reported cases, including former NFL players Bubba Smith, Ken Stabler, Junior Seau and Dave Duerson. New ones include retired tight end Frank Wainright, whose 10-year NFL career included stints with the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens. Wainright died last October at age 48 from a heart attack triggered by bleeding in the brain, said his wife, Stacie. She said he had struggled almost eight years with frightening symptoms including confusion, memory loss and behavior changes. Wainright played before the league adopted stricter safety rules and had many concussions, she said. He feared CTE and was adamant about donating his brain, she said. 'A lot of families are really tragically affected by it — not even mentioning what these men are going through and they're really not sure what is happening to them. It's like a storm that you can't quite get out of,' his wife said. Frank Wycheck, another former NFL tight end, said he worries that concussions during his nine-year career — the last seven with the Tennessee Titans — have left him with CTE and he plans to donate his brain to research. 'Some people have heads made of concrete, and it doesn't really affect some of those guys,' he said. 'But CTE is real.' 'I know I'm suffering through it, and it's been a struggle and I feel for all the guys out there that are going through this,' said Wycheck, 45. In the new report, McKee and colleagues found the most severe disease in former professional players; mild disease was found in all three former high school players diagnosed with the disease. Brain bank researchers previously reported that the earliest known evidence of CTE was found in a high school athlete who played football and other sports who died at age 18. He was not included in the current report. The average age of death among all players studied was 66. There were 18 suicides among the 177 diagnosed. ___ AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report. ___ Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at http://www.twitter.com/ LindseyTanner and her work can be found at http://tinyurl.com/kv4uhoh
  • Police officer stable, pedestrian in critical condition after crash
    Police officer stable, pedestrian in critical condition after crash
    A police cruiser has struck a pedestrian, and then crashed into a house in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Both the officer in the vehicle and the woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition, DeKalb police said. The officer was later listed as stable. According to DeKalb police, the accident happened on Chamblee Tucker Road near LaVista Road around 7:30 a.m. A neighbor describes the horrifying scene after the crash on Channel 2 Action News at Noon Triple Team Traffic's Mark McKay was over the scene where a cruiser could be seen crashed into the corner of the home. TRENDING STORIES: Sole survivor, 9, of deadly attack now home with family Mother shares heartbreak over losing son in camp tragedy Newborn's parents accused of giving her drugs to cover heroin withdrawal 'He was swerving trying to avoid a pedestrian and lost control of his vehicle,' said DeKalb Police Spokesperson Shiera D. Campbell. Both lanes of Chamblee Tucker Road were blocked due to the police investigation. Neighbors told Channel 2 Action News that several police cars responded to the scene. 7:40a DeKalb Co: A DeKalb Co PD cruiser into a home closing Chamblee Tucker Rd north of Lavista. #atltraffic @wsbtv @wsbradio pic.twitter.com/V0NnfHbVNr-- Mark McKay (@mckayWSB) July 25, 2017
  • Survivors: Truck in deadly immigrant-smuggling incident had up to 200 people at one point
    Survivors: Truck in deadly immigrant-smuggling incident had up to 200 people at one point
    Immigrants who survived a trip inside a big rig in which eight people were found dead in San Antonio this weekend told police as many as 180 to 200 people had been in the trailer at some point during the trip, according to court documents. >> Read more trending news A criminal complaint filed Monday against James Mathew Bradley Jr. also outlines the danger and cost of crossing the Texas-Mexico border illegally, including an expensive river crossing and protection payments to men with alleged ties to the notorious Zetas drug cartel. When authorities found the vehicle on the southwest side of San Antonio on Sunday, there were 39 people inside, including the eight dead. Two more died from their injuries after being taken to area hospitals for treatment. The immigrants, identified only by their initials, told investigators that they had paid thousands of dollars to enter the country. One told authorities he was traveling with seven relatives in a group of 24 people. He said he’d been held in a stash house in Laredo for 11 days before boarding the rig. “He stated when his group arrived at the tractor-trailer, there were already 70 people in the trailer and it was very hot,” the complaint said. Another immigrant told investigators that he was going to pay smugglers $5,500 when he arrived at his final destination in San Antonio. But even before, he was told by a smuggler that that people linked to the Zetas drug cartel would charge 11,000 pesos (about $622) for protection and another 1,500 pesos (about $85) to cross into the United States by raft at a deep section of the river. “The money was collected and his group crossed the river by raft in three trips,” the complaint said. One of the undocumented immigrants told federal investigators that “people had a hole in the trailer wall to provide some ventilation, and they started taking turns breathing from the hole.'f The victims “were very hot to the touch” and the “people were in this trailer without any signs of any type of water,” San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said. Temperatures reached a searing 101 degrees in San Antonio on Saturday and didn’t drop below 90 degrees until after 10 p.m. Authorities said 39 people were in the truck when rescue workers arrived early Sunday. Four of the survivors appeared to be between 10 and 17 years old, ICE acting Director Thomas Homan said. Bradley was charged Monday with transporting immigrants in the U.S. illegally for 'commercial advantage or private financial gain.' The Associated Press reported that the charge could qualify for a death penalty sentence if Bradley is convicted. The Associated Press and the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
