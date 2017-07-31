Mother drives up on wreck that killed son

A grieving Georgia mother says she came across a wreck not knowing her teenage son had died in the crash.

Nicole Bahret told WSB-TV’s Chris Jose that she was heading home from running errands when she noticed her son’s car in the wreckage.

Police say a teen driver failed to yield and caused a three-car wreck just past the entrance to the Sawnee Mountain Preserve in Forsyth County, killing Mackean Robertson.

Bahret shared several photos of Mackean with Jose Sunday evening, and said one of the biggest things she is going to miss most about her son is his smile.

“He was just full of joy,” Bahret said. “He was always smiling. always laughing.”

Bahret said she will hang on to the good times, but the past two weeks haven't been easy since losing Mackean.

“You never think it's going to be you and everything changes. He was precious,” Bahret said about her son.

Bahret told Jose that she saw Mak an hour before the crash.

“He actually asked and said, ‘Can I hang out with some friends tonight?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah that sounds great,” Bahret said.

It would be the last conversation she would have with her son.

Bahret said she came across the accident after running some errands.

“I knew when I saw his car. So, I actually pulled up to the scene. That's how I found out,” Bahret said.

Last weekend, hundreds of people attended Mak's funeral. The Forsyth Central marching band escorted his body from the church.

“The day he died was probably one of the happiest days of his life because everything was going his way,” Bahret told Jose.

And that is how Bahret said she is finding comfort, surrounded by close friends and family.

“In time you deal with it better but the pain doesn't go away,” Bahret said.

Forsyth Central will host a memorial for Mak on Aug. 12.