Alleged workplace shooter killed in car accident in Alabama

Weather

cloudy-day
48°
Partly Cloudy
H 49° L 27°
  • cloudy-day
    48°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 49° L 27°
  • cloudy-day
    49°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 49° L 27°
  • clear-day
    46°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 46° L 34°
National
Mother, daughter arrested, accused of beating student at bus stop
Mother, daughter arrested, accused of beating student at bus stop

Mother, daughter arrested, accused of beating student at bus stop
Photo Credit: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office
Tayza Danielle Harris (left) and daughter Chelsea Monicque Harris have been arrested and charged with beating up an Atlanta school student.

Mother, daughter arrested, accused of beating student at bus stop

By: Raisa Habersham, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  A mother and daughter accused of beating an Atlanta Public School student at a bus stop last month have been arrested. 

Tayza Danielle Harris and daughter Chelsea Monicque Harris remain in the Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault, aggravated battery cruelty to children and disrupting public school charges, according to jail records. 

The women have been on the run for more than a month since the Nov. 3 attack at a bus stop in southwest Atlanta. 

Tayza Harris, 44, and Chelsea, 24, began arguing with the Bunche Middle School student, who was getting on the bus at the time of the attack, according to an Atlanta Public Schools police report. 

Authorities said the student threw his bookbag at Chelsea Harris, who “swung” at him, but missed. 

The two women then began attacking the boy, with one of them pulling out a knife and stabbing him, according to the report. He suffered cuts on his head, right hand and ear. 

At one point, police said, Tayza Harris’ son joined in on the fight. 

Through her lawyer, Tayza Harris denied the charges and said the student was attacking her son, WSB-TV reported. 

