A mother could soon be facing child endangerment charges about a month after a 10-year-old boy shot and killed his 6-year-old brother inside their West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, home, Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala said.
Zappala said the investigation is ongoing, but he's authorized his staff to file the charges against the mother.
Julian Hoffman, 6, died from a single gun shot to the head.
"We lost a 6-year-old, there's nothing we can do for him," Zappala said. "So we're taking care of the 10-year-old and getting him out of that situation."
The gun that was used was owned by the mother, according to police.
WPXI learned that Hoffman's 10-year-old brother may have gotten the gun from their mother's purse while they were home alone.
"I don't think he's at the age where you can charge him with homicide. That's why I wanted my prosecutors to file a dependency petition to make sure he's being cared for properly," Zappala said.
Zappala said the boy was dealing with issues that required medication, but he added that the evidence suggests he was never getting that medication. Instead, his mother was selling it, according to Zappala.
"There's some issues of him being on medication, but not getting his medication; possibly the medication is on the streets. It's pretty bad stuff," Zappala said.
The 10-year-old boy has been removed from the home.
