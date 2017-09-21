Mother charged after twin infants found with multiple broken bones

An Imperial mother is facing felony child abuse charges after doctors found multiple broken bones in one of her 5-week-old twin boys – then asked to see his brother and found more.

WPXI learned Wednesday that North Fayette police were called to Children’s Hospital in June for a report of twin 5-week-old boys with signs of child abuse; specifically, multiple broken bones.

According to the criminal complaint, a doctor said each infant had “significant trauma to the lower extremities,” multiple broken bones in their legs in different stages of healing, and one of the boys had a displaced, broken elbow.

Police questioned their mother, Chelsea Stallard, and they say she admitted to handling the babies roughly from time to time, like while they were crying, and during diaper changes.

She allegedly admitted to forcefully pulling one infant's arm while he was still strapped in his car seat, and allegedly admitted that both infants’ injuries were a result of her actions.

But Stallard’s attorney said an underlying medical condition may be to blame, and his client is innocent.

“These charges were filed without a complete medical investigation being conducted into the origin of these injuries,” Chris Eyster told WPXI. “A group of doctors at the request of the family is now trying to conduct that medical investigation.”

WPXI reached out to Children’s Hospital. They said they will not comment on specific cases due to patient confidentiality, but a doctor told us a month-old baby shouldn’t have broken bones.

“Bones shouldn’t break and bruises shouldn’t happen by changing diapers or getting fed bottles,” said Dr. Jennifer Wolford.

Stallard’s preliminary hearing was held Wednesday and a judge held the charges for court.