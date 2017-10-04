A Brevard County, Florida, mother is speaking out after the release and arrest of an accused child molester.

Her family never had their day in court because 66-year-old Wilbert Sailor was found incompetent to stand trial.



Now, Sailor is accused of touching another child.

The mother, who asked to not be identified, said the suspect needs to be put somewhere where he can’t harm children.



“I was really in tears yesterday about my situation with my daughter and everything that’s going on,” she said.

The Titusville, Florida, mother contacted WFTV when she learned about Sailor’s recent arrest.

In 2011, she said, Sailor was accused of lewd and lascivious conduct with her young daughter.

The case was dismissed, when Sailor was found incompetent to stand trial.



He was then arrested Tuesday after he was accused of molesting another child.

He had only been out of jail for eight days.

“I didn't know how to handle it. Now, I'm at the point (where) I'm trying to see if they can do something about him,” said the mother. “He doesn't need to be on the streets.”

Sailor is currently being held in jail without bond.

A spokesperson for the State Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that the office was committed to ensuring that Sailor does not have the opportunity to create more victims.

The request for no bond provides for that in the short term.

The spokesperson said all options are being considered, both civil and criminal, to accomplish that goal long term.

The mother said she regrets that there’s another mother and child who may now have to face what her family has already endured.

“I hope her daughter can move through life and do what she needs to do. My daughter has been terrified since,” she said.