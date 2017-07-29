Mother and son arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot

PLAINFIELD, N.H. - A mother and son are accused in a murder-for-hire plot in New Hampshire.
Maurice Temple and Pauline Chase were arrested in Plainfield on Thursday. Prosecutors claim Chase gave a man $5,000 as a down payment to kill her daughter-in-law, Maurice's wife. Her son was also allegedly in on the murder plot.
Court documents said that Maurice and Chase had multiple conversations with a man about hiring him for Maurice's wife's death. At several point, Maurice even allegedly searched a man to see if he was wearing a wire.
The two were arraigned on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder.
Each of them are being held on $1 million bail.
