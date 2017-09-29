Listen Live
Morehouse College athletic director victim in Craigslist robbery

Morehouse College athletic director victim in Craigslist robbery
Photo Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
File photo. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Morehouse College athletic director victim in Craigslist robbery

By: Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Morehouse College athletic director was robbed at gunpoint at his home last week after he asked a woman he met through Craigslist to his residence, according to a report.

>> Read more trending news

Andre Pattillo was robbed the morning of Sept. 19 after he sent an Uber to pick up the woman and bring her to his home, the Fayette County News reported.

With the woman in his home, Pattillo went to lie down on his bed, according to a Fayette County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

He saw that the front door was open, and the woman told him that she had gone out and forgot to close it. 

When Pattillo went back to his bed, a man entered the room pointing a gun at him and told him to get on the floor, according to the report.

The woman came in behind him and said, “Baby, I’m sorry, I just needed some money for my kids.”

While the people grabbed things from the house, the armed man became distracted, according to the incident report. Pattillo used that as an opportunity to run out the front door and to a nearby house. Deputies responding to a 911 call met Pattillo there.

He told them the thieves got a phone, bank card, laptop and a Glock 9mm gun.

Pattillo, who has been the athletic director at Morehouse since July 2000, was not injured in the incident.

Morehouse spokeswoman D. Aileen Dodd told The AJC the college would not comment on the incident since it didn’t happen on campus.

  • Victim stumbles into McDonald's after double shooting in busy shopping center
    Victim stumbles into McDonald's after double shooting in busy shopping center
    Channel 2 Action News has learned that two people have been shot at two separate scenes in SW Atlanta. Police said the two appear to be related.   Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes is on the scene to learn more information for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.  The incidents happened on MLK Jr. Drive at Peyton Place and H.E. Holmes at MLK Jr. Drive.  Witnesses tell Fernandes someone shot a pair of brothers, and that's when one stumbled to a nearby McDonalds to get help.   Police have one person in custody at this time.  TRENDING STORIES: Drunk driver facing charges after slamming into cop on Ga. 400, police say Police: 19-year-old tried to kill baby niece by lacing breast milk with Excedrin UGA kicker who left player Devon Gales paralyzed says that moment changed his life   APD Homicide on scene at double shooting on MLK & Peyton Rd pic.twitter.com/vs76lzNOZZ — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) September 29, 2017   Double shooting in SW ATL - police are still investigating, I'm told one victim was shot in the head pic.twitter.com/tG0SYuJhat — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) September 29, 2017   Witnesses say someone shot a pair of brothers, & 1 brother stumbled to this McDonald's trying to get help. Live at 12 pic.twitter.com/ZQbEFdTK37 — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) September 29, 2017  
  • Feds demand Facebook handover private info of 'anti-administration political activists'
    Feds demand Facebook handover private info of 'anti-administration political activists'
    The Department of Justice is demanding that Facebook provide the government with the private information of three users, including the identities of an estimated 6,000 people who “liked” a page set up in protest of President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news In search warrants filed in court, government officials sought the disclosure of a wide swath of personal information from the Facebook accounts of two political activists and a page set up to coordinate protests of Trump on Inauguration Day. Among the information sought was “all contact and personal identifying information,” including passwords, security questions and answers, credit card numbers and private messages. The warrants were issued as part of the investigation into protests in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day. More than 200 people were arrested on a variety of charges, many connected to allegations of rioting. The warrants cover interactions and information from Nov. 1, 2016, to Feb. 9. They are being challenged in court by the American Civil Liberties Union. “Opening up the entire contents of a personal Facebook page for review by the government is a gross invasion of privacy,” ACLU-DC senior staff attorney Scott Michelman said in a news release. “The primary purpose of the Fourth Amendment was to prevent this type of exploratory rummaging through a person’s private information. Moreover, when law enforcement officers can comb through records concerning political organizing in opposition to the very administration for which those officers work, the result is the chilling of First Amendment-protected political activity.” >> Related: Inauguration of Donald Trump: Protesters, police clash In a motion filed Thursday in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, ACLU attorneys urged the court to rescind the warrants or narrow them in scope to protect the privacy of those involved. Activist Lacy Macauley, whose Facebook account is among the three targeted by authorities, said in a declaration filed in court that officials would get access to 'intimate messages exchanged with a romantic partner, detailed discussions of my own and other individuals' experiences with domestic violence and death threats referring to specific traumatic incidents from my life” if the warrant is allowed to remain as-is. “My Facebook page contains the most private aspects of my life — and also a frightening amount of information on the people in my life,” MacAuley said Thursday in a statement. “There are intimate details of my love life, family, and things the federal government just doesn’t need to see. Jeff Sessions doesn’t need to see my family photos.” >> Related: Donald Trump inauguration: Protesters take to streets outside 'DeploraBall' Activist Emmelia Talarico, moderator of the Facebook page 'Resist This,' formerly known as 'disruptJ20,' said that federal investigators are asking for information that includes the list of people who were invited and indicated that they would be attending a January protest outside then Vice President Elect Mike Pence’s home. The “Queer Dance Party at Mike Pence’s House” drew a few hundred protesters in opposition to Pence’s stance in LGTBQ rights. Officials would also get a list of all Facebook users who “liked” the “disruptJ20” page before Feb. 9, Talarico said, estimating that the government would get about 6,000 names. >> Related: LGBTQ activists hold 'Queer Dance Party' outside Mike Pence's house Talarico called the warrant a “direct attack on D.C.’s grassroots organizing community” in a statement released Thursday. “This overreaching warrant would strike a devastating blow to organizers working every day to make this city a better place,” she said. The warrants first became known to the public after Facebook challenged a gag order that prevented the company from notifying its users about requests for private account information from authorities. The government later withdrew the gag order. It is the second time officials have sought what the ACLU characterized as “unlawful dragnet searches of the internet and social media” in connection to the Inauguration Day protests. Earlier this year, web hosting service Dreamhost announced it was challenging a warrant from the DOJ that demanded the IP addresses of the 1.3 million people who visited the DisruptJ20.org website. A judge sided with Dreamhost and narrowed the scope of the government’s request, eliminating the requirement that the hosting service provide officials with IP addresses.
  • Nebraska court ends beer sales near South Dakota reservation
    Nebraska court ends beer sales near South Dakota reservation
    Four Nebraska beer stores criticized for selling millions of cans each year to an American Indian reservation where alcohol is banned will remain closed after the state Supreme Court on Friday rejected their appeal. The court thwarted the last-ditch effort to resume beer sales in Whiteclay, Nebraska, a tiny village on the border of South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The ruling upholds an April decision by state regulators not to renew the stores' licenses amid criticism that the area lacks adequate law enforcement. The Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is plagued by a litany of alcohol-related problems, including high rates of fetal alcohol syndrome, and activists complain that Whiteclay fuels those issues. The four stores — in a village with just nine residents — had sold the equivalent of about 3.5 million cans of beer annually. Whiteclay has also served for decades as a remote hangout for people to panhandle, loiter, fight and pass out on sidewalks. Its residents rely on a county sheriff's office 23 miles (37 kilometers) away for law enforcement. 'Today's Nebraska Supreme Court decision means that the shame of Whiteclay is over,' said Dave Domina, an Omaha attorney for local residents who protested the liquor licenses. 'It also means huge rocks have been removed from the road to recovery for many of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Nation and the Pine Ridge Reservation.' The court rejected the retailers' appeal on a technicality, arguing that they failed to include all 'parties of record' when they asked a district court to review the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission's decision. The justices ruled that they couldn't review the case because the district court didn't have proper jurisdiction. 'Our decision today does not address the merits of the parties' respective positions, but rests solely on jurisdictional grounds,' the court said in its opinion. An attorney for the four stores did not immediately return a phone message Friday morning. A phone call to the Oglala Lakota Nation's main government office rang unanswered. Bob Batt, the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission's chairman, said commissioners won't likely approve any new liquor licenses in the area anytime soon. 'I'd say the chances of that are zip,' he said. Some residents in rural Sheridan County, which includes Whiteclay, said they were concerned that closing the stores could lead to an influx of drunken drivers on Nebraska roads. Authorities have reported a slight uptick in alcohol-related crashes but said it's too early to call it a trend or to blame the closure of the stores. 'Yes, the Whiteclay stores are closed now, but there's still drinking that's happening,' said Rushville Mayor Chris Heiser, who opposed the decision to shutter the retailers. 'I just can't believe that in America these days, the government can come in and shut you down like that.' John Maisch, a former Oklahoma alcohol regulator who produced a documentary on Whiteclay and fought to close the stores, said he was 'elated' with the court's ruling on Friday but noted that many adults and children will continue to suffer for decades with the effects of fetal alcohol syndrome. With the stores closed, he said he would turn his attention to working with local Pine Ridge residents on a fetal alcohol syndrome treatment center. 'There's still a lot of work that needs to be done,' Maisch said. ___ Follow Grant Schulte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GrantSchulte
  • Immigrants line up to renew work permits as program ends
    Immigrants line up to renew work permits as program ends
    The line stretches down the block before the sun rises in Los Angeles for immigrants seeking help to renew their work permits under a 5-year-old program that has shielded them from deportation but is now nearing its end. Ivan Vizueta, a 25-year-old from Long Beach, California, brought a folding chair and music to pass the time while waiting to renew the papers that enable him to work for a plumbing company and earn nearly twice the wages he once did loading and unloading cargo containers. The lines have been a regular occurrence in recent days, with some people camping out as early as 3 a.m. 'I have to do this so I have another two years of safety,' said Vizueta, who was brought to the country nearly two decades ago from Mexico and hopes to run his own plumbing business someday. For immigrants like Vizueta, it's a race against the clock as they rush to renew their permits ahead of a looming Oct. 5 deadline set by the Trump administration. After that date, no one else can renew under a program that has let nearly 800,000 immigrants brought to the United States as children work even though they lack legal papers. The work permits have been a lifeline for many young immigrants who have been educated in American schools and know no other home than the United States. The program created by President Barack Obama in 2012 also protected these immigrants, many of them in their 20s, from being deported to countries they hardly remember. Critics call it an illegal amnesty program that is taking jobs from U.S. citizens. When President Donald Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program this month, he gave Congress six months to draft a more lasting fix. Democratic leaders and Trump said they have reached a deal to protect the immigrants, but Congress has since turned its focus to repealing Obama's health care law and overhauling the tax code. Democratic congressional leaders say they are waiting on the White House to craft a legislative proposal. Meanwhile, immigrant advocates around the country have been urging the Trump administration to extend the Oct. 5 deadline and holding legal clinics and donating money to help immigrants cover the $500 renewal fee. Jesus Perez of Phoenix says he's not sure he would have been able to come up with the cash in time to renew were it not for the financial help of an advocacy group that is among several giving financial aid and helping people fill out their paperwork in time. The 30-year-old father of three, with one on the way, was just approved to buy a home but can't complete the purchase until his renewal comes through. 'You're in limbo,' said Perez, who works at a car wash and hopes to open his own business soon. In Las Vegas, fewer than 30 people have asked for a service provided by the Immigration Clinic at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, causing alarm among organizers who are fearful immigrants are staying in the shadows or waiting too close to the deadline. The government must receive the renewal paperwork by Oct. 5, meaning it needs to be sent in most cases by this weekend. 'If you are not at the post office with an express mail envelope in your hand on the morning of Oct. 2, you are too late,' said Michael Kagan, director of the Las Vegas clinic. Only immigrants whose permits are expiring before March 5, 2018, are eligible to apply for renewals. Those whose permits expire starting on March 6 will not be able to renew. The government estimates there are about 154,000 recipients whose permits expire between Sept. 5, 2017, when the Trump administration announced the end of the program, and March 5. At the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights in Los Angeles, advocates have helped about 40 immigrants a day renew their permits for free. Immigrants began lining up outside before dawn to ensure they were seen quickly, as some have had to wait until the afternoon or the next day for assistance due to the demand, said Jorge-Mario Cabrera, a spokesman for the organization. Maria Moreno, 23, lined up at 3 a.m. outside the group's offices on a recent morning to renew under the program, which has made it easier for her to work as a cashier and attend college to eventually become a special education teacher. She said her parents brought her to this country from Mexico when she was 10 months old. 'I've been here all my life,' said Moreno, who lives in Los Angeles. 'I've never been back there, and I'm hoping not to go.' Oscar Gaytan, a 22-year-old history and Chicano Studies student at University of California, Los Angeles, was also among those waiting in line. He said his permit under the program is valid until the end of next year but was stolen from his gym locker, forcing him to refile paperwork. Gaytan said he hopes to go on to become a professor or immigration lawyer after graduation but knows he'll need a work permit to do so. 'When Trump rescinded DACA, I was pretty upset,' said Gaytan, who was brought here from Mexico when he was 4. 'But I feel like everything happens for a reason — so hopefully Congress acts.' ___ Associated Press Writer Regina Garcia Cano contributed to this report from Las Vegas. Galvan reported in Phoenix.
  • Yellow wristbands, segregation for Florida homeless in Irma
    Yellow wristbands, segregation for Florida homeless in Irma
    Shelby Hoogendyk says that when she, her husband and her 17-month-old son arrived at an emergency shelter as Hurricane Irma closed in, they were separated from others by yellow wristbands and told to stay in an area with other people like them — the homeless. Sheriff's deputies, she says, told them the wristbands were prompted by problems that arose among homeless people at the shelter during Hurricane Matthew a year earlier. 'We were treated like we were guilty criminals,' Hoogendyk says. In the storm's wake, homeless people and their advocates are complaining that some of them were turned away, segregated from the others, denied cots and food, deprived of medication refills and doctors' visits, or otherwise ill-treated during the evacuation. Many of the complaints have been blamed on misunderstandings, the sheer magnitude of the disaster, the crush of people needing shelter immediately, or inadequate state and local emergency planning. All told, a record 72,000 Floridians sought refuge from the hurricane in early September at nearly 400 shelters. The response varied widely by county. In Miami, over 700 homeless were picked up and taken to shelters. In Collier County, the sheriff sent officers into homeless encampments in the woods to bring people to a shelter. But in Polk County, Sheriff Grady Judd warned that any evacuees with warrants against them and all sex offenders seeking shelter would be taken to jail. And in Volusia County, some officials were accused of turning homeless evacuees away from shelters without explanation. 'Communities were all dealing with the fallout of not having very comprehensive planning in place to deal with this population,' said Kirsten Anderson, litigation director at Southern Legal Counsel, a nonprofit public interest law firm in Florida. She said if a shelter discriminated against people based on their economic status, it could be a violation of federal law that protects people in federal disaster zones. In Hoogendyk's case, St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar and school officials who ran the shelter at Pedro Menendez High vigorously denied segregating the homeless, saying the yellow wristbands were simply used to identify people with 'special needs' — substance abuse problems, mental illness or other 'frailties' — who needed to be closer to the bathrooms. But Hoogendyk said neither she nor her husband claimed any special needs when they checked in. Other homeless people said they, too, were automatically issued the yellow wristbands, while others around them got blue or other colors denoting them as part of the 'general population.' Gary Usry, a 57-year-old homeless man who arrived at the same St. Augustine shelter, said the first night was rough. 'We were left on concrete floor overnight. No blanket, no nothing,' he said. Usry said a few cots were provided to people with wristbands of other colors, but not to any of the homeless in his yellow-band section. Usry said he felt 'insulted, demeaned.' While insisting homeless people were not singled out, the sheriff also said that the homeless population has 'a disproportionate representation of those with mental illness, substance abuse problems and, quite frankly, those with criminal backgrounds.' Sheriff's spokesman Cmdr. Chuck Mulligan said that last year, during Hurricane Matthew, there were numerous arguments, fights and instances of drunkenness among homeless people at the shelter. Elsewhere around Florida, Robin Williams said she and about 60 others from the homeless-assistance group where she works, the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, spent their first night as evacuees sleeping on a cold, hard gymnasium floor with no cots, blankets or food. The glaring lights stayed on all night, she said. Over the next few days, the 30 or so special-needs evacuees among them were shuffled to various locations. Just down the road, hundreds of other evacuees from the Keys rested comfortably with cots, hot meals, free toiletries and showers, Williams said. 'What these people have been through borders on criminal,' she said. The group's interim executive director, Stephanie Kaple, said three of her medically fragile clients ended up in the hospital after bouncing from place to place, wondering where they would sleep or if they would be fed. One case was a direct result of the stress, she said. Kaple said that when she asked why some of her special-needs evacuees were sleeping on the floor, she was told that many of the cots were still being used in Houston, which was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey. 'I think there were places that the ball just got dropped,' she said. In the county's defense, Sheryl Graham, a senior director with Monroe County Social Services, said officials got barraged with last-minute requests from hundreds of people asking to be added to the special-needs registry, and it took precious manpower to contact and screen each one to make sure they were assigned to the correct shelter. Special-needs evacuees are those who require assistance beyond what is provided at an ordinary shelter. Some might use an oxygen tank or wheelchair, for example. Medical assistance, which can include doctors' visits and medication, must be made available at such shelters. That's why special-needs evacuees must register beforehand. But execution seemed to break down during Irma. Kaple said it was not until four days after the storm that her medically needy clients started getting doctors' visits, medications, showers and regular meals. Lawanda Tobler, a bus driver for Volusia County who took part in the evacuation efforts, said a shelter at New Smyrna Beach High School refused to take a homeless person when they arrived, offering no other explanation than that he was homeless. Tobler was then sent to a Salvation Army shelter where they 'wouldn't even open the door and there were over a dozen homeless people at the site looking for shelter,' she said. Emails and a call to the Salvation Army were not immediately returned. The Rev. Jeffrey Dove said that after the storm, he headed to New Smyrna Beach's community center with about 30 homeless evacuees, only to be told by the city manager 'we were not welcome.' When one of the homeless evacuees asked the city manager why they couldn't eat and shower there, 'she looked at him in a very condescending way and stated that he did not pay taxes,' Dove said. New Smyrna Beach City Manager Pam Brangaccio said Dove's people were turned away because they included three 'unknown homeless men' and because children were there and city maintenance employees were being fed at the time. She said she and Dove have since apologized to each over after their heated conversation and are now working together to hold a summit on homelessness. Volusia County spokeswoman Joanne Magley said all those who needed a place were provided with shelter. She said everyone had to produce identification to get in, and those who had no ID or were homeless were sent to separate shelters for the homeless. 'If you don't have an ID and we can't do a background check, how do you know if someone is a sex offender?' she said. 'You can't just let anyone into a general population shelter.' ___ Kennedy reported from Miami.
  • Wrong homecoming queen crowned leads to investigation at Atlanta school
    Wrong homecoming queen crowned leads to investigation at Atlanta school
    Atlanta Public Schools is investigating if an employee intentionally crowned the wrong homecoming queen after tallied votes determined she wasn’t the winner.  ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ The school system admitted there was a mistake in the crowning ceremony, but Derrick Jones -- father of Douglass High School homecoming queen contestant Derrianna -- said he believes the act was intentional. “They crowned the wrong person,” Jones told WSB-TV. “They didn’t want my daughter to win ... We believe it was a planned thing.” Jones said a school staff member switched the names. “It’s alleged that a staff member made a unilateral decision that resulted in the error,” school officials said in a statement. “The actions of the staff member are being investigated and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. Atlanta Public Schools is committed to fairness, honesty and transparency. Dishonest behavior does not align with our core values. Atlanta Public Schools expects all staff members to abide by the district code of conduct, treating all students with respect and impartiality.”  The staffer’s name has not been released.  APS said principal Ellis Duncan has decided to let the students be co-homecoming queens.  “The decision was made in deference to the fact that the incident which occurred was in no way the fault of the two students,” read the statement. Jones told WSB-TV his daughter won with 83 percent of the votes and will be crowned at the school’s pep rally, but he doesn’t think it’s fair for her to share.  “Both of these girls have to share this crown now,” he said. “Regardless of what reason, this shouldn’t have been done.”
