More ideas to keep kids entertained during a storm

There’s only so much time you can spend playing video games or using a tablet.
So what can you do to keep the kiddos occupied when they’re stuck inside?
Here are some ideas:
Treasure Hunt
X will mark the spot when you come up with some treasures, find the best hiding spots and draw a pirate map to find the booty, American Home Shield suggests. You can hide multiple treasures, or even additional clues or puzzles on the way to finding the grand prize.
Dance off
You don’t need a video game to have a silly dance off. Put on some crazy music and see who can put together their best dance moves. It burns off energy at the same time the kids are stuck inside, AHS reminded.
Marshmallow Tinkertoys
Marshmallows aren’t just for roasting anymore. Parents magazine suggests using them as an editable Tinkertoy. Marshmallows and pretzel sticks can take the place of the classic toy.
Bowling game
All you need are some water bottles and a ball and poof, you can go bowl without having to go to the local bowling alley.
Greeting cards
Gather up any craft supplies and some paper and have the kids make greeting cards with a note included. After the weather breaks, the kids can then mail them to their intended recipient, Parents.com suggests.
Upcycled T-shirt bowl
We all have that pile of T-shirts we don’t want to get rid of but don’t want to wear anymore either. You can slice them up and make a bowl out of them.
Watch the video below to find out how.
Origami
Find some paper and start folding cute animals and other shapes as you try your hand at origami.
Go out and play
Embrace your inner child. Find the warmest clothes you can. Throw on some layers and actually go out and play in the snow with your kids instead of keeping them cooped up inside, Parents magazine suggests. If it is raining, and once any danger of a mega storm passes, go out and splash in a puddle and make memories with your family.
